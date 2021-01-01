https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1582407663815888899



Fair play to Eddie Howe, who might have the biggest brass neck in the country.



Fine fronting a sportswashing project for an authoritarian state which murders journalists and children in Yemen, but draws the line at shouting at a linesman.



Some moral compass, that.



Someone should ask Howe at his next press conference about how it's right 'the game should be upheld in the right way' and whether he feels murdering journalists or bombing Yemen is also right. He wouldn't answer of course but it'd continue to highlight Newcastles's ownership and Howe'd look like an idiot and at least squirm a little with that embarrassing look on his face.