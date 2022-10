This lot will be cacking the barrel when the conversation about the Super League starts to take shape again. Wonder where all their morals will be then?That's when Jeddah United might start challenging for the Premier League!! You've got to laugh.Only the other day that other wonderful man of football Florentino Perez started to talk about it again. It's not going away.They've been talking about it in Italy in recent weeks as well. I'm personally not in favour of it but if gets this lot and City sweating then it'll be funny to see their reactions....'cos they don't meet the criteria and they know that their invitations should be going to Forest and Villa!!