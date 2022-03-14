Spoiler

In the press room at Stamford Bridge Eddie Howe shifted in his seat. The Newcastle United manager probably expected the questions to come but it did not mean he looked remotely comfortable, or convincing, dealing with them.



Being asked to condemn the execution of 81 men in Saudi Arabia is not the most complex request but Howe did not feel able to do so. It meant that his non-response  only here to talk about football, that is his focus  was proof that sportswashing works for the Saudis.



It particularly jarred when Howe added: I am going to talk football. Thats all I am concerned with. Really? Is that all Howe is concerned with? It was a statement that surely with hindsight he would retract or qualify.



This is not to attack Howe. It is possible to have sympathy for him in being asked to talk about such issues directly after a Premier League football match when his opening remarks referred to a different kind of injustice after Newcastle were wrongly not awarded a penalty against Chelsea.



It is also possible to have sympathy with him  and with Thomas Tuchel  for being forced to talk about subjects they have no agency in. It does not feel quite right to ask such questions in that environment but, equally, it is not wrong to do so. After all, it has simply never been the case that sport and politics do not mix: both are part of life.



Howe should not be beyond criticism, however. Having taken the highly-paid job at Newcastle, and knowing how high profile and controversial the takeover was, Howe cannot really complain if he is asked about the actions of the Saudi state.



He knew who the clubs owners were when he said yes to that job offer. Newcastle is 80 per cent owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the chairman of that fund is Mohamed bin Salman who is the Saudi Crown Prince. Did it not ever cross his mind to consider that he would be questioned about human rights in Saudi Arabia at some stage and he would have to square that? Did someone who is clearly intelligent and thoughtful and who does his research not, frankly, do his research and consider how it would affect him?



Nobody is denying this is a complex issue. The Saudis were allowed to buy into Newcastle by the Premier League once they proved the club was not state-owned and once the piracy of television rights ended, the UK does huge amounts of business with the Saudis.