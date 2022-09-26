Absolutely no shock when it comes to the Premier League, the tories, Saudi or just football and the world generally but still all very depressing and grim. Haven't got much to add, other than that.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/26/documents-reveal-tory-ministers-push-to-smooth-saudi-newcastle-takeover
One of the regimes has already, with the Qatari that made death threats against an official from another club, that alone should have been enough for a lifetime ban on involvement in European football.And I'm not being xenophobic, but shouldn't UEFA executive Committee members be solely European?
When the government is getting involved in despotic states buying football clubs, you know the game is dead. Maybe it was the same with Abu Dhabi but we didnt get to hear about it. Makes no difference now as there is no going back, the regimes will have total control before long.
Labour were in charge when Abu Dhabi bought Manchester City so I guess they are better at keeping those things under wraps than the shambles Boris was in charge of.
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince). Well done, sir!https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091
Crosby Nick never fails.
Clearly an upstanding and popular Cityzen if he's been voted in as Prime Minister of such a fine democracy...
Wrong club, but both with horrible lacking of human rights.
