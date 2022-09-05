They wont stop until they have taken over all popular world sports so they can use them for whatever suits their purpose.
Well if people are willing to sell there soul
Let's be honest, Sunderland is a bit Brexity too
Had the misfortune of having a look to see why Sean Cox was trending on twitter last night. The stuff posted by their fans about him, heysel and Hillsborough was vile some of the worst I have seen. Reported it but it's still there this morning but my account is suspended because I called them c*nts.
Saudi values: Netflix: Saudi Arabia and GCC warn streaming giant over violating 'Islamic values' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-62811522
More on Newcastle United's owners telling us what we can and cannot watch on the Telly:https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/07/six-gulf-states-warn-netflix-over-content-violating-islamic-values
Will Che Neville come out and complain about this on Sky? Will he fuck...
Greater Tyneside voted to leave but the city of Newcastle voted Remain with a near 50-50 split.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Results_of_the_2016_United_Kingdom_European_Union_membership_referendum#North_East_EnglandNewcastle:Remain: 65,405 (50.7 %)Leave: 63,598 (49.3 %)Gateshead, North Tyneside & South Tyneside combined:Remain: 127,316 (43.1 %)Leave: 168,183 (56.9 %)Tyneside combined:Remain: 192,721 (45.4 %)Leave: 231,781 (54.6 %)So it depends on where you draw the 'Newcastle' line to be honest.
Saw someone in the City thread saying they've noticed more and more infiltration by City on their social media, and I've started to notice the same already with Newcastle. Every day at least once I'm having to say I'm not interested in yet another page related to them at the moment. V suspicious.
Loris Karius returns to premier league with Newcastlelol, who saw this coming?!
