':-'SAUDIA will be the club's Official Tour Airline Partner when the team travels to Saudi Arabia, where they will play Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal Football Club as part of the 2022 Diriyah Season.The team will travel to and from Riyadh on board a SAUDIA chartered flight as part of the partnership, in a collaboration which will also see the airline introduce the partnerships official digital hub; saudia-newcastleunitedfc.com  enabling fans to win exciting prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.Commenting on the Partnership, the Club's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: "Whilst Newcastle United is on an exciting and ambitious journey to grow our global reach and fanbase, we are also very focussed on growing our fan base and following in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East."Our ambition is to become the most supported English Premier League football team in Saudi Arabia; a country whose population includes a large, young, passionate and highly engaged football community."We are delighted to partner with SAUDIA as our official tour airline partner, and we look forward to working with them during our trip to Riyadh and for the remainder of the 2022/23 English Premier League Season."Khaled Tash, SAUDIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We are committed to bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, and this includes partnering with global sporting giants to further evolve our landscape."We hope to form a cultural bridge between Saudi Arabia and the world as we believe our culture has the potential to transcend borders, whereby we inspire and connect with guests from around the world in new and meaningful ways."'