Bit weird how much Howe has sold his soul for this lot when he quite clearly will get the sack at the first opportunity they get now they have some decent players and a grounding.



He's perfect for them. He won't make any criticisms about ownership because he probably knows he was fortunate to have landed there. Eddie Howe went from being talked about as a future candidate for the England and Arsenal jobs, to being at best strongly linked with Celtic.Howe was out of management for a year and I'm sure if they could have Newcastle probably would have hired someone like Brendan Rodgers if Leicester would have made him available instead. In that case, Howe probably would be managing his boyhood team Everton right now. The moment Newcastle can bring in someone like Pochettino, Tuchel or a manager of that ilk, Eddie Howe will be gone. He'll be well compensated and probably back in the reckoning for the England job.