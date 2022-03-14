« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19360 on: Yesterday at 06:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm
Hopefully the few putting their heads above the parapet will encourage others to do so too now.

Until now, it was like trying to roll the snowball uphill. But now, the momentum is going the other way. So it's just a case of how big it gets and how far its momentum takes it.

Sometimes, it just takes one to say "I'm Spartacus" before others will make a stand too.


Newcastle and City fans would in unison shout "Yes,he is Spartacus,now off with his head"
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19361 on: Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:58:15 pm

Newcastle and City fans would in unison shout "Yes,he is Spartacus,now off with his head"
No doubt.  :-\
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19362 on: Yesterday at 07:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:47:42 pm
The PL need calling out.

Whatever the ideal approach may be, and I'm not certain that there is one, which is a huge part of the problem, this is the most central and basic of facts.

The Premier League need calling out.

Mantra-esque,that...
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19363 on: Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:36:01 pm
Well done to Tariq Panja, hopefully more journalists continue to ask these kinds of questions to Howe, Tuchel and Guardiola.

I like that these questions are being asked. None of the managers are going to say anything of note or revealing or anything but the party line (they have won the jackpot in cash terms - especially when they get their pay-outs for being shit (Howe anyway), the value is in asking the question in a public forum, perhaps by asking questions it makes people who are not in the know, or have blinkers on may question/read up about what a shit show the Premiership is in its hypocrisy
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19364 on: Yesterday at 07:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 04:52:34 pm
What is Howe supposed to say?
"They are a fecking brutal murderous regime full of religous nutters"

They pay his wages, if not his there will be thousands of managers ready to jump in for a massive payday, just ask the toon fans, they wont give a feck, they only care that they can now spunk whatever money they want on whoever they want, doubt any of them give a shit about human rights abuses.

He wouldn't have to answer these questions if, a few months back, he showed an ounce of integrity and told them to shove their blood money up their collective arses.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19365 on: Yesterday at 07:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:16:43 pm
He wouldn't have to answer these questions if, a few months back, he showed an ounce of integrity and told them to shove their blood money up their collective arses.
The likes of Howe willingly put their hands in this particular fire, then complain about the heat.

He's a decent enough manager. He's no doubt set up financially for life anyway. He could easily have told them to do one on principle. He chose to take the blood soaked money instead. Of course, he's not going to answer these legitimate questions, but at least they are finally being asked, and certain managers are finally hanging themselves by being so avoidant, disinterested and dismissive.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19366 on: Yesterday at 07:44:09 pm »
Good piece in The Guardian, calling for Premier League action:
...'the only hope is that the events of the past two weeks serve as a reckoning for English football: a realisation that the Premier League must develop a spine and be stronger on who is deemed a fit and proper person to own a club. It is time to start asking proper questions. The stench will not go away until that happens.'

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/mar/13/stamford-bridge-hosts-dark-day-for-those-who-care-for-footballs-soul-chelsea-newcastle-roman-abramovich
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19367 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm »
Be nice to see supporters at every ground with Yemeni flags in force and the palms of hands painted red and huge fuck off banner NO TO SPORTSWASHING IN OUR GAME , that will make those disgusting owners start panicking if that snowballed.

Now it's looking like Saudi are going to double their efforts with sportswashing in the EPL, the CEO of Saudi Media is courting the top advisor to MBS to solidify his Chelsea bid.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19368 on: Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:16:43 pm
He wouldn't have to answer these questions if, a few months back, he showed an ounce of integrity and told them to shove their blood money up their collective arses.

In an ideal world every player and manager they went for would tell em to fuck off, but a manager that had been out of work for a while coupled with a mega salary offer im afraid there wouldn't be too many managers in world footie who would of turned them down.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19369 on: Yesterday at 07:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 07:48:41 pm
In an ideal world every player and manager they went for would tell em to fuck off, but a manager that had been out of work for a while coupled with a mega salary offer im afraid there wouldn't be too many managers in world footie who would of turned them down.

Well a few did.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19370 on: Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm »

Maybe focus the blame on the Premier Leauge who allowed this to happen and the UK government who not only takes money from them but also allow them to have investments at all sectors in the UK that generates money instead of abusing football managers.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19371 on: Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm »
Probably not gonna explain myself properly here...so apologies.

My Dad is a NUFC STH. He's 74, a well educated man and has seen a lot in his lifetime. He's well centred from a moral point of view and takes the positions that a lot of us on here hold. For example, financial doping and Man City, he's well against that....3 and Hyundai withdrawing their sponsorship, yeah... Spanish banks and their government funding Real Madrid in the past...err, no thanks.

But his club, it's all as if 'Amanda' is a personal friend, the war in Yemen doesn't exist and the separation argument is perfectly plausible.

Boils my piss... sorry for venting.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19372 on: Yesterday at 09:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm
Maybe focus the blame on the Premier Leauge who allowed this to happen and the UK government who not only takes money from them but also allow them to have investments at all sectors in the UK that generates money instead of abusing football managers.


I understand what you're trying to get at but get to fuck man.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19373 on: Yesterday at 09:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm
Maybe focus the blame on the Premier Leauge who allowed this to happen and the UK government who not only takes money from them but also allow them to have investments at all sectors in the UK that generates money instead of abusing football managers.


whats that abuse then? You think calling someone a prick or a coward or whatever other terrible words a few of us throw around here at cowardly pricks like Eddie Howe is abuse? Im sure hell cope.

Yes, the PL need taking to task about who they allow to own clubs for sure.  That doesnt mean those who gladly turn a blind eye to take the dirty money should be allowed a free ride. Sure, Howe doesn't have to to be brave and try and answer some tough non football questions, but because he wont isnt a reason to stop asking.  Any way the media can keep it front and centre and not make life comfortable for anyone involved with these clubs, then that is what they should be doing.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19374 on: Yesterday at 09:46:19 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:44:09 pm
Good piece in The Guardian, calling for Premier League action:
...'the only hope is that the events of the past two weeks serve as a reckoning for English football: a realisation that the Premier League must develop a spine and be stronger on who is deemed a fit and proper person to own a club. It is time to start asking proper questions. The stench will not go away until that happens.'

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/mar/13/stamford-bridge-hosts-dark-day-for-those-who-care-for-footballs-soul-chelsea-newcastle-roman-abramovich

Very good article that, hopefully it will be read by lots of people.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19375 on: Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm
Maybe focus the blame on the Premier Leauge who allowed this to happen and the UK government who not only takes money from them but also allow them to have investments at all sectors in the UK that generates money instead of abusing football managers.
Asking an integral component of the sports wash a legitimate question is not abuse.

You are, in my humble opinion, correct with the rest of your post, though. Serious questions need not only be asked of the PL and the government, but also properly answered.

Players, managers and fanbases working for and backing these regimes all have legitimate questions to answer too though. They are all cogs in the sports wash projects.

I'm sure the likes of Eddie Howe can cope with being called a few names. At least he isn't going to be executed for having a belief different to ours. Shame that can't be said about people living under the regime that employs him.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19376 on: Yesterday at 10:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:27:20 pm
tariq panja
@tariqpanja
More from Eddie Howe when asked about Saudi: Im just going to answer questions on the game and football. I'm still bitterly disappointed from the defeat so I think it's only right that I stick to football.



Good to know that the next time they win it seems he'll be happy to answer the question and not just "stick to football" like after a defeat.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19377 on: Yesterday at 10:12:57 pm »
The sad truth is its difficult to completely avoid these issues while the situation in ukraine is going on and the premier league are putting on a show of solidarity, once this goes away it will be back to business as usual as far as city and Newcastle go, no mention at all on any sky programmes or pundits, no coverage of any protests at games, those journalists who bring it up being excluded from clubs and stories being discouraged by newspaper editors.
Fuckin Pep the balls, independence and freedom for Catalonia while being paid by a dictatorship.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19378 on: Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:47:20 pm
The Newcastle fans also have their Saudi banner on display vs Chelsea today - the day after the Saudis executed 81 people:-



^ 'Newcastle fans stand: a Saudi flag and a Ukrainian one.' - https://twitter.com/antoguerrera/status/1503010440573554688


'Newcastle fans outside SB singing: were richer than you' - https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1502995953074196486
I guess the hypocrisy is lost on that lot then.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19379 on: Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm
Asking an integral component of the sports wash a legitimate question is not abuse.

You are, in my humble opinion, correct with the rest of your post, though. Serious questions need not only be asked of the PL and the government, but also properly answered.

Players, managers and fanbases working for and backing these regimes all have legitimate questions to answer too though. They are all cogs in the sports wash projects.

I'm sure the likes of Eddie Howe can cope with being called a few names. At least he isn't going to be executed for having a belief different to ours. Shame that can't be said about people living under the regime that employs him.

You are right. I should have used a better word.
I am just angry that the people who actually responsible for this situation are free to hand football clubs to countries no questions asked and at the same time allowing them to cheat and IMO asking a football manager questions like this won't change anything,the media tried everything to prevent Newcastle takeover after what happened at Chelsea and City and nothing changed, the Premier League made the deal go ahead and in the future the same media will be talking about how they are the best team in the world like what they are saying about City now and the Premier Leauge will allow another country maybe Qatar to buy football club.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19380 on: Today at 12:26:31 pm »
Adam Crafton of the Athletic on twitter yesterday.

''I've previously asked questions to PIF press officers (who are British/American obviously) as well as the Saudi embassy in London and the ministry of media. They have never responded on the record. Which leaves journalists with only Howe left to ask.

Do Newcastle supporters not find it a bit peculiar that a fund would acquire 80% of the club, but choose that only minority partners or staff speak for them? I would certainly value more engagement from PIF, because then you can tell a more rounded story, but so far nada.''
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19381 on: Today at 12:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 12:26:31 pm
Adam Crafton of the Athletic on twitter yesterday.

''I've previously asked questions to PIF press officers (who are British/American obviously) as well as the Saudi embassy in London and the ministry of media. They have never responded on the record. Which leaves journalists with only Howe left to ask.

Do Newcastle supporters not find it a bit peculiar that a fund would acquire 80% of the club, but choose that only minority partners or staff speak for them? I would certainly value more engagement from PIF, because then you can tell a more rounded story, but so far nada.''

That's interesting. It also allows journalists to keep on questioning Eddie Howe without appearing to be harassing him. "As it is absolutely impossible to get any response from the press officers of PIF on this crucial question for English football......."
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19382 on: Today at 01:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
You are right. I should have used a better word.
I am just angry that the people who actually responsible for this situation are free to hand football clubs to countries no questions asked and at the same time allowing them to cheat and IMO asking a football manager questions like this won't change anything,the media tried everything to prevent Newcastle takeover after what happened at Chelsea and City and nothing changed, the Premier League made the deal go ahead and in the future the same media will be talking about how they are the best team in the world like what they are saying about City now and the Premier Leauge will allow another country maybe Qatar to buy football club.
I think most sensible football fans would share your frustration there. I certainly do myself.

Of course, asking a team manager these questions won't change the world in itself, but it's a way in. It's a way of at least getting the door open just a little. Going all in in print might well see journalists sued by extremely wealthy people employing extremely expensive lawyers. Often, it's the drip feed or the snowball effect that gets the ball and the momentum going. Small steps that maybe lead to a building of momentum which may ultimately bring change.

So, for me, it's about getting that initial foothold. Prising the door open where it was previously not only shut, but also locked. Putting questions to sports wash managers might be a soft target, but certainly a legitimate one that at least sees some daylight getting through that previously closed door.

Hopefully, the few voices speaking up are then joined by bigger voices and, eventually, those much further up the chain, like the PL etc are finally confronted fully.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19383 on: Today at 01:12:04 pm »
Both Ian Wright and Dan Murphy were questioning how effective is that Fit and Proper test.

If it is not being used effectively then why is the rule sitting there? It ought to be something with some significance. How bad must someone be in order to be unfit?
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19384 on: Today at 01:14:59 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 01:12:04 pm
Both Ian Wright and Dan Murphy were questioning how effective is that Fit and Proper test.

If it is not being used effectively then why is the rule sitting there? It ought to be something with some significance. How bad must someone be in order to be unfit?

They should use the fit and proper test on pundits too. Murphy is a goner.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19385 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm
Hopefully the few putting their heads above the parapet will encourage others to do so too now.

Until now, it was like trying to roll the snowball uphill. But now, the momentum is going the other way. So it's just a case of how big it gets and how far its momentum takes it.

Sometimes, it just takes one to say "I'm Spartacus" before others will make a stand too.

Problem was the threat of legal action against anyone who mentioned it. Look at ADFC and the lawyers they mobilised. Plus we could never jeopardise the arms sales to these regimes🤷‍♂️
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19386 on: Today at 01:27:29 pm »
I'm surprised by the number of journalists bringing up the Saudi ownership but why is no one questioning Pep about Citys owners, have City threatened journos with their lawyers if they dare question him?
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19387 on: Today at 01:44:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:14:59 pm
They should use the fit and proper test on pundits too. Murphy is a goner.

Touché !
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19388 on: Today at 02:59:26 pm »

'Eddie Howe's inability to condemn 81 executions in Saudi Arabia proves sportswashing works':-

It is possible to sympathise with Newcastle United manager's difficult position but he knew the job he was taking

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/03/14/eddie-howes-inability-condemn-81-executions-saudi-arabia-proves


Spoiler
In the press room at Stamford Bridge Eddie Howe shifted in his seat. The Newcastle United manager probably expected the questions to come but it did not mean he looked remotely comfortable, or convincing, dealing with them.

Being asked to condemn the execution of 81 men in Saudi Arabia is not the most complex request but Howe did not feel able to do so. It meant that his non-response  only here to talk about football, that is his focus  was proof that sportswashing works for the Saudis.

It particularly jarred when Howe added: I am going to talk football. Thats all I am concerned with. Really? Is that all Howe is concerned with? It was a statement that surely with hindsight he would retract or qualify.

This is not to attack Howe. It is possible to have sympathy for him in being asked to talk about such issues directly after a Premier League football match when his opening remarks referred to a different kind of injustice after Newcastle were wrongly not awarded a penalty against Chelsea.

It is also possible to have sympathy with him  and with Thomas Tuchel  for being forced to talk about subjects they have no agency in. It does not feel quite right to ask such questions in that environment but, equally, it is not wrong to do so. After all, it has simply never been the case that sport and politics do not mix: both are part of life.

Howe should not be beyond criticism, however. Having taken the highly-paid job at Newcastle, and knowing how high profile and controversial the takeover was, Howe cannot really complain if he is asked about the actions of the Saudi state.

He knew who the clubs owners were when he said yes to that job offer. Newcastle is 80 per cent owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the chairman of that fund is Mohamed bin Salman who is the Saudi Crown Prince. Did it not ever cross his mind to consider that he would be questioned about human rights in Saudi Arabia at some stage and he would have to square that? Did someone who is clearly intelligent and thoughtful and who does his research not, frankly, do his research and consider how it would affect him?

Nobody is denying this is a complex issue. The Saudis were allowed to buy into Newcastle by the Premier League once they proved the club was not state-owned and once the piracy of television rights ended, the UK does huge amounts of business with the Saudis.
[close]

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19389 on: Today at 05:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 01:27:29 pm
I'm surprised by the number of journalists bringing up the Saudi ownership but why is no one questioning Pep about Citys owners, have City threatened journos with their lawyers if they dare question him?
I would not be surprised if that happened. City are highly litigious because it works for them.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19390 on: Today at 06:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 01:27:29 pm
I'm surprised by the number of journalists bringing up the Saudi ownership but why is no one questioning Pep about Citys owners, have City threatened journos with their lawyers if they dare question him?
Someone literally asked him that on the pitch after a cup final win didn't they, a couple of years ago. He responded with ridicule.
