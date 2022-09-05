« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1606263 times)

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
  • kopite
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19960 on: September 5, 2022, 06:50:19 pm »
Two SAFC's in the North East now...

Sunderland Association Football Club

Saudi Arabia Football Club

Even before the take over, give me The Mackems version any day.
« Last Edit: September 5, 2022, 06:53:18 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,122
  • Linudden.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19961 on: September 5, 2022, 06:53:49 pm »
That's right. Give us Sunderland and Middlesbrough (who incidentally play each other tonight) and send the Sandcastle back to the Championship in exchange. Heck, even Hartlepool, Darlington or Gateshead would add more to the Prem than the Saudis do.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,457
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19962 on: September 5, 2022, 07:30:21 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September  5, 2022, 06:08:19 pm
They wont stop until they have taken over all popular world sports so they can use them for whatever suits their purpose.

Well if people are willing to sell there soul
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19963 on: September 5, 2022, 07:36:52 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on September  5, 2022, 07:30:21 pm
Well if people are willing to sell there soul
It seems many people are
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,098
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19964 on: September 5, 2022, 11:29:36 pm »
Let's be honest, Sunderland is a bit Brexity too
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19965 on: September 6, 2022, 12:45:53 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  5, 2022, 11:29:36 pm
Let's be honest, Sunderland is a bit Brexity too
You'd surely take that over Saudi FC though?
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19966 on: September 6, 2022, 01:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September  1, 2022, 09:17:14 am
Had the misfortune of having a look to see why Sean Cox was trending on twitter last night. The stuff posted by their fans about him, heysel and Hillsborough was vile some of the worst I have seen. Reported it but it's still there this morning but my account is suspended because I called them c*nts.
Not on twatter, so I don't know what they said, but I can well imagine........what a horrible set of numbskull twats they are - not an ounce of decency in any of 'em.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,533
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19967 on: September 6, 2022, 01:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  5, 2022, 11:29:36 pm
Let's be honest, Sunderland is a bit Brexity too

There are levels to shithousery. Voting Brexit is far removed from the shit MBS does.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19968 on: September 6, 2022, 02:06:33 pm »
Voting Brexit is one thing, poorly educated mostly working class people where fooled by evil pricks in charge of looking after them. it's crap but it's nowhere near the levels of evil at Newcastle.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19969 on: September 6, 2022, 03:26:52 pm »
Actually used to have time for Newcastle, didn't mind them at all. Sold their soul now. Also didn't know Newcastle was brexity... as if they're all well off up there.  ::)
« Last Edit: September 6, 2022, 03:32:42 pm by RedBec1993 »
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,122
  • Linudden.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19970 on: September 6, 2022, 03:30:15 pm »
Greater Tyneside voted to leave but the city of Newcastle voted Remain with a near 50-50 split.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Results_of_the_2016_United_Kingdom_European_Union_membership_referendum#North_East_England

Newcastle:

Remain: 65,405 (50.7 %)
Leave: 63,598 (49.3 %)

Gateshead, North Tyneside & South Tyneside combined:

Remain: 127,316 (43.1 %)
Leave: 168,183 (56.9 %)

Tyneside combined:

Remain: 192,721 (45.4 %)
Leave: 231,781 (54.6 %)

So it depends on where you draw the 'Newcastle' line to be honest.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2022, 03:34:05 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,533
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19971 on: September 6, 2022, 10:22:29 pm »
Saudi values:

Netflix: Saudi Arabia and GCC warn streaming giant over violating 'Islamic values' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-62811522
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,821
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19972 on: September 6, 2022, 10:32:25 pm »
These fuckin people

Can someone replace oil please

I dont ask much
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19973 on: September 7, 2022, 08:59:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  6, 2022, 10:22:29 pm
Saudi values:

Netflix: Saudi Arabia and GCC warn streaming giant over violating 'Islamic values' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-62811522

Next game against Newcastle may we fill the stadium and news with lots and lots of same sex stuff.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,022
  • The first five yards........
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19974 on: September 7, 2022, 09:45:42 am »
More on Newcastle United's owners telling us what we can and cannot watch on the Telly:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/07/six-gulf-states-warn-netflix-over-content-violating-islamic-values
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19975 on: September 7, 2022, 11:11:43 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  7, 2022, 09:45:42 am
More on Newcastle United's owners telling us what we can and cannot watch on the Telly:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/07/six-gulf-states-warn-netflix-over-content-violating-islamic-values

I wonder if the Newcastle management will be asked to look into the sexuality of any job applicants including players. Illegal I know.
It cant just apply to tv shows.

The PL should never have let them in. Im sure there was some Government intervention after they were refused first time. Its another item to add to the list of things that BJ allowed that did the country no good at all.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19976 on: September 7, 2022, 11:28:04 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  7, 2022, 09:45:42 am
More on Newcastle United's owners telling us what we can and cannot watch on the Telly:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/07/six-gulf-states-warn-netflix-over-content-violating-islamic-values
Will this now apply in Newcastle
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19977 on: September 7, 2022, 11:37:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  7, 2022, 09:45:42 am
More on Newcastle United's owners telling us what we can and cannot watch on the Telly:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/07/six-gulf-states-warn-netflix-over-content-violating-islamic-values

Will Che Neville come out and complain about this on Sky? Will he fuck...
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19978 on: September 7, 2022, 11:38:27 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on September  7, 2022, 11:37:39 am
Will Che Neville come out and complain about this on Sky? Will he fuck...
Doesn't benefit him so nope.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,122
  • Linudden.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19979 on: September 7, 2022, 11:38:48 am »
It's not exactly a secret that Saudi princes don't follow what they call 'Islamic values' whenever they leave the country...
Logged
Linudden.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,685
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19980 on: September 7, 2022, 01:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on September  6, 2022, 03:30:15 pm
Greater Tyneside voted to leave but the city of Newcastle voted Remain with a near 50-50 split.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Results_of_the_2016_United_Kingdom_European_Union_membership_referendum#North_East_England

Newcastle:

Remain: 65,405 (50.7 %)
Leave: 63,598 (49.3 %)

Gateshead, North Tyneside & South Tyneside combined:

Remain: 127,316 (43.1 %)
Leave: 168,183 (56.9 %)

Tyneside combined:

Remain: 192,721 (45.4 %)
Leave: 231,781 (54.6 %)

So it depends on where you draw the 'Newcastle' line to be honest.

The mad thing is, they voted Brexit partly to stop the hordes of Middle Eastern asylum seekers arriving, but welcomed one of the biggest reasons for Middle Eastern Asylum seekers as owners. The Saudis have been destabilising the areas around them for years. Yemen is just the latest to suffer from their bombs
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19981 on: September 7, 2022, 02:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  7, 2022, 09:45:42 am
More on Newcastle United's owners telling us what we can and cannot watch on the Telly:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/07/six-gulf-states-warn-netflix-over-content-violating-islamic-values


And yet the fucking idiots (including some of our players in that) continue to go there (Gulf) on holiday
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,917
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19982 on: September 9, 2022, 05:42:34 pm »
Saw someone in the City thread saying they've noticed more and more infiltration by City on their social media, and I've started to notice the same already with Newcastle. Every day at least once I'm having to say I'm not interested in yet another page related to them at the moment. V suspicious.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19983 on: September 9, 2022, 05:56:55 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September  9, 2022, 05:42:34 pm
Saw someone in the City thread saying they've noticed more and more infiltration by City on their social media, and I've started to notice the same already with Newcastle. Every day at least once I'm having to say I'm not interested in yet another page related to them at the moment. V suspicious.
 
i noticed a Boston based supporters group on twitter the other day.There has always been a few Newcastle fans around but this is the first time i've seen em organizing for a game watch.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,241
  • The only club that matters
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19984 on: Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm »
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19985 on: Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm
Loris Karius returns to premier league with Newcastle

lol, who saw this coming?!

good luck to him, his head was melted from that Bounremouth game onwards but did OK at points. As someone who lives in Newcastle now i look forward to him doing some promotional videos of him training on the tyne bridge
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,303
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19986 on: Today at 12:24:27 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm
Loris Karius returns to premier league with Newcastle

lol, who saw this coming?!


I hope he gets a good reception if he ever shows up at Anfield.  I also sincerely hope that he has some good luck with his career (preferably not with this lot) and he is not remembered solely for his disastrous night in Kiev.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19987 on: Today at 01:01:37 am »
Fuck him and then fuck him some more for signing with the state murder supporting gang of c*nts.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Up
« previous next »
 