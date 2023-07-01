« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 1, 2023, 02:09:38 pm
A Red Abroad:
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  1, 2023, 01:09:52 pm
Did they make up that about Tonali?  ;D  The lad didnt even want to set foot in the premier league.  He had to be forced out, can you imagine Liverpool even trying for a transfer like that?

When Szobo was linked with them, that was a real shame, I was arsed about that but not even vaguely arsed about Bellingham going to Real  ;D 

Theyve a reason to be annoyed too, because now they got CL and all the money in the world, and now LFC had a bad season and where in the Europa, they thought players would choose them above LFC. And what did happen was that Szobo actually refused to commit to them when they approached Leipzig. He waited and got his reward, signing for the legendary club he actually is well versed in, and signing for an inspirational coach whos won it all.  And thats been a rude wake up call for them, that sportswashers millions isnt quite yet giving them the ultimate pull they thought it was.

 :wellin
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 1, 2023, 02:51:32 pm
Solomon Grundy:
Quote from: RedBec1993 on July  1, 2023, 12:23:46 pm
Newcastle fans are not taking the Szoboszlai stuff well. Lovely to see, apparently Tonali turned us down for CL and thats the reason we went for Szoboszlai. Haha completely different players of course. :lmao :lmao

Haha! Course he did. ::) :lmao. Not seen one credible source link us to him. In fact, I haven't seen any source link us to him. We were never interested. ;D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 1, 2023, 03:45:36 pm
Macc77:
Local Geordie papers saying Toon's rivals are "spending big" now. Hmmm
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 1, 2023, 03:46:49 pm
A Red Abroad:
Quote from: Macc77 on July  1, 2023, 03:45:36 pm
Local Geordie papers saying Toon's rivals are "spending big" now. Hmmm

Sunderland?  :lickin  ;D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 1, 2023, 03:54:04 pm
Flaccido Dongingo:
They deserve success
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 1, 2023, 04:54:49 pm
glewis93:
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on July  1, 2023, 02:51:32 pm
Haha! Course he did. ::) :lmao. Not seen one credible source link us to him. In fact, I haven't seen any source link us to him. We were never interested. ;D

There has been more reports that Tonali is upset at having to leave and being forced to sign for Newcastle than there is related to us being interested in him.  ;D

Whatever helps them sleep at night.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 1, 2023, 05:02:27 pm
Flaccido Dongingo:
I'm still a bit baffled how any player can be forced out of a club to sign for a club he doesn't want to join.....especially in this day and age, I'm not just talking about this transfer.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 1, 2023, 05:37:15 pm
lobsterboy:
Quote from: Macc77 on July  1, 2023, 03:45:36 pm
Local Geordie papers saying Toon's rivals are "spending big" now. Hmmm

I dont really keep up with Sunderland and Middlesborough.
Who have they been buying?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 1, 2023, 05:44:05 pm
Terry de Niro:
Quote from: lobsterboy on July  1, 2023, 05:37:15 pm
I dont really keep up with Sunderland and Middlesborough.
Who have they been buying?
I've heard that Hartlepool United have been busy fitting new nets for their goalposts.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 3, 2023, 10:09:12 pm
The G in Gerrard:
Saw on Sky they've spent £300 million+ (net spend) in less than 2 years. Didn't know that. :wanker
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 3, 2023, 10:13:50 pm
Dim Glas:
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  3, 2023, 10:09:12 pm
Saw on Sky they've spent £300 million+ (net spend) in less than 2 years. Didn't know that. :wanker

Guimares, Isak, Gordon, Botman, now Tonali all arrived for big fees. But they also had the first lot of signings after being bought by the human rights abusers, that cost them around a 100 mill for players including Dan Burns, Chris Wood and Joe Willock, oh Trippier as well of course.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 3, 2023, 10:23:25 pm
Tobelius:
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  3, 2023, 10:09:12 pm
Saw on Sky they've spent £300 million+ (net spend) in less than 2 years. Didn't know that. :wanker

Blown away by Chelsea's spending so far but given they also look to be heavily linked with Saudi through their owner Clearlake Capital's ownership and backers,hard to know which club's Saudi #1 sportswashing project and which is #2.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 3, 2023, 10:37:39 pm
The G in Gerrard:
Quote from: Tobelius on July  3, 2023, 10:23:25 pm
Blown away by Chelsea's spending so far but given they also look to be heavily linked with Saudi through their owner Clearlake Capital's ownership and backers,hard to know which club's Saudi #1 sportswashing project and which is #2.
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  3, 2023, 10:13:50 pm
Guimares, Isak, Gordon, Botman, now Tonali all arrived for big fees. But they also had the first lot of signings after being bought by the human rights abusers, that cost them around a 100 mill for players including Dan Burns, Chris Wood and Joe Willock, oh Trippier as well of course.


Can see why Howe is so heavily praised ::)

They've only brought in £15 million in sales. Mad figures being bandied about. These lot, City, Chelsea. :wanker
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 4, 2023, 01:02:39 pm
BlackandWhitePaul:
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  1, 2023, 05:44:05 pm
I've heard that Hartlepool United have been busy fitting new nets for their goalposts.
I'm surprised the Saudis haven't taken over Hartlepool, I mean there's nowt the good people of Hartlepool love more than a public hanging (if only Monkeys)  :D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 4, 2023, 01:14:35 pm
Flaccido Dongingo:
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  3, 2023, 10:09:12 pm
Saw on Sky they've spent £300 million+ (net spend) in less than 2 years. Didn't know that. :wanker
They bought their way out of relegation season before last, but it was "astute purchases in the transfer market, and the tactical brilliance of Eddie Howe" that saved them, the press will spin anything when it's an English manager.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 12:39:59 pm
Dim Glas:
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: The Premier League is set to approve Newcastle's new £25m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with PIF-owned company Sela.

It represents a 257% increase on the club's previous agreement with Fun88.

https://twitter.com/iPaperSport/status/1676512227233243136?s=20

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 02:26:48 pm
y2w902:
I don't think the value of the shirt deal is outrageous for a club that will now be in and around the Top 4 and more, it's more the fact those c*nts are funding the deal themselves.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 02:29:06 pm
Barneylfc∗:
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  5, 2023, 12:39:59 pm
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: The Premier League is set to approve Newcastle's new £25m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with PIF-owned company Sela.

It represents a 257% increase on the club's previous agreement with Fun88.

https://twitter.com/iPaperSport/status/1676512227233243136?s=20

 :lmao

Legally binding assurances though.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 02:33:30 pm
Andy82lfc:
An we are supposed to have confidence the PL will do something about City. Game is done.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 02:37:27 pm
tubby:
How much are the shirt sponsors worth for the rest of the top teams?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 02:59:13 pm
Dim Glas:
Quote from: y2w902 on July  5, 2023, 02:26:48 pm
I don't think the value of the shirt deal is outrageous for a club that will now be in and around the Top 4 and more, it's more the fact those c*nts are funding the deal themselves.

It isnt at all outrgeaous, they are being clever', its just the fact they can basically sponsor their own team so can add whatever value they want to the deal. The deal will be worth more and more as the seasons go on till no one gives a shit.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 03:25:56 pm
Dull Tools:
Quote from: y2w902 on July  5, 2023, 02:26:48 pm
I don't think the value of the shirt deal is outrageous for a club that will now be in and around the Top 4 and more, it's more the fact those c*nts are funding the deal themselves.
If it wasn't over the top then they could have gotten the money from elsewhere. But they haven't.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 03:34:21 pm
Tobelius:
Quote from: Dull Tools on July  5, 2023, 03:25:56 pm
If it wasn't over the top then they could have gotten the money from elsewhere. But they haven't.

Yep,think the main deals will be PIF owned/controlled so they can adjust upward at will.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 03:58:22 pm
The G in Gerrard:
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  5, 2023, 12:39:59 pm
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: The Premier League is set to approve Newcastle's new £25m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with PIF-owned company Sela.

It represents a 257% increase on the club's previous agreement with Fun88.

https://twitter.com/iPaperSport/status/1676512227233243136?s=20


Great advertisement and sales will go through the roof for those shirts outside of Newcastle I'm sure ::)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 10:56:46 pm
thejbs:
Quote from: y2w902 on July  5, 2023, 02:26:48 pm
I don't think the value of the shirt deal is outrageous for a club that will now be in and around the Top 4 and more, it's more the fact those c*nts are funding the deal themselves.

Were there other bidders? Id be interested to see what non-Saudi companies were prepared to offer.

This was PIF negotiating with itself and plucking a number out of their arse, and the PL is fine with it.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 5, 2023, 11:20:47 pm
vivabobbygraham:
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2023, 04:50:43 pm
Apparently his favourite meal is Spuggie Bolognese.

With lords a duff. Canny
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 6, 2023, 04:32:02 am
Banquo's Ghost:
In case anyone can forget what an abhorrent regime owns Newcastle and funds Chelsea.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/ethiopia-saudi-yemen-border-killed-tortured

Quote
Ethiopian migrant workers are being systematically targeted and killed on a daily basis by Saudi security officials trying to deter people from crossing the Saudi-Yemen border.

According to a new report published today by the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC), an international network carrying out research and analysis on migration, the Ethiopians have been targeted by snipers and mortars.

Bram Frouws, the director of MMC, says the situation is ongoing and critical.

"Sexual abuse, including rape, is widespread," he told Middle East Eye.

"There is physical violence, torture, arbitrary detention - all speak of being shot at, with people dying around them at the northern border between Saudi Arabia and Yemen."

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 6, 2023, 06:46:51 am
FiSh77:
Quote from: tubby on July  5, 2023, 02:37:27 pm
How much are the shirt sponsors worth for the rest of the top teams?

Not sure if these numbers are correct

Abu Dhabi: whatever numbers they want to put down
Liverpool: £50m
Mancs: £47.5m
Spurs: £40m
Arsenal: £40m
Chelsea: £40m
Saudi Arabia: £25
West Ham: £10m

Looks like they picked a number that was bang on between the big clubs (plus Abu Dhabi & Chelsea) and the lower sides so it doesn't look too suspicious so you get easily sporstwashed knobheads saying things like "I don't think it's outrageous for a team in the top 4"

Everton get £10m a year, there's yer base value for a team that's won fuck all since god was a lad but have occasionally qualified for Europe

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 6, 2023, 08:16:26 am
Bucko - Dubai:
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  6, 2023, 06:46:51 am
Not sure if these numbers are correct

Abu Dhabi: whatever numbers they want to put down
Liverpool: £50m
Mancs: £47.5m
Spurs: £40m
Arsenal: £40m
Chelsea: £40m
Saudi Arabia: £25
West Ham: £10m

Looks like they picked a number that was bang on between the big clubs (plus Abu Dhabi & Chelsea) and the lower sides so it doesn't look too suspicious so you get easily sporstwashed knobheads saying things like "I don't think it's outrageous for a team in the top 4"

Everton get £10m a year, there's yer base value for a team that's won fuck all since god was a lad but have occasionally qualified for Europe

The shirt sponsor in isolation doesn't matter the value, they can just get additional sponsors for their socks/corner flags/lawnmower/toilet roll holders

Thats what City have done, on their partners page on their website there are 7/8 Abu Dhabi based sponsors which are obviously part of the chairmans link
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 6, 2023, 08:37:06 am
JRed:
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on July  6, 2023, 08:16:26 am
The shirt sponsor in isolation doesn't matter the value, they can just get additional sponsors for their socks/corner flags/lawnmower/toilet roll holders

Thats what City have done, on their partners page on their website there are 7/8 Abu Dhabi based sponsors which are obviously part of the chairmans link
Thats why there can be no regulation of state owned clubs.
What ever financial rules are put in place, the likes of Abu Dhabi and Saudi will just instruct another of their states companies to sponsor the football club even more money.
The only solution is to ban state ownership. Whether that be direct ownership by the state, or any owners with links to the state such as being deputy prime minister and a prominent member of the ruling family.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 6, 2023, 10:24:01 am
RedSince86:
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  6, 2023, 06:46:51 am
Not sure if these numbers are correct

Abu Dhabi: whatever numbers they want to put down
Liverpool: £50m
Mancs: £47.5m
Spurs: £40m
Arsenal: £40m
Chelsea: £40m
Saudi Arabia: £25
West Ham: £10m

Looks like they picked a number that was bang on between the big clubs (plus Abu Dhabi & Chelsea) and the lower sides so it doesn't look too suspicious so you get easily sporstwashed knobheads saying things like "I don't think it's outrageous for a team in the top 4"

Everton get £10m a year, there's yer base value for a team that's won fuck all since god was a lad but have occasionally qualified for Europe
Leicester get £16 million a year and they won the League and Fa Cup, but the PL passes this over inflated deal. ::)

No doubt it will be doubled in 2 years time.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 6, 2023, 10:38:56 am
BlackandWhitePaul:
Newcastle United Chairman.

For those of you who are not aware of who / what this c*nt is.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yasir_Al-Rumayyan
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 6, 2023, 11:31:59 pm
Mister Flip Flop:
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 7, 2023, 08:54:57 am
thejbs:
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
July 7, 2023, 09:09:43 am
Peabee:
Quote from: y2w902 on July  5, 2023, 02:26:48 pm
I don't think the value of the shirt deal is outrageous for a club that will now be in and around the Top 4 and more, it's more the fact those c*nts are funding the deal themselves.

257% is outrageous. they haven't even kicked a ball in the CL yet.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 07:34:52 am
GreatEx:
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  5, 2023, 12:39:59 pm
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: The Premier League is set to approve Newcastle's new £25m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with PIF-owned company Sela.

It represents a 257% increase on the club's previous agreement with Fun88.

https://twitter.com/iPaperSport/status/1676512227233243136?s=20



Just had a frustrating exchange about this with an American Newcastle fan, a decent fella and no fool. But his first response was to roll his eyes and say "wow, half of what Liverpool gets! ". When I said way to ignore the important details he said he was only talking about the shirt sponsorship (?). Then I explained that the important point was PIF funding both the club and its sponsorships, ie. Manchester City Mk.II, he just laughed at the idea that I should care about FFP with some deflecting nonsense about human rights. It's just interesting to see how normally intelligent fans will do anything to avoid acknowledging the obvious when their team is consumed by the sportswash machine.
