Hopefully Man United twat them in the final.



Wasn't the theory that the more the sportwashers win the more people will start to take notice?It's a bit like that City v Chelsea CL final a few years ago, I won't watch it, and I don't want either of them to win it, but if I have to make a choice, I'll go against the grain here and pick Newcastle. It's only a matter of time before they start winning even bigger trophies and the damage has already been done, and, as with City, everyone knows everything they win will be fake and blood-stained. As for Man Utd, their trophies count, and I don't want them adding another. If we were playing Newcastle in a final, we all know who Man Utd fans would be supporting, so fuck them. I have no intention of pretending I'm better than them.