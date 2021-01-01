Also, is it usual for managers of other teams to be asked about a manager being sent off in a game that wasnt anything to do with their team? Its weird all this shit, why Kloppo being sent off has led to questions in press conferences for random managers. I get why David Moyes was asked, but others? Whole thing is utterly bonkers.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Smarmy face little c*nt.Saudi court jails US citizen for 16 years over critical tweets - family
https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1582407663815888899Fair play to Eddie Howe, who might have the biggest brass neck in the country.Fine fronting a sportswashing project for an authoritarian state which murders journalists and children in Yemen, but draws the line at shouting at a linesman.Some moral compass, that.
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]