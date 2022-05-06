« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1537896 times)

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19520 on: May 6, 2022, 02:57:52 pm »
Funny though, you never see these great players diminish any of their peers achievements. They're all driven to do better and improve, not mouth off about how good they could be with decent players.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,581
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19521 on: May 6, 2022, 03:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  6, 2022, 02:53:27 pm
Reads to me like it has been lost in translation.

He's still got an over-inflated opinion of himself. Comparing himself to Mane is a joke, he's no better than Adama Traore.
Hopefully he can channel the threat Adama used to present to city. He is basically the same player
Logged
YNWA

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,620
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19522 on: May 6, 2022, 03:14:55 pm »
Conor Wickham is shite
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,006
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19523 on: May 6, 2022, 05:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on May  6, 2022, 02:45:51 pm
Saint Maximin back tracking furiously I see after his interview to a French sports publication.

He was quoted as saying '' Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality I have nothing to envy to Sadio Mane, or to all those great players who play in top clubs. The day I have a player capable of finishing, I will make seasons with 10-15 assists and I will change dimensions in people's heads''

Perhaps he should think about changing the dimensions of his own head.

Anyhow, it's all been taken out of context or lost in translation or whatever, and Eddie Howe has assured his squad that the comments didn't come out the way Allan intended.

Just what we need before they play City.

To be fair to him, all Newcastle strikers are terrible. Not that he would pass the ball to them, even if they were any good ...
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,932
  • The first five yards........
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19524 on: May 6, 2022, 06:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on May  6, 2022, 02:45:51 pm
Saint Maximin back tracking furiously I see after his interview to a French sports publication.

He was quoted as saying '' Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality I have nothing to envy to Sadio Mane, or to all those great players who play in top clubs. The day I have a player capable of finishing, I will make seasons with 10-15 assists and I will change dimensions in people's heads''

Perhaps he should think about changing the dimensions of his own head.


I love the idea that he's appealing to the opinion of his teammates ("They'll all tell you how brilliant I am...") in order to denigrate his teammates ("...and if only they were any good themselves I would be the Assist-King")
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,037
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19525 on: Today at 09:06:06 pm »
Ive just seen that tourism advertisement on Sky for Saudi Arabia. No idea why it surprised me, apart from the fact its right up there with Russia & North Korea for the last place Id want to visit.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Up
« previous next »
 