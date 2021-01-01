« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1627031 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20160 on: Today at 07:34:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:25:14 pm
Also, is it usual for managers of other teams to be asked about a manager being sent off in a game that wasnt anything to do with their team? Its weird all this shit, why Kloppo being sent off has led to questions in press conferences for random managers. I get why David Moyes was asked, but others? Whole thing is utterly bonkers. 

Occasionally Sky try to set the agenda and seem to ask all managers a certain question in a press conference. So I think stuff like this does happen occasionally but agree that it is all a bit weird.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20161 on: Today at 07:34:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:07:35 pm
Smarmy face little c*nt.


Saudi court jails US citizen for 16 years over critical tweets - family
Eddie thinks the guy shouldve just stuck to football matters.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20162 on: Today at 07:44:44 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:48:11 pm
https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1582407663815888899

Fair play to Eddie Howe, who might have the biggest brass neck in the country.

Fine fronting a sportswashing project for an authoritarian state which murders journalists and children in Yemen, but draws the line at shouting at a linesman.

Some moral compass, that.

Someone should ask Howe at his next press conference about how it's right 'the game should be upheld in the right way' and whether he feels murdering journalists or bombing Yemen is also right. He wouldn't answer of course but it'd continue to highlight Newcastles's ownership and Howe'd look like an idiot and at least squirm a little with that embarrassing look on his face.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20163 on: Today at 10:55:44 pm
Managers like Eddie Howe really need to know their place. His club owners have blood on their hands. He sits there and clearly is so ignorant to all of it. Dont know who he thinks he is either.
