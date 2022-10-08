Fucking hell folks. Feels like I'm in an Everton Fans forum in this and the Man City Thread. This club of ours will be around long after their bought success has finished.



It will be at least a decade before either of them will be anywhere near us in status if they're lucky. PSG haven't won everything since they've become a sportswashing tool and neither will these two.



There'll be managers after Klopp who'll bring together players who get the 'Liverpool Way' and get us more stories to sing about.



YNWA



It's not about the winning for me. It's not about the status either. It's about the overall state of the game itself and the accompanying circus. I will always love this club but I, like many others, just don't enjoy the game and what it's become anymore.Everyone has their cut-off point in all aspects of their lives. A point where they reassess and question their investment levels in the things they do. Some reaffirm and carry on, whilst others step aside and focus on other things they now find more productive.Finding your personal line in the sand is nothing like the insulting accusation Alan B'stard made where he states that drawing your personal line here or thereabouts makes you "no better than the modern day instant success fans that City, Chelsea and Newcastle have attending their games."That's highly insulting because it's clearly untrue, and I know loads of Reds who have been everywhere through thick and thin over many decades who have already re-evaluated and walked away from the game. I, myself, hit 60 in a month but have been with this club all my life and was a regular starting from 1971. Out of all the old school Reds I used to go to the match with only two still go. To lump such people in as no better than fair weather 'fans' of sportswash vehicles is utterly ridiculous.People always have their exit point in everything they do. Some never reach it, but others do. The same can be said for fans of ex clubs which are now fronts for sportswashing nation states. For some, that's their line in the sand. They might still love their club, yet could still walk away from investment in the game overall because their line in the sand has been reached. I'll always love Liverpool too. I've had some of my biggest highs and deepest lows of my entire life with this club. That red Liver Bird is engraved on my heart.My personal re-evaluation has nothing to do with winning or losing. It's about assessing where I stand on the modern game. A game that is unrecognisable to the one I and all the mates I stood on the Kop with knew and loved. Some people will stick with the game regardless of anything. That's their choice. Others will reach their limit and depart the scene. Just like fans of the game all over the world have been doing since the game began. Many far bigger, far more committed Reds than me have walked away long before I will have. That doesn't make me any better than them either. It just means our cut-off points were at different places.You mention Everton fans at the beginning of your post. I know a fair number of them have walked away from the game. Longstanding, old school Blues too. I don't actually know a single old school Blue from my circle that still attends their matches, apart from a neighbour who is a steward so gets paid for being there. As I said, we all have our lines in the sand, and all have various reasons for where they're placed. The overall state of the game. Cost. Changing fan culture and/or behaviour. Life priorities etc...