You are right. I should have used a better word.
I am just angry that the people who actually responsible for this situation are free to hand football clubs to countries no questions asked and at the same time allowing them to cheat and IMO asking a football manager questions like this won't change anything,the media tried everything to prevent Newcastle takeover after what happened at Chelsea and City and nothing changed, the Premier League made the deal go ahead and in the future the same media will be talking about how they are the best team in the world like what they are saying about City now and the Premier Leauge will allow another country maybe Qatar to buy football club.
I think most sensible football fans would share your frustration there. I certainly do myself.
Of course, asking a team manager these questions won't change the world in itself, but it's a way in. It's a way of at least getting the door open just a little. Going all in in print might well see journalists sued by extremely wealthy people employing extremely expensive lawyers. Often, it's the drip feed or the snowball effect that gets the ball and the momentum going. Small steps that maybe lead to a building of momentum which may ultimately bring change.
So, for me, it's about getting that initial foothold. Prising the door open where it was previously not only shut, but also locked. Putting questions to sports wash managers might be a soft target, but certainly a legitimate one that at least sees some daylight getting through that previously closed door.
Hopefully, the few voices speaking up are then joined by bigger voices and, eventually, those much further up the chain, like the PL etc are finally confronted fully.