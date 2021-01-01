« previous next »
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20360
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:55:59 pm
From fan of xFC here in peace to piss off you bin dippers in 10 easy posts.

 :D Yeah a very short poster development arc there.

No doubt one of the first of many to come seeking reaction or recognition,something.

Being owned by a murderous regime will get under their skins despite every on the pitch success they might bring.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20361
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm
Ill start  dont get incredibly defensive when someone suggest supporting an entity designed to clense the reputation of a murderous dictatorship might not be the best thing youve done in your life or at the minimum should probably give you pause for thought

Honestly the defensiveness, aggression, whataboutery and acquiescence of the average Newcastle fan to this has been pathetic and dispiriting 

Yup. And Newcastle fans are not Pioneers in this defensive behaviour. We have been seeing this from City fans for years, whats the link I wonder? Seen the kip on Greg Norman? He acts like that too. Ill add another behaviour too, they all say in different ways cant we all just sweep it under the carpet and focus on the sport?.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20362
"what am I, a humble fan to do?"... We gave you two banners in the thread title, use them with our compliments!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20363
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm


That'll stunt the horses growth. Might even take a hand off him, which I suppose is apt considering their owners.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
