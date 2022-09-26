Absolutely no shock when it comes to the Premier League, the tories, Saudi or just football and the world generally but still all very depressing and grim. Haven't got much to add, other than that.



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/26/documents-reveal-tory-ministers-push-to-smooth-saudi-newcastle-takeover



At least the Tories weren't in power in the late 90s as they'd have waved through Murdoch's takeover of the Mancs. The New Lavour government at least blocked that. In fairness to the Mancs at the time they also protested it.Newcastle fans were practically threatening the PL with all kinds for not letting it through.