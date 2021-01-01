According to the Times this morning, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is off to Saudi next week to meet with MBS. He believes the gravity of the Ukraine crisis justifies the visit and he's hoping to convince them to increase their oil production.



He also believes that his personal relationship with Bin Salam - the pair are in regular WhatsApp contact - will prove critical.



For his part, MBS is seeking immunity over the killing of Khashoggi. He is the subject of several related lawsuits in the USA (and of course he's hurt at the suggestion he played any part)



Further into the article it refers to nervous Tory MPs in 'red wall seats' seeing the price at the pumps surge. One is quoted as saying 'this is absolutely going to kill us' (poor choice of words at present I'd think) and another saying 'they will have to do something or we'll have lost the next election.





