How much are the shirt sponsors worth for the rest of the top teams?
Not sure if these numbers are correct
Abu Dhabi: whatever numbers they want to put down
Liverpool: £50m
Mancs: £47.5m
Spurs: £40m
Arsenal: £40m
Chelsea: £40m
Saudi Arabia: £25
West Ham: £10m
Looks like they picked a number that was bang on between the big clubs (plus Abu Dhabi & Chelsea) and the lower sides so it doesn't look too suspicious so you get easily sporstwashed knobheads saying things like "I don't think it's outrageous for a team in the top 4"
Everton get £10m a year, there's yer base value for a team that's won fuck all since god was a lad but have occasionally qualified for Europe