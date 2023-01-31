« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 510 511 512 513 514 [515]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1681368 times)

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20560 on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Hopefully Man United twat them in the final.

Talk about a rock and a hard place
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,690
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20561 on: Yesterday at 10:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm
Talk about a rock and a hard place
Typhoid or cholera.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,308
  • @tharris113
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20562 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm »
'd much rather united won than them.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,656
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20563 on: Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm »
On the night Newcastle reach a cup final the BBC run a news article about punishment killings being carried out in Saudi Arabia by it's ruthless regime.
It's absolutely disgraceful, a disgusting nation.

So yeah, like any other decent person will probably think..
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Hopefully Man United twat them in the final.

RIP Jamal Khashoggi and all of the others murdered for no reason.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,543
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20564 on: Yesterday at 11:05:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
On the night Newcastle reach a cup final the BBC run a news article about punishment killings being carried out in Saudi Arabia by it's ruthless regime.
It's absolutely disgraceful, a disgusting nation.

So yeah, like any other decent person will probably think..
RIP Jamal Khashoggi and all of the others murdered for no reason.
100%
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20565 on: Yesterday at 11:23:31 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Hopefully Man United twat them in the final.

I never thought I'd say this, but I agree 100% ...
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20566 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Hopefully Man United twat them in the final.

Sadly I agree with this, if my other favourite options of null and void/ a meteor hitting wembley/ both teams banned for a 22 man brawl/ any other circumstance of them both losing
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,838
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20567 on: Today at 09:15:42 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Hopefully Man United twat them in the final.

Will be the first time in my life I've ever rooted for them to win a trophy .... I mean rooted for them is probably strong but that's what modern football has done to me (us). United are our main rivals for me, the fixture I always look to when they come out and the most anxious I am before a match and up or down afterwards when we've win or lose .... but I want them to beat the shit out of Newcastle.
I sincerely hope Newcastle lose every game, a bunch of personally murderous, barbarous thugs owning them and their fans rolling over for it is the most depressing thing thats happened in football
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,740
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20568 on: Today at 09:41:48 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
On the night Newcastle reach a cup final the BBC run a news article about punishment killings being carried out in Saudi Arabia by it's ruthless regime.
It's absolutely disgraceful, a disgusting nation.

So yeah, like any other decent person will probably think..
RIP Jamal Khashoggi and all of the others murdered for no reason.

https://reprieve.org/uk/2023/01/31/saudi-arabia-and-the-death-penalty-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-rise-in-executions-under-mohammed-bin-salman/

Executions have doubled under MBS.

I know a number of Newcastle fans who are great fellas and B&W Paul of this parish is one of the best from other clubs on here.

But honestly, get in the bin
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20569 on: Today at 11:11:26 am »
You know something has gone horribly wrong when Liverpool fans are forced to hope for a Man Utd win.

Abramovich, Abu Dhabi and now the Saudis. None of them should ever have been allowed to buy English clubs. Whats next? The Iranian Revolutionary Guard to buy West Ham? The CCP allowed to use some of the proceeds of Uighur slavery to buy Leeds.

Its a fucking disgrace what successive governments have allowed to happen.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,461
  • BoRac
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20570 on: Today at 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Hopefully Man United twat them in the final.

Wasn't the theory that the more the sportwashers win the more people will start to take notice? ;)

It's a bit like that City v Chelsea CL final a few years ago, I won't watch it, and I don't want either of them to win it, but if I have to make a choice, I'll go against the grain here and pick Newcastle. It's only a matter of time before they start winning even bigger trophies and the damage has already been done, and, as with City, everyone knows everything they win will be fake and blood-stained. As for Man Utd, their trophies count, and I don't want them adding another. If we were playing Newcastle in a final, we all know who Man Utd fans would be supporting, so fuck them. I have no intention of pretending I'm better than them.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,974
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20571 on: Today at 11:27:17 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:22:10 am
Wasn't the theory that the more the sportwashers win the more people will start to take notice? ;)

It's a bit like that City v Chelsea CL final a few years ago, I won't watch it, and I don't want either of them to win it, but if I have to make a choice, I'll go against the grain here and pick Newcastle. It's only a matter of time before they start winning even bigger trophies and the damage has already been done, and, as with City, everyone knows everything they win will be fake and blood-stained. As for Man Utd, their trophies count, and I don't want them adding another. If we were playing Newcastle in a final, we all know who Man Utd fans would be supporting, so fuck them. I have no intention of pretending I'm better than them.

I'm still torn. At the minute I want Saudi FC to lose but the thought of United winning is completely shite.
Saudi picking up silverware in the very near future is obviously inevitable, but I'm not ready for the aboslute shite from cheerleaders like Shearer, Richards, Carragher and Neville. 4 absolute vile c*nts that are lapping up the sportswashing.
All we'll have to tolerate is how great a job that despicable c*nt Eddie Howe has done, how amazing it is for the city of Newcastle and it's great for the league that they're challenging. Fuck that shit.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,461
  • BoRac
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20572 on: Today at 12:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:27:17 am
I'm still torn. At the minute I want Saudi FC to lose but the thought of United winning is completely shite.
Saudi picking up silverware in the very near future is obviously inevitable, but I'm not ready for the aboslute shite from cheerleaders like Shearer, Richards, Carragher and Neville. 4 absolute vile c*nts that are lapping up the sportswashing.
All we'll have to tolerate is how great a job that despicable c*nt Eddie Howe has done, how amazing it is for the city of Newcastle and it's great for the league that they're challenging. Fuck that shit.

Like i said, I won't be watching it, I won't be reading about it, it'll be a non-event for me. Football is fucked already, Utd winning this final won't change that one bit, and us supporting them even less.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,927
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20573 on: Today at 12:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:27:17 am
I'm still torn. At the minute I want Saudi FC to lose but the thought of United winning is completely shite.
Saudi picking up silverware in the very near future is obviously inevitable, but I'm not ready for the aboslute shite from cheerleaders like Shearer, Richards, Carragher and Neville. 4 absolute vile c*nts that are lapping up the sportswashing.
All we'll have to tolerate is how great a job that despicable c*nt Eddie Howe has done, how amazing it is for the city of Newcastle and it's great for the league that they're challenging. Fuck that shit.

Their fans deserve it.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,358
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20574 on: Today at 12:18:34 pm »
I guess the best we can hope for is Neco Williams destroying United tonight and the loveable Forest marching to Wembley and winning the cup
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 510 511 512 513 514 [515]   Go Up
« previous next »
 