Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:50:56 pm
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:03:55 pm
Hmmm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62721907

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident'

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail.

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side lost the game against Liverpool 2-1, said: "I certainly wish both of them well and hope they're OK.

"The safety of every supporter, every person coming to the game, is absolutely paramount.

"It sounded like it could have been very different, so my thoughts are with anyone that was hurt in the incident."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Merseyside Police later said the two men arrested had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:10:37 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:03:55 pm
Hmmm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62721907

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident'

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail.

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side lost the game against Liverpool 2-1, said: "I certainly wish both of them well and hope they're OK.

"The safety of every supporter, every person coming to the game, is absolutely paramount.

"It sounded like it could have been very different, so my thoughts are with anyone that was hurt in the incident."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Merseyside Police later said the two men arrested had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

so scary - please sympathize with us!!
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:14:37 pm
Imagine all the scary things that happen to women, gay people and journalists in Saudi Arabia for a change Amanda, you stupid cow.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:30:23 pm
Is this the same Eddie Howe who responded to questions about the execution of 81 men with "My specialist subject is football. Its what I know and as soon as I deviate from that into an area where I dont feel qualified to have a huge opinion I go into dangerous ground so, at the moment, I prefer to stick to what I believe I know"? Glad he feels qualified to sympathise with Amanda & Mehrdad for being near to an incident that might have caused them harm but didn't...

I don't know how these people look at themselves in the mirror.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:36:09 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:03:55 pm
Hmmm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62721907

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident'

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail.

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side lost the game against Liverpool 2-1, said: "I certainly wish both of them well and hope they're OK.

"The safety of every supporter, every person coming to the game, is absolutely paramount.

"It sounded like it could have been very different, so my thoughts are with anyone that was hurt in the incident."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Merseyside Police later said the two men arrested had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Not as scary as having your head chopped off.
A shame Eddie doesnt give two fucks about the safety of the citizens of the country that own his club.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:40:29 pm
I saw that story earlier and immediately thought "deflection" - away from the focus on the behaviour of their team and bench at Anfield on Wednesday  :wanker
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:43:05 pm
They look at the $$$$$$. Eddie Howe doesnt care that he is technically complicit in the affairs of the Saudi murderous regime. As long as he gets his willy stroked by $$$$$$.

Whether he agrees or not, his hand may as well been on the gun that killed the 81. The keys that lock up young women. As anyone who has anything to do with Saudi does. All for the sake of football results.

81 young men murdered, buy yay toon got a point.

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 04:32:35 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 03:30:23 pm
Is this the same Eddie Howe who responded to questions about the execution of 81 men with "My specialist subject is football. Its what I know and as soon as I deviate from that into an area where I dont feel qualified to have a huge opinion I go into dangerous ground so, at the moment, I prefer to stick to what I believe I know"? Glad he feels qualified to sympathise with Amanda & Mehrdad for being near to an incident that might have caused them harm but didn't...

I don't know how these people look at themselves in the mirror.

Quite liked Howe @ Bournemouth and thought he seemed like a decent bloke.

Obviously I was mistaken as he is, quite clearly, a massive c*nt.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 04:37:36 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:36:09 pm
Not as scary as having your head chopped off.
A shame Eddie doesnt give two fucks about the safety of the citizens of the country that own his club.

Was about to say,little less scary than being killed and dismembered in a consulate by order of your crown prince or executed for whatever reason or sent to prison for decades for typing your opinion of your government or being gay or....
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 04:50:09 pm
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 03:43:05 pm
They look at the $$$$$$. Eddie Howe doesnt care that he is technically complicit in the affairs of the Saudi murderous regime. As long as he gets his willy stroked by $$$$$$.

Whether he agrees or not, his hand may as well been on the gun that killed the 81. The keys that lock up young women. As anyone who has anything to do with Saudi does. All for the sake of football results.

81 young men murdered, buy yay toon got a point.


Did you miss the winner?
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 04:52:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:10:37 pm
so scary - please sympathize with us!!

I bet it wasnt even anywhere near them either. They wouldnt have been among the pedestrians.


I wish theyd show more sympathy for the citizens of Saudi Arabia being executed for the sexuality they were born with.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:04:15 pm
Go by any busy street at dinner time and at least one food delivery driver is gonna wizz by you on his scooter or motorcycle. I bet there is a family out there waiting for their pizza to be delivered, kids gone to bed hungry and these twats want to garner all the sympathy. I refuse.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:06:02 pm
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 06:03:03 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 05:06:02 pm
Anyone got a subscription for the full article?

use https://archive.ph
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 04:32:35 pm
Quite liked Howe @ Bournemouth and thought he seemed like a decent bloke.

Obviously I was mistaken as he is, quite clearly, a massive c*nt.

Apart from Fat Frank I cant think of anyone In football whose face screams Tory as much as Howes.

Although lots of Tories would draw the line before being puppets for genocidal racist fascist regimes. So eddies on his own even in that company.

Newcastle have always been an irritating bunch of c*nts. Theyve always done the sign on shite. For some reason they think theyre a big club when theyre just not. Their claim to fame is a big ground. Good for them its slightly bigger than Sunderlands (and Sunderland have more recent success in big trophies). Theyre a glorified yo-yo club who got lucky with Keegan and lucky with Robson. Absolute shite. Steve fucking Bruce was too good for them. Theyre like Leeds and Villa; think they belong at the big table when theyre shit. (Granted Leeds and Villa both have major trophies in the past). In the PL era theyve had one good player. Prior to that fuck all too.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:51:44 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:28:21 am
If memory serves he was not happy with the new regime or the way football was going in general.
He was quite happy with the way things were going post "Fat Bastard Mike Astley" as far as I can remember.
He was cheering a couple of their wins under the new regime iIrc.
Fucking hope it's my memory going astray; he is/was a cracking lad.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 01:34:34 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm
Apart from Fat Frank I cant think of anyone In football whose face screams Tory as much as Howes.
Harry Kane?
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 01:38:24 am
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 01:34:34 am
Harry Kane?
That's Sir Harold Kane to you
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 05:25:30 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:51:44 am
He was quite happy with the way things were going post "Fat Bastard Mike Astley" as far as I can remember.
He was cheering a couple of their wins under the new regime iIrc.
Fucking hope it's my memory going astray; he is/was a cracking lad.

I know he stopped going games under Ashley and pretty sure he was against the Saudi owners.
