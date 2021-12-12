Welcome electric. Its nice to have the perspective of a Newcastle fan.



You say your interest in football has plummeted the last 5-10 years, so obviously you were falling out of love long before the Saudis rolled up. Still, its fair enough that you are expressing concern about so many Newcastle fans willfully participating in this Saudi PR project, as thats exactly what it is.



As for Eddie Howe, to my mind he is doing about what he should, given the investment so far. The easy part of the job is rising up the league and getting to, say, the top seven or eight. £210M and the promise of plenty more to come will help with that.



The key for Eddie Howe, and Newcastle, will be whether he is the manager to crack top four, stay there, and even go better to win the Premier League or the Champions League. Most external observers would say that will be when Newcastle get a new manager, because he will fall short at that level. But we will see.



Eddie Howe did well enough at Bournemouth, until it got stale and they got relegated. He has now landed a fairly easy job, which is managing Newcastle at the start of the Saudi ownership. I say it is an easy job because Newcastle were at a low level when he took over, and the only way was up, especially with the Saudi money.



I would say that Par, for Newcastle at this time, should be top seven.



Eddie Howes halo slightly slipped when he dared to comment about Klopp - a superior man and manager in every way. Limiting it to his observation about how managers should act on the touch line, why did the Newcastle bench lose it when Liverpools young lad Carvalho got the winner in the dying seconds?



Things were thrown, and it was an ugly spectacle. Yet steady Eddie has a persona that butter wouldnt melt in his mouth, and dared to comment about Jurgen Klopp? While taking the Saudi dollar too?



Hes a minnow, until he proves otherwise.