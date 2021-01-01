Why would you do that? The club would have the same owners, so it can't be morality about that. Is it because they don't believe we can compete without klopp so will only support us in the glory times?



I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.