Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi

Legs

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19720 on: August 10, 2022, 11:49:55 am
Quote from: jillc on August 10, 2022, 11:14:25 am
Why do we do this, just automatically go negative on it? If groups like this get supported on twitter no matter who you support it grows, it doesn't get lost on the wind as you are saying. All protest groups start off from low down, it's how you build it that matters. It just makes me despair how so many don't see the bigger picture here.

Its not negative its a reality nobody in football or govt seem to care and that is because lots of money is going to the right people.

I like the fact they are standing up to it im not against it my opinion is it will be on deaf ears.

Look at where next World Cup is lots of people have had a go but FIFA just carry on and its only a matter of time before the Saudis get it.

Personally most of the geordie fan base disgust me they couldnt wait for these animals to take over oh and lets not forget the "feed the scousers" shite they sing as if it is like Knightsbridge up there.
BarryCrocker

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19721 on: Yesterday at 02:06:42 am
Hope their fans don't go on a Twitter rant when they start losing a few games on the trot.

Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter

Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University student, was charged with following and retweeting dissidents and activists

A Saudi student at Leeds University who had returned home to the kingdom for a holiday has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting dissidents and activists.

The sentencing by Saudis special terrorist court was handed down weeks after the US president Joe Bidens visit to Saudi Arabia, which human rights activists had warned could embolden the kingdom to escalate its crackdown on dissidents and other pro-democracy activists.

The case also marks the latest example of how the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has targeted Twitter users in his campaign of repression, while simultaneously controlling a major indirect stake in the US social media company through Saudis sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Salma al-Shehab, 34, a mother of two young children, was initially sentenced to three years in prison for the crime of using an internet website to cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security. But an appeals court on Monday handed down the new sentence  34 years in prison followed by a 34-year travel ban  after a public prosecutor asked the court to consider other alleged crimes.

According to a translation of the court records, which were seen by the Guardian, the new charges include the allegation that Shehab was assisting those who seek to cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security by following their Twitter accounts and by re-tweeting their tweets. It is believed that Shehab may still be able to seek a new appeal in the case.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/16/saudi-woman-given-34-year-prison-sentence-for-using-twitter
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

JRed

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19722 on: Yesterday at 06:43:16 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 02:06:42 am
Hope their fans don't go on a Twitter rant when they start losing a few games on the trot.
Fit and proper owners.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19723 on: Yesterday at 08:17:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:43:16 am
Fit and proper owners.

They're not related. The Premier League has legally binding assurances.
JRed

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19724 on: Yesterday at 08:26:02 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:17:33 am
They're not related. The Premier League has legally binding assurances.
Of course , I forgot. Im glad thats sorted as I was concerned despotic regimes were taking over our game. Luckily we have Richard Masters and CAS protecting the integrity of our game.
thejbs

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19725 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 am
Wont be long before people who cant afford to heat their homes are wearing shirts with Aramco on it, Ill bet.
Yorkykopite

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19726 on: Yesterday at 08:56:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 02:06:42 am
Hope their fans don't go on a Twitter rant when they start losing a few games on the trot.


I was about to post the same news story.

Love Eddie Howe's thoughts on this.
JRed

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19727 on: Yesterday at 09:05:02 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:56:08 am
I was about to post the same news story.

Love Eddie Howe's thoughts on this.
I reckon he will only want to comment on football matters as hes not too concerned about beheadings, executions and false imprisonment. Its the football that matters as hes only there to cheer up the long suffering Geordies.
Elzar

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19728 on: Yesterday at 09:14:13 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:37:35 am
Wont be long before people who cant afford to heat their homes are wearing shirts with Aramco on it, Ill bet.

These guys?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62539480

kavah

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19729 on: Today at 01:05:09 am
Free Salma al-Shehab
JRed

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19730 on: Today at 07:09:24 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:05:09 am
Free Salma al-Shehab
New extension to the thread title?
