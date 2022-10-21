It's perfect for Howe, isn't it? A couple of seasons doing well with the Sportswashers, then he'll be replaced by a bigger name who can actually win them things. At which point he will be ready to be England manager, seen as hard-done-by, and on the whole circus goes.
And Howe is the perfect early-doors Sportswashing coach. He's English, which means that, by default, he's already seen as a decent, wholesome, honest chap by the English media, and that immediately means less attention on the Sportswashing itself, and the spending. He won't ever kick up any kind of fuss, because he's a moral vacuum only interested in his career, and he'll go quietly when the time comes.