Reads to me like it has been lost in translation. He's still got an over-inflated opinion of himself. Comparing himself to Mane is a joke, he's no better than Adama Traore.
Saint Maximin back tracking furiously I see after his interview to a French sports publication.He was quoted as saying '' Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality I have nothing to envy to Sadio Mane, or to all those great players who play in top clubs. The day I have a player capable of finishing, I will make seasons with 10-15 assists and I will change dimensions in people's heads''Perhaps he should think about changing the dimensions of his own head.Anyhow, it's all been taken out of context or lost in translation or whatever, and Eddie Howe has assured his squad that the comments didn't come out the way Allan intended.Just what we need before they play City.
