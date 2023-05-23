« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1751873 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21080 on: Yesterday at 03:10:19 pm »
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21081 on: Yesterday at 07:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 23, 2023, 06:55:54 pm
Newcastle will buy plenty titles and people just have to get used to it. I have no doubt they will buy a PL and CL. Bravo - well done in advance. Nobody will care.

Football is delusional now, and the funny thing is that people are no longer so interested in records. We all subconsciously know what a genuine achievement and passion looks and feels like.

Newcastle, Man City and Chelsea will never be taken seriously. You cant buy respect.

Reals first 5 European cups were against hand picked farmers.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21082 on: Yesterday at 07:21:22 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 07:16:59 pm
Reals first 5 European cups were against hand picked farmers.

I don't think we're allowed to say that, they were also being run by the fascists.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21083 on: Yesterday at 07:25:09 pm »
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21084 on: Yesterday at 07:26:39 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm
And it begins...

https://news.sky.com/story/newcastle-united-fc-eyes-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-events-company-sela-12887474

Strangely what the article fails to mention is that Sela are actually owned by PIF, Newcastle's owners.  ::)
The scrutiny they are under makes it very difficult for thrm to inflate the contract.

"The Times reported last month that Newcastle had agreed a £25m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with a company from a Middle Eastern country other than Saudi Arabia"

How does this compare to top 8 clubs because remember than they are in the CL now?

Edit: Manchester City (Etihad)   67.5
Liverpool (Standard Chartered)   50
Manchester United (TeamViewer)   47.5
Tottenham Hotspur (AIA)   40
Chelsea (Three)   40
Arsenal (Emirates)   40

£25m isn't outrageous for a club in the CL(but lacks the track record). People are just convinced that Newcastle will suddenly adopt 180 degree change in their strategy and throw money at it. Like I've been saying, I'm not worried about them based on my experience of these things.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21085 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 23, 2023, 04:14:57 pm
Twitter full of Saudi FC fans saying they are back where they belong.

Their entire PL reputation is based on a few good seasons under Robson and Keegan and having a big stadium. They were always a mid-table/yo-yo side for most of their history. Their average position during the PL era has been 11th. If you were to go further back, their average position between 1962/63 and now has been about 15th. Approximately 23% of their past sixty seasons have been spent in old Division 2/the Championship. In the past sixty years, they've won one trophy (Inter-Fairs Cup) and been runners-up in five domestic cup competitions. In the past sixty years, Birmingham City, Wolves and Ipswich Town have won more major trophies (UEFA Cups and League Cups) than them.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21086 on: Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
Their entire PL reputation is based on a few good seasons under Robson and Keegan and having a big stadium. They were always a mid-table/yo-yo side for most of their history. Their average position during the PL era has been 11th. If you were to go further back, their average position between 1962/63 and now has been about 15th. Approximately 23% of their past sixty seasons have been spent in old Division 2/the Championship. In the past sixty years, they've won one trophy (Inter-Fairs Cup) and been runners-up in five domestic cup competitions. In the past sixty years, Birmingham City, Wolves and Ipswich Town have won more major trophies (UEFA Cups and League Cups) than them.

There's pretty much no measurable metric that makes them a big club. I've no idea why they or anyone in the media try to make out that they are.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21087 on: Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm
There's pretty much no measurable metric that makes them a big club. I've no idea why they or anyone in the media try to make out that they are.

This idea has to be based on fact they're one of the few teams in the UK with a 50,000 + seater satdium and they've had more top five finishes in the PL era than the likes of Everton and Aston Villa. A lot of those finishes also occurred during the start of the PL. Now for some in the media that might make them massive and a sleeping giant compared to the other two, which is ironic since both of those clubs have actually won something during the past thirty years and have been relegated fewer times than Newcastle during the same time period.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21088 on: Today at 12:39:35 am »
So qualifying for the CL sees your brand increase in value from <£8m to now £25m per annum.  :mooncat

Is it just me or do they not have a page on Wikipedia?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21089 on: Today at 12:43:52 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm
And it begins...

https://news.sky.com/story/newcastle-united-fc-eyes-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-events-company-sela-12887474

Strangely what the article fails to mention is that Sela are actually owned by PIF, Newcastle's owners.  ::)

So from 6.5 to 25. I guess one could argue that qualifying for the CL would make them more attractive to sponsors in general. £25m seems perfect; a substantial increase over their previous deal, but still not too close to the real big clubs (and City) to make it too obvious. They need to keep it down to pass the PL test. Once they pass it I'll bet you anything that their sponsorship will go the exact way of Citys. There's no way the PL would contest a sponsor after first accepting them. A little bit more "success" and then a huge hike in the value of the "sponsorship" as the club "becomes more attractive and high profile". Within 5-7 years that deal will be bigger than ours...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21090 on: Today at 01:14:43 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:43:52 am
So from 6.5 to 25. I guess one could argue that qualifying for the CL would make them more attractive to sponsors in general. £25m seems perfect; a substantial increase over their previous deal, but still not too close to the real big clubs (and City) to make it too obvious. They need to keep it down to pass the PL test. Once they pass it I'll bet you anything that their sponsorship will go the exact way of Citys. There's no way the PL would contest a sponsor after first accepting them. A little bit more "success" and then a huge hike in the value of the "sponsorship" as the club "becomes more attractive and high profile". Within 5-7 years that deal will be bigger than ours...

Next they'll buy out the remaining years on their deal with Castore and sign a huge deal with Nike.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21091 on: Today at 03:02:19 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 02:42:18 pm
And it begins...

https://news.sky.com/story/newcastle-united-fc-eyes-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-events-company-sela-12887474

Strangely what the article fails to mention is that Sela are actually owned by PIF, Newcastle's owners.  ::)

Well, City are allowed to do it so why can't they ? the Premier League for some reason doesn't want to stop club owners from using the companies they control to fund their clubs


What is funny is that some people think the remaining 18 clubs have power to stop it  :lmao
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21092 on: Today at 05:31:23 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:02:19 am
Well, City are allowed to do it so why can't they ? the Premier League for some reason doesn't want to stop club owners from using the companies they control to fund their clubs


What is funny is that some people think the remaining 18 clubs have power to stop it  :lmao

I think they will go with a different tactic to City.

Rather than inflate sponsors value, they will just have more of them.

Instead of a 75m shirt sponsor, they will get a 25m shirt sponsor then 2 more 25m sponsors for the corner flags at the training ground
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21093 on: Today at 10:21:23 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 05:31:23 am
I think they will go with a different tactic to City.

Rather than inflate sponsors value, they will just have more of them.

Instead of a 75m shirt sponsor, they will get a 25m shirt sponsor then 2 more 25m sponsors for the corner flags at the training ground


There's a lot of vagueness around sponsorship. I mean how much media exposure (and how relevant to their business) was USM's sponsorship of a training ground to the tune of £30m. It's all ripe for exploitation.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21094 on: Today at 12:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 05:31:23 am
I think they will go with a different tactic to City.

Rather than inflate sponsors value, they will just have more of them.

Instead of a 75m shirt sponsor, they will get a 25m shirt sponsor then 2 more 25m sponsors for the corner flags at the training ground

Yeah, this is my feeling. Everything will be sponsored, theyll have official partnerships for everything you can imagine - official real estate partners, official oral hygiene partners, official dog food partners theyll have it all.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21095 on: Today at 02:38:40 pm »
^
They'll probably rope in Wilkinson Sword as head-lopping partners.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21096 on: Today at 02:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:38:40 pm
^
They'll probably rope in Wilkinson Sword as head-lopping partners.

Shirt sponsors make up a large percentage of every club's commercial income. They are not likely to earn a lot in other areas but "they are buying the league. In the medium term, I see them as a fixture in the top 6 because they won't slack when they have margin for improvement like a Spurs or even us.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21097 on: Today at 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:45:36 pm

Shirt sponsors make up a large percentage of every club's commercial income. They are not likely to earn a lot in other areas but "they are buying the league. In the medium term, I see them as a fixture in the top 6 because they won't slack when they have margin for improvement like a Spurs or even us.


How tall are you ?  ;D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21098 on: Today at 04:37:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:51:30 pm

How tall are you ?  ;D
A bit🙂

If we do our job, we won't be worrying about these in the medium term. We have a better team(better base), a better manager and we earn more which is more important with the new restrictions coming in. In the next 4-5 years, they'll only finish above us if we take our eyes off the ball. Nobody should get carried away by one season where some top teams were below their normal level and one where Newcastle were playing one game a week (unlikely going forward).
