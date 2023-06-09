A really good podcast which I urge people to listen to, I have listed the people taking part in the discussion. What comes across depressingly is the helplessness that they feel. Kathryn Fletcher is a season ticket holder at United who has started a campaign against Qatari ownership. She made the very fair point how little support they are getting from local politicians which is just appalling. It appears most of the politicians are on the Qatari board already. This is a Labour council for fuck's sake. It's why fans of other clubs need to put rivalry aside and support those who are attempting to fight these sort of ownerships. At the end of the day no club is safe including our own.Nic McGeehan - FairSquare  Human Rights Research and AdvocacyKathryn Fletcher - United Against SportswashingEd Barker - No Question About ThatJohn Hird - NUFC Fans Against SportswashingAndrew Page - NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing