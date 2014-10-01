« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4160 on: October 1, 2014, 04:43:06 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKopite on October  1, 2014, 04:30:20 pm
Will James try to regain his throne, will Sian try to go one better, will Nick shock everyone?

Y2J sounded like he was skinning someone alive whilst singing.

Hannibal Lecter type vibe.
Offline The 5th Benitle

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4161 on: October 1, 2014, 04:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October  1, 2014, 02:26:31 pm
I'd not seen any of the videos for this before, but I just clicked on James' video of him singing a 5ive song and nearly choked on an oreo when he went into the rap.

Fucking hell.
I know, good huh?
Quote from: Ｓｉａｎ on October  1, 2014, 04:38:50 pm
I categorically deny all knowledge of RAWK Factor.
Me too.
Offline The 5th Benitle

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4162 on: October 1, 2014, 04:45:35 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKopite on October  1, 2014, 04:30:20 pm
Will James try to regain his throne
No.
And I never lost it anyway, one comp entered one comp won! The fact that Nicky English is ten times better than me is irrelevant ;D
Offline The 5th Benitle

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4163 on: October 1, 2014, 04:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  1, 2014, 04:27:33 pm
Is it true that all the Bakers in Kerry have been making little Gingerbread Men that look like you as a show of support?
KerryKop looks like a gingerbread man? Who knew
Offline KERRYKOP

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4164 on: October 1, 2014, 04:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  1, 2014, 04:27:33 pm
Is it true that all the Bakers in Kerry have been making little Gingerbread Men that look like you as a show of support?
It's a nice touch that they are anatomically correct as well to show off my best side. A real mouthfull, good value.
Online tubby pls.

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4165 on: September 1, 2021, 12:29:07 pm »
Seeing The 5th Benitle pop up in the Gulleysucker thread reminded me that this was a thing.

I will not be apologising for bumping this thread.  Own your shame.
Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4166 on: September 1, 2021, 03:13:58 pm »
Fucking hell what a blast from the past this is!

Some names I'd totally forgotten about here. RAWK at its finest :)

I'll bring these two back...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-lYkOhmgKik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-lYkOhmgKik</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7gCISXICv_Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7gCISXICv_Y</a>
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4167 on: September 1, 2021, 03:23:59 pm »
If I remember rightly there were some voting bribes on offer. Still waiting on my turn
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4168 on: September 1, 2021, 09:59:00 pm »
wanted to start a hip hop version at the beginning of covid but no one bit ;D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345051.msg17109256#msg17109256
Online John C

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4169 on: September 1, 2021, 10:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September  1, 2021, 09:59:00 pm
wanted to start a hip hop version at the beginning of covid but no one bit ;D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345051.msg17109256#msg17109256
Funny as fuck mate  ;D
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4170 on: September 1, 2021, 10:46:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  1, 2021, 10:31:51 pm
Funny as fuck mate  ;D
haha fuck all came of it cept Nick getting booked in for a blue rinse ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4171 on: September 1, 2021, 10:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September  1, 2021, 10:46:31 pm
haha fuck all came of it cept Nick getting booked in for a blue rinse ;D

That reminds me, can you fit me in Friday afternoon luvvie?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4172 on: September 1, 2021, 10:48:55 pm »
 ;D
Online John C

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4173 on: September 1, 2021, 11:25:47 pm »
Hahahahahaha
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4174 on: November 21, 2021, 09:46:30 pm »
I remember organising this the same weekend I proposed to my other half. Just checked and I proposed on 12 November 2011 which is the day after I made the OP :lmao

Priorities. Get RAWK Factor set up first, ask her to marry me second.

Reading back some of the early posts and it was a good laugh. Feels like a more innocent time for RAWK. And all the songs are still on YouTube, so anyone can stroll in and watch James in black tie singing Nessun Dorma, list to Andy@'s haunting version of Last Christmas, or be truly traumatised by basically anything Chinbits uploaded ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4175 on: November 21, 2021, 10:07:34 pm »
Haha I vaguely remember Kerrykop giving us an MTV Cribs style tour of his palace as well. :D
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4176 on: November 21, 2021, 10:14:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 21, 2021, 10:07:34 pm
Haha I vaguely remember Kerrykop giving us an MTV Cribs style tour of his palace as well. :D

Yep that's still on the YouTube channel too :lmao
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4177 on: November 22, 2021, 01:22:06 am »
Was great fun doing that.

We should organise a 10th anniversary competition

I'm in! :)

Offline Jake

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 07:34:35 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on September  1, 2021, 03:13:58 pm
Fucking hell what a blast from the past this is!

Some names I'd totally forgotten about here. RAWK at its finest :)

I'll bring these two back...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-lYkOhmgKik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-lYkOhmgKik</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7gCISXICv_Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7gCISXICv_Y</a>

I almost poo'd my pants watching those. Amazing. Voice of an angel
Offline Jake

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 07:44:45 pm »
My first time watching these videos tonight

I'm cracked up at chinbits - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Xl3_Ae9dvo

My new  favourite video of all time

edit - oh god lady b with the mitch connor - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FwPVSNgu78

What a night I am having
« Last Edit: Today at 07:47:56 pm by Jake »
Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: RAWK Factor 2011
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 08:53:17 pm »
;D

The world was a simpler place back then. The internet being used for what the internet should be used for ;D
