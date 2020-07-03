« previous next »
Feyenoord 20/21 away

Rangers 20/21 home






Red Bull Salzburg 20/21 home


Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.

Yeah it is, Andy Murray wears their stuff now.
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
The A is a car too
Oh aye yeah.

That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.
Give it time.
Yep. It's shit
Maybe it's a ligue 1 kit, as they are all stuck in Lille
The Hummel logo looks a lot like a certain female body part.
Not a patch on Hummel's best kits but still the best looking shirt they've had in years. That Feyenoord shirt at the top of the page is ace.
Hearts home.

Yep based Bromborough, around the corner from the retail park. i've never heard of them before.
Add a bit of red trim & it'd be something Rangers would wear.
Quite detailed. The guy obviously had talent.
Someone pointed out on Twitter how much this hurts if youre OCD. The diagonal line is so close to, but not touching, the bottom of the v of the neck, and it doesnt line up in the middle through the sponsor.
Goalkeeper home kit 20/21


AFC Bournemouth 20/21 away

Atletico Madrid 20/21 home


BOOOOOooooOOOOOOooooooooooOOOOOOOoooooooo

Pickford's heart rate when TAA is firing in a cross from the right.
For people who don't know, this kit is long sleeves.
Fuck off. Regret reading this  :no
the sponsor ruins that one
Looks more like an Athletic Bilbao kit.
The stripes are like when I draw a straight line but think 'nah, don't need a ruler me, I'm dead good at lines' and then it comes out like this.
Atletico shirt looks like they got the sponsors mixed up. Plus500 should be small and on the arm.  Even then, it would still be a shocker of a kit.
I like that Atletico shirt (and I hadnt noticed the ropey colouring in until Ray mentioned it!
Looks like a mock-up made in Paint.
Saints 20/21 home



Saints 20/21 third




Saints kit is very River Plate isn't it, but i quite like it.
