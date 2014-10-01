I remember organising this the same weekend I proposed to my other half. Just checked and I proposed on 12 November 2011 which is the day after I made the OPPriorities. Get RAWK Factor set up first, ask her to marry me second.Reading back some of the early posts and it was a good laugh. Feels like a more innocent time for RAWK. And all the songs are still on YouTube, so anyone can stroll in and watch James in black tie singing Nessun Dorma, list to Andy@'s haunting version of Last Christmas, or be truly traumatised by basically anything Chinbits uploaded