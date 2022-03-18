"We deserve success after years of suffering"





Whenever I hear that, I wonder about all those people trapped in dead end, minimum wage jobs, struggling to make ends meet. I'm sure they're expecting someone to just rock up to Tesco at midnight as they're leaving work after a 12 hour shift and say to them, "Hey, how would you like a job where I pay you a hundred grand a week to do absolutely nothing? Except say nice things about me when people ask what's happened to my business partner?"



The day Newcastle win the league is the day I give up on football. Some of them might have a soft spot for Liverpool (you'd hardly think it on a match day like), but wait until we're an obstacle between them and a trophy.