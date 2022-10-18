« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1629695 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20160 on: October 18, 2022, 07:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 18, 2022, 07:25:14 pm
Also, is it usual for managers of other teams to be asked about a manager being sent off in a game that wasnt anything to do with their team? Its weird all this shit, why Kloppo being sent off has led to questions in press conferences for random managers. I get why David Moyes was asked, but others? Whole thing is utterly bonkers. 

Occasionally Sky try to set the agenda and seem to ask all managers a certain question in a press conference. So I think stuff like this does happen occasionally but agree that it is all a bit weird.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20161 on: October 18, 2022, 07:34:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 18, 2022, 07:07:35 pm
Smarmy face little c*nt.


Saudi court jails US citizen for 16 years over critical tweets - family
Eddie thinks the guy shouldve just stuck to football matters.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20162 on: October 18, 2022, 07:44:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 18, 2022, 05:48:11 pm
https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1582407663815888899

Fair play to Eddie Howe, who might have the biggest brass neck in the country.

Fine fronting a sportswashing project for an authoritarian state which murders journalists and children in Yemen, but draws the line at shouting at a linesman.

Some moral compass, that.

Someone should ask Howe at his next press conference about how it's right 'the game should be upheld in the right way' and whether he feels murdering journalists or bombing Yemen is also right. He wouldn't answer of course but it'd continue to highlight Newcastles's ownership and Howe'd look like an idiot and at least squirm a little with that embarrassing look on his face.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20163 on: October 18, 2022, 10:55:44 pm »
Managers like Eddie Howe really need to know their place. His club owners have blood on their hands. He sits there and clearly is so ignorant to all of it. Dont know who he thinks he is either.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20164 on: October 18, 2022, 11:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 18, 2022, 07:44:44 pm
Someone should ask Howe at his next press conference about how it's right 'the game should be upheld in the right way' and whether he feels murdering journalists or bombing Yemen is also right. He wouldn't answer of course but it'd continue to highlight Newcastles's ownership and Howe'd look like an idiot and at least squirm a little with that embarrassing look on his face.
Yeah, But it's not footballing related so Eddie wouldn't have an opinion on that sort of thing.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20165 on: October 18, 2022, 11:06:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on October 18, 2022, 07:34:36 pm
Eddie thinks the guy shouldve just stuck to football matters.
They'd be forcing people to support Newcastle over there now wouldn't they?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20166 on: October 18, 2022, 11:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 18, 2022, 11:06:03 pm
Yeah, But it's not footballing related so Eddie wouldn't have an opinion on that sort of thing.

But Eddie reads the broadsheets and would have done a bit of research by now wouldn't he ? Eddie's got opinions, educated ones you know.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20167 on: October 18, 2022, 11:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on October 18, 2022, 11:08:49 pm
But Eddie reads the broadsheets and would have done a bit of research by now wouldn't he ? Eddie's got opinions, educated ones you know.
I suspect he reads The Torygraph then
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20168 on: October 19, 2022, 12:17:58 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on October 18, 2022, 10:55:44 pm
Managers like Eddie Howe really need to know their place. His club owners have blood on their hands. He sits there and clearly is so ignorant to all of it. Dont know who he thinks he is either.

He isnt ignorant to it, he just doesnt care.  Hes a Tory, its par for the course.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20169 on: October 19, 2022, 02:12:30 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 18, 2022, 11:06:50 pm
They'd be forcing people to support Newcastle over there now wouldn't they?


Probably face beheading if they don't support Newcastle over there.     


One day when they play a european game away in Turkey the other club should label the game the Jamal Khashoggi memorial cup. 
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20170 on: October 19, 2022, 08:57:37 am »
Bit weird how much Howe has sold his soul for this lot when he quite clearly will get the sack at the first opportunity they get now they have some decent players and a grounding. Hes their Mark Hughes - could not be more obvious that theyll get rid and try and get in Tuchel or Pochettino the minute they lose a couple in a row.

Also, ignoring the fact hes a hypocrite and a disgrace - can a manager who spent £20m on Chris Wood just to harm a relegation opponent really claim they dont have a ludicrous financial advantage.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20171 on: October 19, 2022, 08:57:46 am »
I love the ideas that Saudi Arabians are accusing anybody of xenophobia.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20172 on: October 19, 2022, 08:59:46 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 19, 2022, 08:57:37 am
Bit weird how much Howe has sold his soul for this lot when he quite clearly will get the sack at the first opportunity they get now they have some decent players and a grounding. Hes their Mark Hughes - could not be more obvious that theyll get rid and try and get in Tuchel or Pochettino the minute they lose a couple in a row.

Also, ignoring the fact hes a hypocrite and a disgrace - can a manager who spent £20m on Chris Wood just to harm a relegation opponent really claim they dont have a ludicrous financial advantage.

Newcastle fans all seem to think hes a class act after his comments yesterday. Theyre probably even thicker than City fans all things considered.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20173 on: October 19, 2022, 09:10:20 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 19, 2022, 08:57:37 am
Bit weird how much Howe has sold his soul for this lot when he quite clearly will get the sack at the first opportunity they get now they have some decent players and a grounding. Hes their Mark Hughes - could not be more obvious that theyll get rid and try and get in Tuchel or Pochettino the minute they lose a couple in a row.

Also, ignoring the fact hes a hypocrite and a disgrace - can a manager who spent £20m on Chris Wood just to harm a relegation opponent really claim they dont have a ludicrous financial advantage.

Its a pretty startling lack of self awareness, both of his employers and his own situation.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20174 on: October 19, 2022, 09:11:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 19, 2022, 08:59:46 am
Newcastle fans all seem to think hes a class act after his comments yesterday. Theyre probably even thicker than City fans all things considered.

At least their newfound wealth has reduced the RSPCA caseload up there and violence against horses is at an all time low
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20175 on: October 19, 2022, 10:14:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 19, 2022, 08:59:46 am
Newcastle fans all seem to think hes a class act after his comments yesterday. Theyre probably even thicker than City fans all things considered.
I don't think we needed the current ownership for them to prove how thick they are they have done that themselves for years.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20176 on: October 19, 2022, 10:18:13 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 19, 2022, 08:57:46 am
I love the ideas that Saudi Arabians are accusing anybody of xenophobia.

This also tickled me greatly!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20177 on: October 19, 2022, 12:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 19, 2022, 08:59:46 am
Newcastle fans all seem to think hes a class act after his comments yesterday. Theyre probably even thicker than City fans all things considered.

Don't forget Newcastle fans deserve success though.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20178 on: October 19, 2022, 12:43:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 19, 2022, 12:17:39 pm
Don't forget Newcastle fans deserve success though.
Exactly, They had to suffer under that awful Mike Ashley for 15 years.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20179 on: October 19, 2022, 01:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 19, 2022, 08:57:37 am
Bit weird how much Howe has sold his soul for this lot when he quite clearly will get the sack at the first opportunity they get now they have some decent players and a grounding.

He's perfect for them. He won't make any criticisms about ownership because he probably knows he was fortunate to have landed there. Eddie Howe went from being talked about as a future candidate for the England and Arsenal jobs, to being at best strongly linked with Celtic.

Howe was out of management for a year and I'm sure if they could have Newcastle probably would have hired someone like Brendan Rodgers if Leicester would have made him available instead. In that case, Howe probably would be managing his boyhood team Everton right now. The moment Newcastle can bring in someone like Pochettino, Tuchel or a manager of that ilk, Eddie Howe will be gone. He'll be well compensated and probably back in the reckoning for the England job.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20180 on: October 19, 2022, 01:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 19, 2022, 12:43:36 pm
Exactly, They had to suffer under that awful Mike Ashley for 15 years.

Mike Ashley, the man they loved until he would give them all his money ?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20181 on: October 19, 2022, 08:22:00 pm »
BBC going in to bat for the theocrats with their usual journalistic integrity:

Quote
[Klopp] said: "Newcastle [Dan Ashworth] said there's no ceiling for the club, he's right, there is no ceiling for Newcastle - congratulations, some other clubs have ceilings. We cannot act like them, it's not possible."

Following the completion of their £305m takeover, Newcastle spent more than £90m in last January's transfer window on Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Matt Targett and Bruno Guimaraes.

Liverpool spent more than £95m in the summer, buying Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for £64m.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20182 on: October 19, 2022, 08:27:41 pm »
Conveniently ignoring that the champions league finalists who came second in the league and won 2 trophies are spending money they made while NUFC are spending the Saudi sovereign investment fund.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20183 on: October 19, 2022, 08:34:53 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on October 19, 2022, 08:27:41 pm
Conveniently ignoring that the champions league finalists who came second in the league and won 2 trophies are spending money they made while NUFC are spending the Saudi sovereign investment fund.

Also conveniently and mysteriously ignore the signings Newcastle made in the summer.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20184 on: October 19, 2022, 08:41:00 pm »
Comparing two different windows, ignoring sales, ignoring sources of income, it's got it all!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20185 on: Yesterday at 11:03:49 am »
Almiron has been a different player this season, seems like having Guimaraes made him better somehow.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20186 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 am »
https://twitter.com/evanfanning/status/1582860324276822016?s
This is brilliant, about Eddie Howe, from journo Philippe Auclaire, defo a must watch.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20187 on: Yesterday at 11:13:31 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on October 19, 2022, 08:41:00 pm
Comparing two different windows, ignoring sales, ignoring sources of income, it's got it all!

It's utterly ridiculous, isn't it? One of the biggest clubs in the world, huge supporter base, recent CL and PL winners, multiple recent CL finals, FA and League Cup holders, in the CL every season... and they compare our spending in a different window with Newcastle: won nothing of note since the 1950s, last league title 1920s, unknown to the global community until bought by tyrants...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20188 on: Yesterday at 11:26:22 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:13:10 am
https://twitter.com/evanfanning/status/1582860324276822016?s
This is brilliant, about Eddie Howe, from journo Philippe Auclaire, defo a must watch.
Brilliant. Need more of this from journos.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20189 on: Yesterday at 11:49:48 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:13:10 am
https://twitter.com/evanfanning/status/1582860324276822016?s
This is brilliant, about Eddie Howe, from journo Philippe Auclaire, defo a must watch.

That's fantastic, thanks for sharing. He doesn't mince his words does he?!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20190 on: Yesterday at 12:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:13:10 am
https://twitter.com/evanfanning/status/1582860324276822016?s
This is brilliant, about Eddie Howe, from journo Philippe Auclaire, defo a must watch.
Well said, that man.

The state of the sportswashed Geordies in the comments though. Useful idiots, bought and paid for.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20191 on: Yesterday at 01:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:13:10 am
https://twitter.com/evanfanning/status/1582860324276822016?s
This is brilliant, about Eddie Howe, from journo Philippe Auclaire, defo a must watch.
Well said that man. Hope Eddie is seeing stuff like that. I know hea not qualified to talk about anything outside of football matters, and basically doesnt give a shit about what the Saudis do, but inside he must know what he is.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20192 on: Yesterday at 01:04:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:03:00 pm
Well said that man. Hope Eddie is seeing stuff like that. I know hea not qualified to talk about anything outside of football matters, and basically doesnt give a shit about what the Saudis do, but inside he must know what he is.

He'll just be in denial like the rest of them
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20193 on: Yesterday at 01:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:13:10 am
https://twitter.com/evanfanning/status/1582860324276822016?s
This is brilliant, about Eddie Howe, from journo Philippe Auclaire, defo a must watch.

Top class  :champ
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20194 on: Yesterday at 03:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:13:10 am
https://twitter.com/evanfanning/status/1582860324276822016?s
This is brilliant, about Eddie Howe, from journo Philippe Auclaire, defo a must watch.
Praise you Philippe Auclair, Just a shame the vast majority of the journos have no balls to go after Newcastle or City for what they really are.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20195 on: Yesterday at 03:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 19, 2022, 08:57:37 am
Bit weird how much Howe has sold his soul for this lot when he quite clearly will get the sack at the first opportunity they get now they have some decent players and a grounding. Hes their Mark Hughes - could not be more obvious that theyll get rid and try and get in Tuchel or Pochettino the minute they lose a couple in a row.

Also, ignoring the fact hes a hypocrite and a disgrace - can a manager who spent £20m on Chris Wood just to harm a relegation opponent really claim they dont have a ludicrous financial advantage.

Howe is basically their Mark Hughes (early City takeover).
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20196 on: Yesterday at 03:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:13:37 pm
Howe is basically their Mark Hughes (early City takeover).
Yep, He'll be binned off within the next 12 months when someone more appealing is available. They'll probably follow the City model to a T and the managers will get more exotic until they get a PED type.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20197 on: Today at 11:38:01 am »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63343979

Moral-Eddie at it again! Massive midget
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20198 on: Today at 11:43:29 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 11:38:01 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63343979

Moral-Eddie at it again! Massive midget
Take your sword Eddie, might come in useful.
