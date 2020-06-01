« previous next »
Feyenoord 20/21 away

Rangers 20/21 home






Red Bull Salzburg 20/21 home


Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.

Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:28:55 AM
Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.

Yeah it is, Andy Murray wears their stuff now.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:34:40 AM
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.






There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?

The A is a car too
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
Oh aye yeah.

That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.

Give it time.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:34:40 AM
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.
Yep. It's shit
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.

Maybe it's a ligue 1 kit, as they are all stuck in Lille
The Hummel logo looks a lot like a certain female body part.
Not a patch on Hummel's best kits but still the best looking shirt they've had in years. That Feyenoord shirt at the top of the page is ace.
Hearts home.

Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:28:55 AM
Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.

Yep based Bromborough, around the corner from the retail park. i've never heard of them before.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:34:40 AM
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.



Add a bit of red trim & it'd be something Rangers would wear.
The Hummel logo looks a lot like a certain female body part.
The Hummel logo looks a lot like a certain female body part.

Quite detailed. The guy obviously had talent.
