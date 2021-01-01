« previous next »
Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19320 on: Yesterday at 02:50:38 pm
81 terrorists in one day? Fucking hell they must have a lot of terrorists over there!
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19321 on: Yesterday at 04:03:45 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:50:38 pm
81 terrorists in one day? Fucking hell they must have a lot of terrorists over there!

Not all terrorists, also for 'deviant beliefs'. I wonder what those are?

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19322 on: Yesterday at 04:04:53 pm
According to the Times this morning, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is off to Saudi next week to meet with MBS. He believes the gravity of the Ukraine crisis justifies the visit and he's hoping to convince them to increase their oil production.

He also believes that his personal relationship with Bin Salam - the pair are in regular WhatsApp contact - will prove critical.

For his part, MBS is seeking immunity over the killing of Khashoggi. He is the subject of several related lawsuits in the USA (and of course he's hurt at the suggestion he played any part)

Further into the article it refers to nervous Tory MPs in 'red wall seats' seeing the price at the pumps surge. One is quoted as saying 'this is absolutely going to kill us' (poor choice of words at present I'd think) and another saying 'they will have to do something or we'll have lost the next election.


Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19323 on: Yesterday at 01:54:26 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:54:26 pm


I know it's not news about what Saudi Arabia have been doing but it's still horrific to read stuff like this.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19324 on: Yesterday at 04:53:49 pm
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19325 on: Yesterday at 04:56:20 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:50:38 pm
81 terrorists in one day? Fucking hell they must have a lot of terrorists over there!

They sure do!

(Whether these people were "terrorists" or just your regular activists, who knows.)
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19326 on: Yesterday at 05:19:15 pm
The Gallowgate End wasn't called that for no reason.

Maybe they could bring back public executions there in order to help their murdering despots feel right at home.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19327 on: Yesterday at 05:23:03 pm
Execution for "deviant beliefs".

Oh, yes, God is Great.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19328 on: Yesterday at 06:44:06 pm
But who cares as long as they can sign players and become relevant again. Sick shit.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19329 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:54:26 pm

Classy Bunch the Geordies are in bed with.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19330 on: Today at 06:34:17 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm
Classy Bunch the Geordies are in bed with.

Nah they were all terrorists threatening world security,Khashoggi as well and everyone saying otherwise is a terrorist symphatizer.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19331 on: Today at 06:58:56 am
Is believing that the Newcastle fans are a bunch of c*nts now classed as a deviant belief? Asking for a friend.
