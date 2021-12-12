« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1634413 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20240 on: Yesterday at 03:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:39:07 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/chelsea-abramovich-shearer-slams-statement-26371507

I like how Mouthpiece Richards also had an opinion there, yet he's fully supportive of the way the Man City owners rule Abu Dhabi.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20241 on: Yesterday at 03:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 03:00:37 pm
Yeah but you need to listen to Newcastle LGBTQ mob they are going to get this sorted out and educate the owners.

Of course we are all jealous for saying anything negative about them too !
That will show those owners
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20242 on: Yesterday at 03:07:09 pm »
Quote from: electric on Yesterday at 01:44:47 pm
Disclaimer: this is my first post here and I'm a Newcastle fan. I want to be up front and say my interest in football as a whole has plummeted massively in the last 5-10 years and I have massive concerns about the way so many of our fan base choose wilful ignorance about participation in this Saudi PR project. I follow my team's results out of an unshakeable obligation but I am much less emotionally tied to football than I was in the past. I do think, however, that Eddie Howe is clearly a great young manager and you are also correct about the way his good nature and professionalism make it harder to see through the guise of what's going on behind the scenes. The point I want to contest is this idea I see repeatedly stated from rival fans that the ownership intend to do away with him. It honestly doesn't make much sense. What the Saudis have specifically not done is to go down the Hollywood route of bringing in a Mourinho and going all for bust on the FFP front with signings (when they first took over, we were odds on to sign the likes of Coutinho and Bale - they took a completely different transfer approach). They simply aren't operating that way. They've studied Man City in both their successes and early failures.  There is a really clearly defined infastructure now with Dan Ashworth as DOF and now Darren Eales as CEO - they are absolutely committed to Howe for the long term.  The biggest risk actually is Howe deciding he wants to go off and manage England after the World Cup, not him being removed for a Mourinho or a Simone. Assuming he doesn't take over at England, in all likelihood Eddie Howe will be the man who "actually wins them things". It won't take long for Howe to be held in the same esteem as these bigger reputation managers. His prowess as a coach is still flying under the radar somewhat but that will change fairly soon.

Im only following Newcastle cos Im a Newcastle fan.but all of those complicit in the sports washing of journalist murdering, human rights abusing atrocities are doing a great job, give them credit

Welcome  :wave
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20243 on: Yesterday at 03:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 03:03:31 pm
That will show those owners

I know pathetic isnt it.

They are that starved of any success that they will accept it as they are highly unlikely to visit Saudi Arabia anyway.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20244 on: Yesterday at 03:14:06 pm »
Welcome electric. Its nice to have the perspective of a Newcastle fan.

You say your interest in football has plummeted the last 5-10 years, so obviously you were falling out of love long before the Saudis rolled up. Still, its fair enough that you are expressing concern about so many Newcastle fans willfully participating in this Saudi PR project, as thats exactly what it is.

As for Eddie Howe, to my mind he is doing about what he should, given the investment so far. The easy part of the job is rising up the league and getting to, say, the top seven or eight. £210M and the promise of plenty more to come will help with that.

The key for Eddie Howe, and Newcastle, will be whether he is the manager to crack top four, stay there, and even go better to win the Premier League or the Champions League. Most external observers would say that will be when Newcastle get a new manager, because he will fall short at that level. But we will see.

Eddie Howe did well enough at Bournemouth, until it got stale and they got relegated. He has now landed a fairly easy job, which is managing Newcastle at the start of the Saudi ownership. I say it is an easy job because Newcastle were at a low level when he took over, and the only way was up, especially with the Saudi money.

I would say that Par, for Newcastle at this time, should be top seven.

Eddie Howes halo slightly slipped when he dared to comment about Klopp - a superior man and manager in every way. Limiting it to his observation about how managers should act on the touch line, why did the Newcastle bench lose it when Liverpools young lad Carvalho got the winner in the dying seconds?

Things were thrown, and it was an ugly spectacle. Yet steady Eddie has a persona that butter wouldnt melt in his mouth, and dared to comment about Jurgen Klopp? While taking the Saudi dollar too?

Hes a minnow, until he proves otherwise.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20245 on: Yesterday at 04:29:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:07:09 pm
Im only following Newcastle cos Im a Newcastle fan.but all of those complicit in the sports washing of journalist murdering, human rights abusing atrocities are doing a great job, give them credit

Welcome  :wave
To be fair, he probably only feels qualified to talk about football matters.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20246 on: Yesterday at 04:31:36 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:29:16 pm
To be fair, he probably only feels qualified to talk about football matters.

;D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20247 on: Yesterday at 04:40:54 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 03:14:06 pm
Welcome electric. Its nice to have the perspective of a Newcastle fan.

You say your interest in football has plummeted the last 5-10 years, so obviously you were falling out of love long before the Saudis rolled up. Still, its fair enough that you are expressing concern about so many Newcastle fans willfully participating in this Saudi PR project, as thats exactly what it is.

As for Eddie Howe, to my mind he is doing about what he should, given the investment so far. The easy part of the job is rising up the league and getting to, say, the top seven or eight. £210M and the promise of plenty more to come will help with that.

The key for Eddie Howe, and Newcastle, will be whether he is the manager to crack top four, stay there, and even go better to win the Premier League or the Champions League. Most external observers would say that will be when Newcastle get a new manager, because he will fall short at that level. But we will see.

Eddie Howe did well enough at Bournemouth, until it got stale and they got relegated. He has now landed a fairly easy job, which is managing Newcastle at the start of the Saudi ownership. I say it is an easy job because Newcastle were at a low level when he took over, and the only way was up, especially with the Saudi money.

I would say that Par, for Newcastle at this time, should be top seven.

Eddie Howes halo slightly slipped when he dared to comment about Klopp - a superior man and manager in every way. Limiting it to his observation about how managers should act on the touch line, why did the Newcastle bench lose it when Liverpools young lad Carvalho got the winner in the dying seconds?

Things were thrown, and it was an ugly spectacle. Yet steady Eddie has a persona that butter wouldnt melt in his mouth, and dared to comment about Jurgen Klopp? While taking the Saudi dollar too?

Hes a minnow, until he proves otherwise.


Good post. All this hypocrisy from people like Richards and Shearer and the, " I only talk about football" shite does my head in. Don't mix sport and politics. Fuck right off. The two are infinitely  entwined.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20248 on: Yesterday at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:29:16 pm
To be fair, he probably only feels qualified to talk about football matters.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20249 on: Yesterday at 05:09:49 pm »
Quote from: electric on Yesterday at 01:44:47 pm
I do think, however, that Eddie Howe is clearly a great young manager and you are also correct about the way his good nature and professionalism make it harder to see through the guise of what's going on behind the scenes... It won't take long for Howe to be held in the same esteem as these bigger reputation managers. His prowess as a coach is still flying under the radar somewhat but that will change fairly soon.

Choosing to ignore the entirely public set of facts about Saudi's war crimes, treatment of political opponents, prosecution and execution of people for their sexual orientation or behaviours is not because he has "a good nature", is it now? It's because he's getting paid handsomely and doesn't give a damn. That's not professionalism, it's dark cynicism.

As for the idea that he'll soon be held in the same esteem as Mourinho and Simeone, there is absolutely nothing in his decade plus of managing that in any way suggests he's more than slightly-above-average. He'll be sacrificed (hopefully not literally) within 3 years and you'll get someone who you feel can win titles on a regular basis. But who gives a shit, really? You're like City now. The club you were has ceased to exist, all that's left is the name and the gullible/desperate natives. It means nothing at all.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20250 on: Yesterday at 05:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 05:09:49 pm
But who gives a shit, really? You're like City now. The club you were has ceased to exist, all that's left is the name and the gullible/desperate natives. It means nothing at all.

Spot on.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20251 on: Yesterday at 05:42:48 pm »
Just want to add spot on too. Thats a great line.

The club you once were has ceased to exist. All thats left is the name and the gullible/desperate natives. It means nothing at all.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20252 on: Yesterday at 06:10:15 pm »
Quote from: electric on Yesterday at 01:44:47 pm
I want to be up front and say my interest in football as a whole has plummeted massively in the last 5-10 years and I have massive concerns about the way so many of our fan base choose wilful ignorance about participation in this Saudi PR project.
But I know the ins and outs of a ducks arse when it comes to how we are getting run now, and how we will be in the future.
Insidious post.

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:07:09 pm
Im only following Newcastle cos Im a Newcastle fan.but all of those complicit in the sports washing of journalist murdering, human rights abusing atrocities are doing a great job, give them credit

Welcome  :wave
Nail on head  :thumbup


Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20253 on: Yesterday at 07:22:48 pm »
Quote from: electric on Yesterday at 01:44:47 pm
Disclaimer: this is my first post here and I'm a Newcastle fan. I want to be up front and say my interest in football as a whole has plummeted massively in the last 5-10 years and I have massive concerns about the way so many of our fan base choose wilful ignorance about participation in this Saudi PR project. I follow my team's results out of an unshakeable obligation but I am much less emotionally tied to football than I was in the past. I do think, however, that Eddie Howe is clearly a great young manager and you are also correct about the way his good nature and professionalism make it harder to see through the guise of what's going on behind the scenes. The point I want to contest is this idea I see repeatedly stated from rival fans that the ownership intend to do away with him. It honestly doesn't make much sense. What the Saudis have specifically not done is to go down the Hollywood route of bringing in a Mourinho and going all for bust on the FFP front with signings (when they first took over, we were odds on to sign the likes of Coutinho and Bale - they took a completely different transfer approach). They simply aren't operating that way. They've studied Man City in both their successes and early failures.  There is a really clearly defined infastructure now with Dan Ashworth as DOF and now Darren Eales as CEO - they are absolutely committed to Howe for the long term.  The biggest risk actually is Howe deciding he wants to go off and manage England after the World Cup, not him being removed for a Mourinho or a Simone. Assuming he doesn't take over at England, in all likelihood Eddie Howe will be the man who "actually wins them things". It won't take long for Howe to be held in the same esteem as these bigger reputation managers. His prowess as a coach is still flying under the radar somewhat but that will change fairly soon.


that line is genuinely laugh out loud funny.  Granted, not ready all the posts here, but if anyone said anything to suggest he is good natured and shows professionalism, Im guessing they must have been taking the piss.  Howe is a vile man, and anyone who has the absolute cheek, arrogance and ignorance to take the moral high ground whilst criticising a manager like Jürgen Klopp who has more class in his little finger than Howe has all told, is anything but professional and decent. Howe is a coward.

And if you hoenstly don't think Saudi Arabia wont drop him and his twattish smug face in an instant in a year or two, when theyve added more expensive talent, and a couple better and far more glamorous high profile managers suddenly get interested, then you are naive.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20254 on: Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm »
This Saudi FC fan wouldn't have come here if they were not ahead of us in the League.

Reeks of smugness, it's only going to get worse from that scum blood soaked fanbase of his ilk, they'll be worse than Abu Dhabi fans no doubt about it.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20255 on: Yesterday at 08:27:23 pm »
Quote from: electric on Yesterday at 01:44:47 pm
Disclaimer: this is my first post here and I'm a Newcastle fan. I want to be up front and say my interest in football as a whole has plummeted massively in the last 5-10 years and I have massive concerns about the way so many of our fan base choose wilful ignorance about participation in this Saudi PR project. I follow my team's results out of an unshakeable obligation but I am much less emotionally tied to football than I was in the past. I do think, however, that Eddie Howe is clearly a great young manager and you are also correct about the way his good nature and professionalism make it harder to see through the guise of what's going on behind the scenes. The point I want to contest is this idea I see repeatedly stated from rival fans that the ownership intend to do away with him. It honestly doesn't make much sense. What the Saudis have specifically not done is to go down the Hollywood route of bringing in a Mourinho and going all for bust on the FFP front with signings (when they first took over, we were odds on to sign the likes of Coutinho and Bale - they took a completely different transfer approach). They simply aren't operating that way. They've studied Man City in both their successes and early failures.  There is a really clearly defined infastructure now with Dan Ashworth as DOF and now Darren Eales as CEO - they are absolutely committed to Howe for the long term.  The biggest risk actually is Howe deciding he wants to go off and manage England after the World Cup, not him being removed for a Mourinho or a Simone. Assuming he doesn't take over at England, in all likelihood Eddie Howe will be the man who "actually wins them things". It won't take long for Howe to be held in the same esteem as these bigger reputation managers. His prowess as a coach is still flying under the radar somewhat but that will change fairly soon.
Of course steady Eddie will be ejected at some point. It also makes perfect sense to both have him in now but let him go later.

He's brought in because he's a decent manager, yes, but also because he's the clean-cut, acceptable face of an unacceptable sportswashing programme. At this stage of the programme, steady Eddie fits the bill perfectly.

The plan is as transparent as glass. Don't rock the boat in the early stages. Don't ruffle too many feathers and make too many enemies. Progress the sportswash slowly but relentlessly. Your big name managers are for further down the line, as are the big name players at their peak.

Going Hollywood from day one would be counter productive. They are in it for the long haul, so are building the sportswash gradually. Doing so keeps it under the radar longer and helps give the illusion that progress has been organic.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20256 on: Yesterday at 08:53:43 pm »
Quote from: electric on Yesterday at 01:44:47 pm
Disclaimer: this is my first post here and I'm a Newcastle fan. I want to be up front and say my interest in football as a whole has plummeted massively in the last 5-10 years and I have massive concerns about the way so many of our fan base choose wilful ignorance about participation in this Saudi PR project. I follow my team's results out of an unshakeable obligation but I am much less emotionally tied to football than I was in the past. I do think, however, that Eddie Howe is clearly a great young manager and you are also correct about the way his good nature and professionalism make it harder to see through the guise of what's going on behind the scenes. The point I want to contest is this idea I see repeatedly stated from rival fans that the ownership intend to do away with him. It honestly doesn't make much sense. What the Saudis have specifically not done is to go down the Hollywood route of bringing in a Mourinho and going all for bust on the FFP front with signings (when they first took over, we were odds on to sign the likes of Coutinho and Bale - they took a completely different transfer approach). They simply aren't operating that way. They've studied Man City in both their successes and early failures.  There is a really clearly defined infastructure now with Dan Ashworth as DOF and now Darren Eales as CEO - they are absolutely committed to Howe for the long term.  The biggest risk actually is Howe deciding he wants to go off and manage England after the World Cup, not him being removed for a Mourinho or a Simone. Assuming he doesn't take over at England, in all likelihood Eddie Howe will be the man who "actually wins them things". It won't take long for Howe to be held in the same esteem as these bigger reputation managers. His prowess as a coach is still flying under the radar somewhat but that will change fairly soon.

Ah yes losing interest in football but signing on to a Liverpool forum to talk about Newcastle  ::)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20257 on: Today at 12:17:24 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:25:46 pm
This Saudi FC fan wouldn't have come here if they were not ahead of us in the League.

Reeks of smugness, it's only going to get worse from that scum blood soaked fanbase of his ilk, they'll be worse than Abu Dhabi fans no doubt about it.

But Newcastle fans suffered for decades before they became Saudi Arabia FC. Real suffering, not that fake stuff like being flogged in the streets, jailed for your opinion or living in fear of being publicly executed. Real suffering like not seeing your team win a trophy, or a billionaire not ploughing his personal wealth into the club.

They deserve this.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20258 on: Today at 02:19:11 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:17:24 am
But Newcastle fans suffered for decades before they became Saudi Arabia FC. Real suffering, not that fake stuff like being flogged in the streets, jailed for your opinion or living in fear of being publicly executed. Real suffering like not seeing your team win a trophy, or a billionaire not ploughing his personal wealth into the club.

They deserve this.
Yeah, They had to deal with evil Mike Ashley for 15 years the poor pets. This lot will become the worst fanbase in England (hard to believe there could be a fanbase worse than the Bitters but this lot will be)
