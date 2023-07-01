🚨 EXCLUSIVE: The Premier League is set to approve Newcastle's new £25m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with PIF-owned company Sela.



It represents a 257% increase on the club's previous agreement with Fun88.



Just had a frustrating exchange about this with an American Newcastle fan, a decent fella and no fool. But his first response was to roll his eyes and say "wow, half of what Liverpool gets! ". When I said way to ignore the important details he said he was only talking about the shirt sponsorship (?). Then I explained that the important point was PIF funding both the club and its sponsorships, ie. Manchester City Mk.II, he just laughed at the idea that I should care about FFP with some deflecting nonsense about human rights. It's just interesting to see how normally intelligent fans will do anything to avoid acknowledging the obvious when their team is consumed by the sportswash machine.