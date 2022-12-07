« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20480 on: December 7, 2022, 04:33:59 am
Genuinely revolting stuff from Biden.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20481 on: December 7, 2022, 04:42:13 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December  7, 2022, 04:33:59 am
Genuinely revolting stuff from Biden.

All about boosting oil production
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20482 on: Yesterday at 01:12:00 pm
An amusing sub-genre emerging on Twitter from the NUFC family of top lads. Apparently Howe is better than Klopp.

14 games into the season.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20483 on: Yesterday at 05:58:32 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:12:00 pm
An amusing sub-genre emerging on Twitter from the NUFC family of top lads. Apparently Howe is better than Klopp.

14 games into the season.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20484 on: Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:12:00 pm
An amusing sub-genre emerging on Twitter from the NUFC family of top lads. Apparently Howe is better than Klopp.

14 games into the season.
Better at what exactly? Absolute fucking morons arent they?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20485 on: Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December  7, 2022, 04:33:59 am
Genuinely revolting stuff from Biden.

Fist bumps all round. Guys a wanker.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20486 on: Yesterday at 10:56:44 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:12:00 pm
An amusing sub-genre emerging on Twitter from the NUFC family of top lads. Apparently Howe is better than Klopp.

14 games into the season.

Great!!! Lets hope the Saudis believe that and keep him for 10 years, they sure as shit wont win anything big with him in charge
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20487 on: Today at 06:08:09 am
So much for mooted new PL rules on owner linked deals. :-\

Don't they have to be vetted by the PL if they are above £1 million pounds?

Noon, Fly Saudia and STC all owned by PIF.

And they just announced another PIF owned company deal while over there in Riyadh, a eSports company called Savvy Gaming will be their official gaming partner.

And last week the news broke that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, through a foundation, had acquired 96% ownership in Japanese game developer SNK, the maker of MohFatal Fury, Metal Slug, and The King of Fighters. Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund, which provided the money for Savvys deal, also bought stakes above 5% in both Capcom and Nexon, reportedly for more than $1 billion for each stake./b]

