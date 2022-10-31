« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

A-Bomb

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20400 on: October 31, 2022, 05:58:11 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October 27, 2022, 11:01:04 am
I'm still in shock that someone came on here and said there's nothing they can do about who owns them   :o

That was my first thought too....

Goes to visit another footy clubs fan forum, to declare that their fans have no power over who their owners are - choses a club who has ousted owners the fans were not pleased with....

To be fair if he wanted them out, he came to the right place - just go back 12 years and follow the 'internet terrorists' threads, inspire yourself lad.
Scottymuser

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20401 on: October 31, 2022, 06:06:34 pm
Quote from: oldman on October 31, 2022, 08:51:51 am
Man City 10th on net spend
Lfc  9th

The issue with that list is it is that for City - a number of their signings have had additional costs that haven't been priced in (mainly Haaland).  Equally, you only need to extend it back 1 season to show the opposite - we had a -£10m spend in 2017/18, so the last 6 seasons would have a net spend of -210m (their numbers are slightly out according to TM), whereas they had a £200 MILLION spend in that season (so would be close to double ours at 425m) - and the 3 seasons before that they had a spend of 353.8 million compared to our spend of £74.5m shows a massive gulf we had to spend just to try and close (so the fact we spent like 2% more than them is practically irrlevant really)
JRed

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20402 on: October 31, 2022, 07:16:38 pm
Quote from: jillc on October 31, 2022, 05:28:37 pm
That anti-Saudi Newcastle group have been advertising a mass execution which is said to be taking part in Saudi Arabia, including at least eight minors. It's absolutely sickening.  :no  The link is underneath for those who want to find out more about the outrage.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/StopTheSlaughter?
Their country, their rules , say it in a Geordie accent.
oldman

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20403 on: October 31, 2022, 08:02:08 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 31, 2022, 06:06:34 pm
The issue with that list is it is that for City - a number of their signings have had additional costs that haven't been priced in (mainly Haaland).  Equally, you only need to extend it back 1 season to show the opposite - we had a -£10m spend in 2017/18, so the last 6 seasons would have a net spend of -210m (their numbers are slightly out according to TM), whereas they had a £200 MILLION spend in that season (so would be close to double ours at 425m) - and the 3 seasons before that they had a spend of 353.8 million compared to our spend of £74.5m shows a massive gulf we had to spend just to try and close (so the fact we spent like 2% more than them is practically irrlevant really)

yes it shows how these net spend tables can be made to be misleading

wolves West Ham Aston Villa  (and us ) shown to be spending more than Man City
Terry de Niro

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20404 on: October 31, 2022, 09:10:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on October 31, 2022, 07:16:38 pm
Their country, their rules , say it in a Geordie accent.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20405 on: November 1, 2022, 07:08:06 am
You just know that if it was us being owned by those c*nts, they'd be crying about about it like they cried about Ashley all those years. Football is a working class sport, and that's why these hypocrites can be bought out at a very low price.
Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20406 on: November 1, 2022, 01:19:17 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November  1, 2022, 07:08:06 am
You just know that if it was us being owned by those c*nts, they'd be crying about about it like they cried about Ashley all those years. Football is a working class sport, and that's why these hypocrites can be bought out at a very low price.
Liverpool being owned by such people is when we'd start seeing the first widespread dissent over state ownership and sportswashing.
Lycan

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20407 on: November 1, 2022, 06:14:11 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November  1, 2022, 07:08:06 am
You just know that if it was us being owned by those c*nts, they'd be crying about about it like they cried about Ashley all those years. Football is a working class sport, and that's why these hypocrites can be bought out at a very low price.

We wouldn't be allowed to have owners like that(Not that I'd be bothered). The Premier League/FA would have blocked it if it had been us.
Lycan

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20408 on: November 1, 2022, 06:14:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  1, 2022, 01:19:17 pm
Liverpool being owned by such people is when we'd start seeing the first widespread dissent over state ownership and sportswashing.

Haha! Definitely. There would be huge uproar. The backtracking Gary Neville would be doing. ;D
Logged
RobbieRedman

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20409 on: November 4, 2022, 06:47:55 pm
OOS

Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
Reply #20410 on: Yesterday at 04:27:43 pm
Quote from: OOS on November  5, 2021, 07:01:56 am
Think that's a good move for Howe and Newcastle. He's had some time out the game, so I imagine he's had time to look back at his time as manager. Probably the most attacking minded manager they have had in decades. He will improve the players they have, while they clear out the dross and bring new players in.

Currently 3rd, scoring goals for fun. One of the few footballing shouts that's working out well for me.  :-X
El Lobo

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20411 on: Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm
Well in OOS, youll get the kudos you richly deserve for predicting a human rights abusing murderous regime would do well at football :)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
Reply #20412 on: Yesterday at 05:26:22 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 04:27:43 pm
Currently 3rd, scoring goals for fun. One of the few footballing shouts that's working out well for me.  :-X


Put your cock away mate.


oojason

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20413 on: Yesterday at 07:04:02 pm

'Interesting photo. The governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund @PIF_en Yasir AlRumayyan (MBS money man) wearing a MAGA hat next to Trump a few weeks before the midterm elections and an anticipated announcement of a Trump 2024 presidential campaign bid.' - https://twitter.com/JabriMD/status/1589041038588796928 :-


rowan_d

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20414 on: Today at 07:34:14 am
Makes me sick how neutrals seem to be happy about the improvement they've made. In retrospect that Aguero winner against QPR was a death knell for football that should only ever have been looked at with regret, as much of a dopamine hit as it was at the time.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20415 on: Today at 08:44:26 am
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:34:14 am
Makes me sick how neutrals seem to be happy about the improvement they've made. In retrospect that Aguero winner against QPR was a death knell for football that should only ever have been looked at with regret, as much of a dopamine hit as it was at the time.
But Eddie is doing a great job by turning them around and only focusing on footballing matters.

You mean the definitive moment in Premier League history because that's how it will forever be known as.
JRed

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20416 on: Today at 08:46:31 am
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:34:14 am
Makes me sick how neutrals seem to be happy about the improvement they've made. In retrospect that Aguero winner against QPR was a death knell for football that should only ever have been looked at with regret, as much of a dopamine hit as it was at the time.
We were all guilty of being sportswashed that day, as most of us just saw our rivals losing the title in dramatic fashion and were not fully aware of Abu Dhabis regime and the damage they were about to do to the game.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20417 on: Today at 08:52:36 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:46:31 am
We were all guilty of being sportswashed that day, as most of us just saw our rivals losing the title in dramatic fashion and were not fully aware of Abu Dhabis regime and the damage they were about to do to the game.

It only delayed the inevitable, and I'd much rather that be their first title than the horrific ending to the 13/14 season.

There are often sliding doors moments in sport that can completely change the path of clubs and players, but that doesn't relate to the oil clubs that can quickly buy themselves back onto any path they fall off.
