Isn't that just a way of flattering themselves?



The truth is that Everton are a far more illustrious club than either Newcastle or Sunderland. And Liverpool FC don't even belong in the conversation - even by implication.



Partly yes.The Newcastle fan base was one of the few fan bases who never wanted Man City to win the league to 'save football'. They were also one of the few fan bases who weren't screaming "null & void the league" simply just to spite us. We also had a good number of Geordies who used to post on here for many years who were sound. This is all starting to change now of course, and it'll only get worse as time goes by. But I just don't think they're at the stage scouse neopolitan has described, just yet.