Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

  Chakan
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
September 26, 2022, 11:28:59 am
Quote from: stewy17 on September 26, 2022, 10:57:33 am
Absolutely no shock when it comes to the Premier League, the tories, Saudi or just football and the world generally but still all very depressing and grim. Haven't got much to add, other than that.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/26/documents-reveal-tory-ministers-push-to-smooth-saudi-newcastle-takeover

Well I for one am shocked. Totally shocked. Flabbergasted even.
  Fromola
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
September 26, 2022, 12:21:09 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on September 26, 2022, 10:57:33 am
Absolutely no shock when it comes to the Premier League, the tories, Saudi or just football and the world generally but still all very depressing and grim. Haven't got much to add, other than that.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/26/documents-reveal-tory-ministers-push-to-smooth-saudi-newcastle-takeover

At least the Tories weren't in power in the late 90s as they'd have waved through Murdoch's takeover of the Mancs. The New Lavour government at least blocked that. In fairness to the Mancs at the time they also protested it.

Newcastle fans were practically threatening the PL with all kinds for not letting it through.
Fromola

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
September 26, 2022, 01:38:11 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on September 26, 2022, 10:57:33 am
Absolutely no shock when it comes to the Premier League, the tories, Saudi or just football and the world generally but still all very depressing and grim. Haven't got much to add, other than that.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/26/documents-reveal-tory-ministers-push-to-smooth-saudi-newcastle-takeover

Just remember Newcastle arent owned by the Saudi govt nothing to see here.  :o
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
September 26, 2022, 01:45:21 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 26, 2022, 11:27:02 am
One of the regimes has already, with the Qatari that made death threats against an official from another club, that alone should have been enough for a lifetime ban on involvement in European football.

And I'm not being xenophobic, but shouldn't UEFA executive Committee members be solely European?

This shows how much control they already have. He shouldve been prosecuted and banned from the game, yet he is still on the UEFA executive committee. Unbelievable.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
September 26, 2022, 03:13:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on September 26, 2022, 11:11:20 am
When the government is getting involved in despotic states buying football clubs, you know the game is dead. Maybe it was the same with Abu Dhabi but we didnt get to hear about it.

Makes no difference now as there is no going back, the regimes will have total control before long.
Labour were in charge when Abu Dhabi bought Manchester City so I guess they are better at keeping those things under wraps than the shambles Boris was in charge of.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
September 26, 2022, 03:14:31 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 26, 2022, 03:13:58 pm
Labour were in charge when Abu Dhabi bought Manchester City so I guess they are better at keeping those things under wraps than the shambles Boris was in charge of.

And when Abramovich bought Chelsea.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
September 28, 2022, 11:50:41 pm
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince).

Well done, sir!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091
Yorkykopite

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 06:53:31 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2022, 11:50:41 pm
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince).

Well done, sir!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091
Good promotion for the fella.
Journalists and activists beware!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:14:09 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2022, 11:50:41 pm
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince).

Well done, sir!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091

A man of many talents.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 06:19:56 pm
Clearly an upstanding and popular Cityzen if he's been voted in as Prime Minister of such a fine democracy...
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:03:16 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 06:19:56 pm
Clearly an upstanding and popular Cityzen if he's been voted in as Prime Minister of such a fine democracy...
Wrong club, but both with horrible lacking of human rights.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:24:09 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:03:16 pm
Wrong club, but both with horrible lacking of human rights.
Is there really any difference between them at this point.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:45:54 am
"a post traditionally held by the king", lol, ok, not like he's dismantled a democracy there
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:53:23 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2022, 11:50:41 pm
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince).

Well done, sir!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091
Anyone going to pose this question to Eddie at his press conference this week.
