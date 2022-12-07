So much for mooted new PL rules on owner linked deals.
Don't they have to be vetted by the PL if they are above £1 million pounds?
Noon, Fly Saudia and STC all owned by PIF.
And they just announced another PIF owned company deal while over there in Riyadh, a eSports company called Savvy Gaming will be their official gaming partner.And last week the news broke that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, through a foundation, had acquired 96% ownership in Japanese game developer SNK, the maker of MohFatal Fury, Metal Slug, and The King of Fighters. Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund, which provided the money for Savvys deal, also bought stakes above 5% in both Capcom and Nexon, reportedly for more than $1 billion for each stake./b]