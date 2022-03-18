« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1527432 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19440 on: March 18, 2022, 09:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on March 18, 2022, 06:19:31 pm
Yeah, I know what you're saying - though have seen much worse and not get punished at all. So, with the ref changing his mind after looking at the video, is it classed as a straight red.....thought I saw him bring out a yellow again, then red or was that a mistake ?
They bring the yellow out again to show they are cancelling it, then show the red.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19441 on: April 8, 2022, 06:02:02 pm »
Apparently there's a feature before the game later with Carragher asking their fans questions about the club "on and off the pitch".

I'm sure they'll all condemn their owners and not just turn a blind eye to it.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,959
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19442 on: April 8, 2022, 06:07:55 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  8, 2022, 06:02:02 pm
Apparently there's a feature before the game later with Carragher asking their fans questions about the club "on and off the pitch".

I'm sure they'll all condemn their owners and not just turn a blind eye to it.

Looking forward to Carragher and Neville calling out the PL for allowing a disgusting regime buying into it and calling for riots.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,959
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19443 on: April 8, 2022, 07:29:06 pm »
This is pathetic
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,959
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19444 on: April 8, 2022, 07:30:49 pm »
Already fucked off the Saudi 'debate' and have moved on to splurging their blood money.

Carra is pathetic and Sky are pathetic
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,338
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19445 on: April 8, 2022, 07:32:36 pm »
What did you expect, sky will be wanking themselves silly once they start spunking hundreds of millions with not word said about where it comes from

Hope we win the lot then I can be done with this shitshow for good
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19446 on: Today at 08:17:13 am »
Thoroughly dislikeable club and supporter base. This lot are so up themselves it's untrue. Their manufactured support, plastic flags, nicked songs,overflated sense of self and enormous anti-scouse chip on their shoulder towards us and our city has always made them enormously disagreeable.
Recent developments have only made them worse though I suppose they and  their new owners totally belong with one another. They'd love to be us and have our  support and history.  Take the Makkems any day over this lot. Bring them back to earth please Redmen. Give them a reality check.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19447 on: Today at 08:36:17 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 08:17:13 am
Thoroughly dislikeable club and supporter base. This lot are so up themselves it's untrue. Their manufactured support, plastic flags, nicked songs,overflated sense of self and enormous anti-scouse chip on their shoulder towards us and our city has always made them enormously disagreeable.
Recent developments have only made them worse though I suppose they and  their new owners totally belong with one another. They'd love to be us and have our  support and history.  Take the Makkems any day over this lot. Bring them back to earth please Redmen. Give them a reality check.

I don't get that vibe from Newcastle at the moment. That's Man City you've just described. No doubt they'll become more and more like them as the years go by, but not at this moment in time. Not in my opinion anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:14 am by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19448 on: Today at 09:05:18 am »
Have a read what they have to say about us.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19449 on: Today at 09:12:47 am »
I have mate. A small fraction of their fan base. There are still loads of Geordies who have a soft spot for us. The club they can't stand on Merseyside is Everton at this moment in time. The scouse mackems they call them. As I said, as the years go by and the more money they spend, I've no doubt their venom towards us will grow. Just as it did with the Man City fan base. But they aren't at the level you described just yet.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,492
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19450 on: Today at 09:14:12 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April  8, 2022, 07:32:36 pm
What did you expect, sky will be wanking themselves silly once they start spunking hundreds of millions with not word said about where it comes from

Hope we win the lot then I can be done with this shitshow for good

Agree, would be lovely to win everything this season. I have this weird sense, that this is the last season for football as a sport before it turns into true commercial show business. Super leagues, states against states, competition changes only to generate more and more money, etc. The only bright thing in world top football is Jurgen Klopp and us, I truly believe that we are the only ones competing within our means
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,842
  • The first five yards........
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19451 on: Today at 09:32:29 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:12:47 am
I have mate. A small fraction of their fan base. There are still loads of Geordies who have a soft spot for us. The club they can't stand on Merseyside is Everton at this moment in time. The scouse mackems they call them.

Isn't that just a way of flattering themselves?

The truth is that Everton are a far more illustrious club than either Newcastle or Sunderland. And Liverpool FC don't even belong in the conversation - even by implication.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19452 on: Today at 09:44:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:32:29 am
Isn't that just a way of flattering themselves?

The truth is that Everton are a far more illustrious club than either Newcastle or Sunderland. And Liverpool FC don't even belong in the conversation - even by implication.

Partly yes. 

The Newcastle fan base was one of the few fan bases who never wanted Man City to win the league to 'save football'. They were also one of the few fan bases who weren't screaming "null & void the league" simply just to spite us. We also had a good number of Geordies who used to post on here for many years who were sound. This is all starting to change now of course, and it'll only get worse as time goes by. But I just don't think they're at the stage scouse neopolitan has described, just yet.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,959
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19453 on: Today at 09:58:39 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:12:47 am
I have mate. A small fraction of their fan base. There are still loads of Geordies who have a soft spot for us. The club they can't stand on Merseyside is Everton at this moment in time. The scouse mackems they call them. As I said, as the years go by and the more money they spend, I've no doubt their venom towards us will grow. Just as it did with the Man City fan base. But they aren't at the level you described just yet.

I haven't met a single Newcastle fan yet that has an issue with being owned by despots. The ones that do have an issue are a very tiny minority.
They're disgusting. Vile club from top to bottom.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,488
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19454 on: Today at 10:04:02 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:58:39 am
I haven't met a single Newcastle fan yet that has an issue with being owned by despots. The ones that do have an issue are a very tiny minority.
They're disgusting. Vile club from top to bottom.

Black and White Paul does (not that Ive met him!).
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,959
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19455 on: Today at 10:08:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:04:02 am
Black and White Paul does (not that Ive met him!).

I know, haven't met him either.  :D

I know a fair few Newcastle fans here. All of them come off with the same shit
"We don't have any say who owns the club"
"Yeah sure Americans human rights record is top notch"
"We deserve success after years of suffering"
"The PL have said we aren't owned by the Government"

Same shit the likes of Paully was coming off with before fucking off. Hopefully he stays fucked off.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,700
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19456 on: Today at 10:16:52 am »
"We deserve success after years of suffering"


Whenever I hear that, I wonder about all those people trapped in dead end, minimum wage jobs, struggling to make ends meet. I'm sure they're expecting someone to just rock up to Tesco at midnight as they're leaving work after a 12 hour shift and say to them, "Hey, how would you like a job where I pay you a hundred grand a week to do absolutely nothing?  Except say nice things about me when people ask what's happened to my business partner?"

The day Newcastle win the league is the day I give up on football. Some of them might have a soft spot for Liverpool (you'd hardly think it on a match day like), but wait until we're an obstacle between them and a trophy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19457 on: Today at 10:24:14 am »
I don't get why they feel they should be a regular contender as if they have some massive history like us or United. Didn't they last win a trophy in the 50s? They have been pretty shit for most of my lifetime outside of the two brief spells under Keegan and then Robson.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 482 483 484 485 486 [487]   Go Up
« previous next »
 