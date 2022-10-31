I'm still in shock that someone came on here and said there's nothing they can do about who owns them
Man City 10th on net spendLfc 9th
That anti-Saudi Newcastle group have been advertising a mass execution which is said to be taking part in Saudi Arabia, including at least eight minors. It's absolutely sickening. The link is underneath for those who want to find out more about the outrage. https://twitter.com/hashtag/StopTheSlaughter?
The issue with that list is it is that for City - a number of their signings have had additional costs that haven't been priced in (mainly Haaland). Equally, you only need to extend it back 1 season to show the opposite - we had a -£10m spend in 2017/18, so the last 6 seasons would have a net spend of -210m (their numbers are slightly out according to TM), whereas they had a £200 MILLION spend in that season (so would be close to double ours at 425m) - and the 3 seasons before that they had a spend of 353.8 million compared to our spend of £74.5m shows a massive gulf we had to spend just to try and close (so the fact we spent like 2% more than them is practically irrlevant really)
Their country, their rules , say it in a Geordie accent.
You just know that if it was us being owned by those c*nts, they'd be crying about about it like they cried about Ashley all those years. Football is a working class sport, and that's why these hypocrites can be bought out at a very low price.
Liverpool being owned by such people is when we'd start seeing the first widespread dissent over state ownership and sportswashing.
Think that's a good move for Howe and Newcastle. He's had some time out the game, so I imagine he's had time to look back at his time as manager. Probably the most attacking minded manager they have had in decades. He will improve the players they have, while they clear out the dross and bring new players in.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Currently 3rd, scoring goals for fun. One of the few footballing shouts that's working out well for me.
Makes me sick how neutrals seem to be happy about the improvement they've made. In retrospect that Aguero winner against QPR was a death knell for football that should only ever have been looked at with regret, as much of a dopamine hit as it was at the time.
We were all guilty of being sportswashed that day, as most of us just saw our rivals losing the title in dramatic fashion and were not fully aware of Abu Dhabis regime and the damage they were about to do to the game.
