Saint Maximin back tracking furiously I see after his interview to a French sports publication.



He was quoted as saying '' Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality I have nothing to envy to Sadio Mane, or to all those great players who play in top clubs. The day I have a player capable of finishing, I will make seasons with 10-15 assists and I will change dimensions in people's heads''



Perhaps he should think about changing the dimensions of his own head.





I love the idea that he's appealing to the opinion of his teammates ("They'll all tell you how brilliant I am...") in order to denigrate his teammates ("...and if only they were any good themselves I would be the Assist-King")