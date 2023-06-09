« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 525 526 527 528 529 [530]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1768467 times)

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,415
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21160 on: June 9, 2023, 09:09:28 pm »
Its such a fucking disgrace. Whats the point?
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21161 on: June 9, 2023, 10:55:13 pm »
Just like city this then. Same entity that owns Newcastle is sponsoring Newcastle.  Didnt take long did it.  Why not be blatant about it when city have done same for years without being sanctioned
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21162 on: June 10, 2023, 12:21:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  9, 2023, 05:27:14 pm
For a club playing in the CL next season, its probably a fair amount, they're being clever. Still self sponsorship though

Does that mean we take a 75% cut to our deal with Standard Chartered for next season?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21163 on: June 10, 2023, 07:34:15 am »
Quote from: TSC on June  9, 2023, 10:55:13 pm
Just like city this then. Same entity that owns Newcastle is sponsoring Newcastle.  Didnt take long did it.  Why not be blatant about it when city have done same for years without being sanctioned

What happened to that vote where all clubs voted against related sponsorships except these two? guess they will just brazenly deny its related anyway with straight faces. Other clubs have enough on their plate looking after them selves, the premier league have taken years to look into city and our beloved government don't want to upset rich middle eastern investors. Saudis don't give two fucks anyway and don't think they have to answer to anyone. So they can and will crack on.
« Last Edit: June 10, 2023, 07:45:26 am by red1977 »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,458
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21164 on: June 10, 2023, 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 10, 2023, 12:21:37 am
Does that mean we take a 75% cut to our deal with Standard Chartered for next season?

Happened to the Mancs 😉. If we were out of it for years, the sponsors might well try that. Didn't Adidas try that shit with us?

However the likes of Leicester and these, it would be a realistic scenario, changing every year as they are small clubs.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,623
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21165 on: June 10, 2023, 11:01:37 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 10, 2023, 12:21:37 am
Does that mean we take a 75% cut to our deal with Standard Chartered for next season?
i think the opposite.. we are now introducing the sponsors to a whole new forum of viewers.Champs leauge 6-7-8 seasons on the bounce, every fan of CL has ssen our shirts, knows our sponsors..Next year we are opening new doors.. id like to see a marked increase in shirt value
Logged
JFT 96

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,563
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21166 on: June 10, 2023, 12:33:48 pm »
As much as I hate the Saudis, Newcastle are a top 6 club now, and they are here to stay. Tottenham or Chelsea will be the biggest losers of this new reality ...
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,502
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21167 on: June 10, 2023, 01:40:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 10, 2023, 12:33:48 pm
As much as I hate the Saudis, Newcastle are a top 6 club now, and they are here to stay. Tottenham or Chelsea will be the biggest losers of this new reality ...

Weirdly, that reads like begrudging respect, even though I know you didnt intend it to be!
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21168 on: June 10, 2023, 02:08:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 10, 2023, 12:33:48 pm
As much as I hate the Saudis, Newcastle are a top 6 club now, and they are here to stay. Tottenham or Chelsea will be the biggest losers of this new reality ...

No guarantees that they finish top 6 next season, but they will definitely do so more consistently in the future.

Tottenhams future will depend on how they rebuild post-Kane, who they absolutely have to sell.

Chelseas future is very much in the balance thanks to their massive investment, long contracts and FFP issues.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,526
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21169 on: June 10, 2023, 02:59:55 pm »
Premier League opened up a massive can of worms by letting Shitty get away with it for so long. You just know Saudi will now break all the rules and if they get threatened with any sort of punishment, they'll run to their pals at the government. Adding the PGMOL shite, football in this country is going down a bad path. I actually hope it all implodes.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,563
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21170 on: June 10, 2023, 03:00:59 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on June 10, 2023, 01:40:29 pm
Weirdly, that reads like begrudging respect, even though I know you didnt intend it to be!

No respect at all, just the reality of the situation. They will attract more players like Guimaraes, Isak and Botman this summer, maybe even some better ones, with the wages they can pay off the table, and with CL football. It is a sad reality ...
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,989
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21171 on: June 10, 2023, 10:45:54 pm »
I wouldnt be surprised if the sponsorship increases at a 50% increase every year in the hope that nobody notices
Logged
#JFT97

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,716
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21172 on: June 10, 2023, 10:50:41 pm »
Newcastles spend over the next ten years will dwarf Citys over the last ten
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,027
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21173 on: June 10, 2023, 10:52:23 pm »
Let me be the first to congratulate Newcastle on their Champions League 'win'.

It's a question of when, not if.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,325
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21174 on: June 10, 2023, 10:59:39 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 10, 2023, 02:59:55 pm
Premier League opened up a massive can of worms by letting Shitty get away with it for so long. You just know Saudi will now break all the rules and if they get threatened with any sort of punishment, they'll run to their pals at the government. Adding the PGMOL shite, football in this country is going down a bad path. I actually hope it all implodes.

Don't forget the role the Tory c*nts have played with the murdering Saudis too.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21175 on: June 12, 2023, 02:02:53 pm »
Now that Saudi clubs are targeting the biggest names in the world for their own league, not long until they start making Newcastle sell them their best players (at inflated prices) as well. I do not think Joelinton is much of a pull but once the barcodes follow City into Haaland and Grealish territory they will be competing with the Saudi teams in the 'big draw' market. All the Saudi's need to do is establish credibility of their own league and the money will do the rest. (See Golf/LIV)


I could also see them de-stabilising City as well as a means of advancing Newcastle, after all, that's Abu Dhabi.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21176 on: June 12, 2023, 03:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 12, 2023, 02:02:53 pm
Now that Saudi clubs are targeting the biggest names in the world for their own league, not long until they start making Newcastle sell them their best players (at inflated prices) as well. I do not think Joelinton is much of a pull but once the barcodes follow City into Haaland and Grealish territory they will be competing with the Saudi teams in the 'big draw' market. All the Saudi's need to do is establish credibility of their own league and the money will do the rest. (See Golf/LIV)


I could also see them de-stabilising City as well as a means of advancing Newcastle, after all, that's Abu Dhabi.
It's not clear at the moment if Saudi Arabia will continue the eyewatering spending in their domestic league after the World Cup hosts have been selected (September 2024).  It could simply be a ploy to get lots of high profile players on board to lend their support to that bid.

Newcastle will absolutely blow Man City out of the water though.  Saudi Arabia are simply wealthier and more ruthless than Abu Dhabi.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,709
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21177 on: June 12, 2023, 03:19:25 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on June 10, 2023, 10:45:54 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if the sponsorship increases at a 50% increase every year in the hope that nobody notices
They might as well, it's not like the Premier league are quick to act.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21178 on: June 12, 2023, 03:28:22 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on June 10, 2023, 02:59:55 pm
Premier League opened up a massive can of worms by letting Shitty get away with it for so long.

It started when they let Abramovich buy Chelsea.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,070
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21179 on: June 13, 2023, 05:48:53 pm »
A really good podcast which I urge people to listen to, I have listed the people taking part in the discussion. What comes across depressingly is the helplessness that they feel. Kathryn Fletcher is a season ticket holder at United who has started a campaign against Qatari ownership. She made the very fair point how little support they are getting from local politicians which is just appalling. It appears most of the politicians are on the Qatari board already. This is a Labour council for fuck's sake. It's why fans of other clubs need to put rivalry aside and support those who are attempting to fight these sort of ownerships. At the end of the day no club is safe including our own.

https://t.co/KkqWZHwPrw

Nic McGeehan - FairSquare  Human Rights Research and Advocacy

Kathryn Fletcher - United Against Sportswashing

Ed Barker - No Question About That

John Hird - NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing

Andrew Page - NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,722
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21180 on: June 14, 2023, 12:58:52 pm »
81 executions in one day last year.

More than 50 executions this year, and we are only in June. Minors on death row.

Saudi Arabia modernising?

STOP THIS INSANITY !
https://twitter.com/LinaAlhathloul/status/1668928422326804480?s=20

But its all about the football eh Newcastle  ::)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,801
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21181 on: June 16, 2023, 03:48:30 pm »
In 2022, Saudi Arabia executed 196 people, the highest number of annual executions that Amnesty International has recorded in the country in the last 30 years.

https://twitter.com/The_NewArab/status/1669583125255421953


https://www.newarab.com/news/amnesty-urges-france-pressure-save-7-saudi-men

Amnesty urges France pressure to save 7 Saudis facing execution

Quote
Amnesty International on Thursday urged French President Emmanuel Macron to pressure the visiting crown prince of the kingdom to spare seven young men facing execution for crimes committed while minors.

Activists want Macron to underline the importance of human rights in his talks Friday with Mohammed bin Salman, who is still facing criticism over the 2018 murder of critical figure Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

Amnesty said it was particularly important Macron brought up the case of the young men, mostly from Saudi's Shia minority.

They are "at risk of imminent execution" after an appeals court confirmed their punishment, said the group.

The seven men were children under the age of 18, including one who was 12 years old, at the time of the alleged crimes.

"Amnesty International will do everything to ask that this French president -- who seems to enjoy the company of this prince -- makes an effort and that he asks that these young people are never going be executed," Amnesty's secretary general Agnes Callamard told AFP.

Six of them were sentenced on terrorism-related charges, the seventh for armed robbery and murder, after unfair trials marred by "torture-tainted" confessions, said Amnesty.

"They may have committed crimes, and not all of them, but you can't condemn people to death for their opinion. It's scandalous. President Macron must intervene to save their lives," she said.

One of the world's top executioners, Saudi Arabia in 2022 executed 196 people, the highest number of annual executions that Amnesty International has recorded in the country in the last 30 years.

In a former role, Callamard led the UN probe into the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which concluded that Riyadh was responsible. The visit by bin Salman left a "very bitter taste", she said.

She lashed out at the welcome given by the French president to the prince -- known as MBS.

"He (Macron) is the main architect of the re-legitimisation of the Saudi prince since 2018 and the murder of Khashoggi," she said.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,070
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21182 on: Yesterday at 10:54:26 am »
Hideous, nine young men about to be executed.  :no

https://t.co/cKMj9yA0KF
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,801
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21183 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:54:26 am
Hideous, nine young men about to be executed.  :no

https://t.co/cKMj9yA0KF

Yeah but who cares? These Newcastle fans have suffered real misery for decades and deserve any success at the cost of human life  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,070
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21184 on: Yesterday at 11:02:08 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:56:53 am
Yeah but who cares? These Newcastle fans have suffered real misery for decades and deserve any success at the cost of human life  :butt

It's a Newcastle group who are advertising this, have you even bothered to send it to your MP? Why does everything get turned into a negative here, this group are doing fantastic job working with human rights groups and all that happens on here is people having a go at a group who is actually trying to achieve something. Senseless.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,801
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21185 on: Yesterday at 12:08:09 pm »
You've taken my post the wrong way. I was being ironic.
 
I follow that NUFC against Sportswashing group, and the post above yours I posted what they're doing also.

My MP is Sammy Wilson from the DUP. It would be a waste of an email.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,070
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21186 on: Yesterday at 12:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:08:09 pm
You've taken my post the wrong way. I was being ironic.
 
I follow that NUFC against Sportswashing group, and the post above yours I posted what they're doing also.

My MP is Sammy Wilson from the DUP. It would be a waste of an email.

Okay, they have at least managed to get this campaign going on twitter today and it's good to see more people becoming active. They also seem to be working with more human rights people inside Saudi itself, which is encouraging. The podcast they did with Nicholas McGeehan was a good listen as well, as he said in time it will be recognised more. But sadly you can't change things quickly it will take time and effort.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,058
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21187 on: Yesterday at 03:40:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 13, 2023, 05:48:53 pm
A really good podcast which I urge people to listen to, I have listed the people taking part in the discussion. What comes across depressingly is the helplessness that they feel. Kathryn Fletcher is a season ticket holder at United who has started a campaign against Qatari ownership. She made the very fair point how little support they are getting from local politicians which is just appalling. It appears most of the politicians are on the Qatari board already. This is a Labour council for fuck's sake. It's why fans of other clubs need to put rivalry aside and support those who are attempting to fight these sort of ownerships. At the end of the day no club is safe including our own.

https://t.co/KkqWZHwPrw

Nic McGeehan - FairSquare  Human Rights Research and Advocacy

Kathryn Fletcher - United Against Sportswashing

Ed Barker - No Question About That

John Hird - NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing

Andrew Page - NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing

That was very good.

Thanks for the link. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,070
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21188 on: Yesterday at 03:57:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:40:48 pm
That was very good.

Thanks for the link. :)

I am happy you listened to it, it's a lesson that taking on these states is not an easy thing to do. But hopefully this group will continue on with their campaign and in time will get more publicity for it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,644
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21189 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »

'Saud Al Qahtani appears to be back (and trending on Twitter) with his first public (social media) since disappearing in the aftermath of the Khashoggi murder. Exonerated by Saudi, Al Qahtani is accused of helping orchestrate Khashoggi's murder & running Saudi's electronic army':-

https://twitter.com/marcowenjones/status/1670310259653595137 (with short video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 525 526 527 528 529 [530]   Go Up
« previous next »
 