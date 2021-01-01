Morally it's gone to shit but im afraid to say as a juggernaut of commerce it's only going from strength to strength unfortunately. My big worry is when do FSG say fuck this we've an offer from (insert some despot c*nt country or person here) we can't refuse and bail out.



Problem is can't see which one person or even consortium can compete in the long run against one or now several of these clubs funded by some of the richest and most morally bankrupt states on the planet,UEFA and FIFA as greedy as they are will get richer pandering to their every whim so there's nobody left to curb them really.They're richer than anyone else owning clubs by a factor of 100 times.There might become a time after a while that the interest outside of these states wanes for owning PL clubs because the top 4 is already locked with these with their unlimited wealth and independent entrepreneurs see no point in spending hundreds of millions to achieve maximum achievement of 5th-10th even if you do everything right.