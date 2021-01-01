« previous next »
Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19760 on: Yesterday at 01:29:45 pm
Their fans are already c*nts, hate to think what they'll turn into when they're challenging.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19761 on: Yesterday at 01:45:10 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 11:00:11 am
Signing Isak from Sociedad for 60m. I always hoped he came to us

Next 12 months will see the splurging increase a lot.

Can see them competing for top 4 next season

There are people out there who will tell you it's not anything to do with money. You will get people crediting them with hard work and buying wisely etc. See City.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19762 on: Yesterday at 01:51:21 pm
The sport as we knew it is now dead. The Premier league is finished too. Abramovich started it, Abu Dhabi FC killed it and now Saudi FC chopped off the corpses head.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19763 on: Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 01:51:21 pm
The sport as we knew it is now dead. The Premier league is finished too. Abramovich started it, Abu Dhabi FC killed it and now Saudi FC chopped off the corpses head.

I think it's quite appropriate for the national game to go to shIt.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19764 on: Yesterday at 02:25:38 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm
I think it's quite appropriate for the national game to go to shIt.

Sold to the highest (human rights abusing) bidder
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19765 on: Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:15:33 pm
I think it's quite appropriate for the national game to go to shIt.

Morally it's gone to shit but im afraid to say as a juggernaut of commerce it's only going from strength to strength unfortunately. My big worry is when do FSG say fuck this we've an offer from (insert some despot c*nt country or person here) we can't refuse and bail out.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19766 on: Yesterday at 04:50:02 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm
Morally it's gone to shit but im afraid to say as a juggernaut of commerce it's only going from strength to strength unfortunately. My big worry is when do FSG say fuck this we've an offer from (insert some despot c*nt country or person here) we can't refuse and bail out.

Its probably too late for anyone like that who would want to buy us. Not that Im complaining. I dont want to be a sportswashing vehicle.

It would cost so much to buy us. It makes more sense to buy a club with a decent sized ground in a big city for cheap and then throw money at the squad. Birmingham City, Leeds, one of the Sheffield clubs would be good targets for the ambitious despot. You could even buy one of the smaller London clubs.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19767 on: Yesterday at 05:00:09 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 04:50:02 pm
Its probably too late for anyone like that who would want to buy us. Not that Im complaining. I dont want to be a sportswashing vehicle.

It would cost so much to buy us. It makes more sense to buy a club with a decent sized ground in a big city for cheap and then throw money at the squad. Birmingham City, Leeds, one of the Sheffield clubs would be good targets for the ambitious despot. You could even buy one of the smaller London clubs.

That is spot on.

Your comment of we would cost so much to buy that is good and bad.

Good as it shows we have grown as a club bad in not many could afford to buy us and that opens the door to these horrible states.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19768 on: Yesterday at 05:09:06 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm
Morally it's gone to shit but im afraid to say as a juggernaut of commerce it's only going from strength to strength unfortunately. My big worry is when do FSG say fuck this we've an offer from (insert some despot c*nt country or person here) we can't refuse and bail out.

Problem is can't see which one person or even consortium can compete in the long run against one or now several of these clubs funded by some of the richest and most morally bankrupt states on the planet,UEFA and FIFA as greedy as they are will get richer pandering to their every whim so there's nobody left to curb them really.

They're richer than anyone else owning clubs by a factor of 100 times.

There might become a time after a while that the interest outside of these states wanes for owning PL clubs because the top 4 is already locked with these with their unlimited wealth and independent entrepreneurs see no point in spending hundreds of millions to achieve maximum achievement of 5th-10th even if you do everything right.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19769 on: Yesterday at 05:50:55 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 05:00:09 pm
That is spot on.

Your comment of we would cost so much to buy that is good and bad.

Good as it shows we have grown as a club bad in not many could afford to buy us and that opens the door to these horrible states.

It does leave the question of what FSGs exit plan is. Perhaps they will list the club. Alternatively, they could just continue to sell bits off to other investors until they are all sold up. That would however leave the question of who would be the majority owner post FSG.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19770 on: Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 01:45:10 pm
There are people out there who will tell you it's not anything to do with money. You will get people crediting them with hard work and buying wisely etc. See City.

You won't find anyone that says City's success is nothing to do with money, that's ridiculous. But they have spent their money wisely and created an efficient and effective club. See United for the alternative
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19771 on: Yesterday at 08:36:42 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
You won't find anyone that says City's success is nothing to do with money, that's ridiculous. But they have spent their money wisely and created an efficient and effective club. See United for the alternative
Well, if you count spending £500m+ on full backs until they find a good one as efficient and effective then yes, I guess youre right.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19772 on: Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
You won't find anyone that says City's success is nothing to do with money, that's ridiculous. But they have spent their money wisely and created an efficient and effective club. See United for the alternative

Who have,City ?  :o
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19773 on: Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm
Is Isak good? Often rated but rarely ever seen him actually play.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19774 on: Yesterday at 09:05:16 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm
Is Isak good? Often rated but rarely ever seen him actually play.

He has potential - but he's not incredible. Should have scored way more in Spain.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19775 on: Yesterday at 09:07:25 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
You won't find anyone that says City's success is nothing to do with money, that's ridiculous. But they have spent their money wisely and created an efficient and effective club. See United for the alternative
Their total losses since they were founded in 2008 runs into the hundreds of millions, *SPENT THEIR MONEY WISELY* is right.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19776 on: Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
You won't find anyone that says City's success is nothing to do with money, that's ridiculous. But they have spent their money wisely and created an efficient and effective club. See United for the alternative

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19777 on: Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
You won't find anyone that says City's success is nothing to do with money, that's ridiculous. But they have spent their money wisely and created an efficient and effective club. See United for the alternative

Really?
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19778 on: Yesterday at 09:58:59 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
You won't find anyone that says City's success is nothing to do with money, that's ridiculous. But they have spent their money wisely and created an efficient and effective club. See United for the alternative

Seriously mate? If you just said 'effective' maybe I could accept that - they have been very effective in financially doping their way to the top with more money and higher wages than anyone. But 'efficient'?  - piss off with that. They can just sign players for £50m, £60m, even £100m and have them either flop completely like Mangala and Mendy, or be the world's most expensive squad player like Grealish. They'll then just spend a fortune on the next guy til they eventually get the position filled. Stop eating up the bullshit that BBC and the Guardian are feeding you.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19779 on: Yesterday at 10:24:30 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
You won't find anyone that says City's success is nothing to do with money, that's ridiculous. But they have spent their money wisely and created an efficient and effective club. See United for the alternative

Youve been sportswashed, well done.

Their super-rich human rights abusing owner creates sponsorships so that they can spend more on players (which he also pays for), what exactly are you thinking is wise and efficient about them?
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19780 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:27:56 pm
You won't find anyone that says City's success is nothing to do with money, that's ridiculous. But they have spent their money wisely and created an efficient and effective club. See United for the alternative

Ahhh see thats sports washing. Theyve spent £300 odd million on full backs alone and have about one decent one. Theres no planet where £200 million on Grealish, Ake and Mendy is spending wisely.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19781 on: Today at 12:55:28 am
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm
Is Isak good? Often rated but rarely ever seen him actually play.

He's 6 foot 3 inches tall and did not score a header last season.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #19782 on: Today at 07:33:44 am
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 01:45:10 pm
There are people out there who will tell you it's not anything to do with money. You will get people crediting them with hard work and buying wisely etc. See City.

The origin of the money doesn't seem to matter, because their fans deserve it.

And deserve it means they haven't won anything in a long time due to poor decision making, so let them have all the advantages possible to get past the properly ran clubs
