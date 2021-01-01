Ill start dont get incredibly defensive when someone suggest supporting an entity designed to clense the reputation of a murderous dictatorship might not be the best thing youve done in your life or at the minimum should probably give you pause for thought



Honestly the defensiveness, aggression, whataboutery and acquiescence of the average Newcastle fan to this has been pathetic and dispiriting



Yup. And Newcastle fans are not Pioneers in this defensive behaviour. We have been seeing this from City fans for years, whats the link I wonder? Seen the kip on Greg Norman? He acts like that too. Ill add another behaviour too, they all say in different ways cant we all just sweep it under the carpet and focus on the sport?.