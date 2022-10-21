It's perfect for Howe, isn't it? A couple of seasons doing well with the Sportswashers, then he'll be replaced by a bigger name who can actually win them things. At which point he will be ready to be England manager, seen as hard-done-by, and on the whole circus goes.



And Howe is the perfect early-doors Sportswashing coach. He's English, which means that, by default, he's already seen as a decent, wholesome, honest chap by the English media, and that immediately means less attention on the Sportswashing itself, and the spending. He won't ever kick up any kind of fuss, because he's a moral vacuum only interested in his career, and he'll go quietly when the time comes.



Disclaimer: this is my first post here and I'm a Newcastle fan. I want to be up front and say my interest in football as a whole has plummeted massively in the last 5-10 years and I have massive concerns about the way so many of our fan base choose wilful ignorance about participation in this Saudi PR project. I follow my team's results out of an unshakeable obligation but I am much less emotionally tied to football than I was in the past. I do think, however, that Eddie Howe is clearly a great young manager and you are also correct about the way his good nature and professionalism make it harder to see through the guise of what's going on behind the scenes. The point I want to contest is this idea I see repeatedly stated from rival fans that the ownership intend to do away with him. It honestly doesn't make much sense. What the Saudis have specifically not done is to go down the Hollywood route of bringing in a Mourinho and going all for bust on the FFP front with signings (when they first took over, we were odds on to sign the likes of Coutinho and Bale - they took a completely different transfer approach). They simply aren't operating that way. They've studied Man City in both their successes and early failures. There is a really clearly defined infastructure now with Dan Ashworth as DOF and now Darren Eales as CEO - they are absolutely committed to Howe for the long term. The biggest risk actually is Howe deciding he wants to go off and manage England after the World Cup, not him being removed for a Mourinho or a Simone. Assuming he doesn't take over at England, in all likelihood Eddie Howe will be the man who "actually wins them things". It won't take long for Howe to be held in the same esteem as these bigger reputation managers. His prowess as a coach is still flying under the radar somewhat but that will change fairly soon.