Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1499492 times)

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19280 on: March 8, 2022, 09:10:46 am »
Here we go. Christ.   ::)

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19281 on: March 8, 2022, 09:28:56 am »
Garth Crooks has to be a parody, right?

Fucking blert heaping praise on the scum c*nt club that kill people.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19282 on: March 8, 2022, 12:53:48 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  8, 2022, 09:10:46 am
Here we go. Christ.   ::)



wow. tone deaf and just stupid all around.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19283 on: March 8, 2022, 01:10:07 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  8, 2022, 09:10:46 am
Here we go. Christ.   ::)



I'm sure they just erased Pep and put in Howe.

Once you're compliant in sportwashing one club (Chelsea) the next ones become easier and easier.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19284 on: March 8, 2022, 02:03:50 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  8, 2022, 09:10:46 am
Here we go. Christ.   ::)


And so the false praise for Newcastle begins
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19285 on: March 8, 2022, 02:11:55 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19286 on: March 9, 2022, 12:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on March  7, 2022, 04:20:57 pm
George Caulkin, one of their Newcastle reporters, stopped being a journalist and became a mouthpiece for Saudia Arabian sportswashing and propaganda a long time ago so it wouldn't be a surprise. Hard to have any respect for them as a publication when they allow him to do that.

Aye, Caulkin has lost all credibility as a serious sports journalist. He is so enthralled by the new owners and Staveley in particular, that he is constantly 'on message'. That message being whatever Staveley tells him it is.

Adam Crafton, however, remains a better source for more independent news and genuine impartial discussion.

He's tweeted this morning about an article in the Wall Street Journal which he's headed ''interesting developments from the states heavily associated with two of our Premier League clubs''

Leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE have declined requests to speak to President Biden during the Ukraine crisis, officials say. They both took calls from Putin though.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19287 on: March 9, 2022, 12:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March  9, 2022, 12:44:39 pm
Aye, Caulkin has lost all credibility as a serious sports journalist. He is so enthralled by the new owners and Staveley in particular, that he is constantly 'on message'. That message being whatever Staveley tells him it is.

Adam Crafton, however, remains a better source for more independent news and genuine impartial discussion.

He's tweeted this morning about an article in the Wall Street Journal which he's headed ''interesting developments from the states heavily associated with two of our Premier League clubs''

Leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE have declined requests to speak to President Biden during the Ukraine crisis, officials say. They both took calls from Putin though.


Of course they did - because they are as bad, if not worse, than Putin. they just don't have the military.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19288 on: March 9, 2022, 12:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March  9, 2022, 12:44:39 pm
Aye, Caulkin has lost all credibility as a serious sports journalist. He is so enthralled by the new owners and Staveley in particular, that he is constantly 'on message'. That message being whatever Staveley tells him it is.

Adam Crafton, however, remains a better source for more independent news and genuine impartial discussion.

He's tweeted this morning about an article in the Wall Street Journal which he's headed ''interesting developments from the states heavily associated with two of our Premier League clubs''

Leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE have declined requests to speak to President Biden during the Ukraine crisis, officials say. They both took calls from Putin though.

Biden has called out MBS in the past, I believe.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19289 on: Yesterday at 12:16:37 am »
Their fans have become absolutely insufferable already off the back of a few wins.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19290 on: Yesterday at 08:43:20 am »

The Washington Post (not from Geordie-land) with some pushback against The Athletics MBS love-in:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/03/06/mbs-the-atlantic-saudi-arabia-lies-disdain/


The Athletic has also been pushing out quite a few pro-Newcastle articles of late. It all just makes you wonder about their integrity.





Opinion: The Atlantics elevation of MBS is an insult to journalism


By Karen Attiah
Columnist



In 2018, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarked on a cross-country, getting-to-know-you tour of the United States, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi sent me a warning on WhatsApp: I think America is brainwashed.


The idea behind the visit  during which MBS, as the crown prince is known, met with everyone from President Donald Trump to Oprah Winfrey, with stops at media outlets, including The Post  was to present MBS as the modern, youthful face of reform in Saudi Arabia. But as he smiled for the cameras and dined in the Hollywood hills, Saudi Arabia was jailing critics, had started a destabilizing spat with Qatar and was bombing Yemen.

Seven months later, Jamal was murdered by a Saudi hit squad in Istanbul.

MBS was swiftly condemned and ostracized  but something told me this wouldnt last long.


Now we have proof.


Washington media has a long history of cooking up overbaked puff pieces on murderous autocrats  especially when those autocrats are key U.S. allies. The Atlantics April cover story, Absolute Power, about MBS  which was written by Graeme Wood and included interviews conducted along with the magazines editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg  is part of this tradition, a case study in everything that is wrong with access journalism and the immoral fixation on powerful, brutal men.

Early in the article, Wood performs intellectual gymnastics to try to justify the lengthy whitewashing to come. Ive been traveling to Saudi Arabia over the past three years, trying to understand if the crown prince is a killer, a reformer, or both, Wood writes.

The piece checks all the boxes of everything wrong with so much journalism about Saudi Arabia under MBS. There are the attempts to make MBS relatable (The crown prince was charming, warm, informal, and intelligent; he eats breakfast every day with his kids). We learn insightful details such as how he prefers Game of Thrones (a show with a heavy doses of palace intrigue and medieval brutality? Who knew!) to House of Cards.


The piece does include some pointed criticism, such as saying MBS has created an unprecedented climate of fear and repression in Saudi Arabia. But it appears to fit as part of an appealing male-domination narrative that sells in the United States. After all, it was Wood who also wrote a profile of white supremacist Richard Spencer that described him as looking like the scion of a Montana banking family, dressed up and ready to film a commercial in a log cabin, assuring local ranchers that their deposits would be safe with him.

Most sickeningly, the Atlantic gave MBS a platform to not only continue his absurd denials of having anything to do with Jamals murder (even though it was carried out by figures in his close circle and the CIA concluded he gave the order to capture or kill), but also to present himself as the real victim. The Khashoggi incident was the worst thing ever to happen to me, the magazine reported that MBS has told people close to him. The murder hurt me and it hurt Saudi Arabia, from a feelings perspective.

It would have been one thing for the Atlantic to drill MBS on his role in Jamals assassination. Instead, MBS was allowed to denigrate Jamal, saying he wasnt important enough to kill. Khashoggi would not even be among the top 1,000 people on the list. Its hard to imagine that they would have done this if Jamal had been American.


The profile has very little pushback on Yemen (where the Saudi-led war has caused a humanitarian crisis that has killed as many as 85,000 children) or about the many dissidents and activists languishing in Saudi jails.

When I reached out to the magazine for comment, a spokesperson said that we encourage people to read Graeme Woods story for themselves. The 12,000-word piece addresses issues about Saudi governance, religion, and society, and also addresses various manifestations of MBSs autocratic and repressive rule.

The comment was a classic dodge. Read the article is not an answer to why they decided to platform a tyrant. Maybe the Atlantic thought MBSs own blatant lies and narcissism would be enough to condemn him in the eyes of readers.

But all they did was show themselves to be mere tools in MBSs campaign to restore his image. The long piece recycles the same narrative MBS has been promoting for years  that he alone is standing between modern Saudi Arabia and the religious conservatives. The writing is also sprinkled with dashes of orientalism, such as the astonishment of watching Zombieland: Double Tap in a theater next to a woman who had sneakers or seeing foreigners on flights on their way to Comic-Con. There is little about the Saudi regimes AstroTurf campaign to shower celebrities, influencers and PR firms with gobs of money to populate their events and post on social media about their experiences.


But more crucially, the piece reinforces a superficial view of power and treats the Saudi people as an afterthought. Influential figures such as the jailed cleric Salman al-Awda  who arguably held much more influence throughout the entire Middle East with his progressive reformist views before MBS came on the scene  are given just a passing mention. Loujain al-Hathloul, the womens rights activist who was freed from jail, is given just a few throwaway lines. There is little engagement with their visions for Saudi Arabia, womens rights and Islam  which they had the space to express before MBS came on the scene.

Absolute Power is an insult to Jamals memory and to journalism. When history looks back at this period, this Atlantic piece will shine as an example of how the path to the resurgence of brutal, global authoritarianism is paved in no small part by the worst aspects of access journalism in the United States.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19291 on: Yesterday at 09:38:57 am »
Their fans have never not  been absolutely insufferable
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19292 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 09:38:57 am
Their fans have never not  been absolutely insufferable


 :thumbup


Always had an overblown sense of their own worth - both as a football club and a city.

They're an inconsequential, medium-sized city with a population on a par with places like Hull, Derby and Stoke. Their cultural contributions are Jimmy Nail singing Crocodile Shoes, the not-annoying-runts-at-all Ant'n'Dec, and exposed beer guts. In terms of nights out, I found it a major disappointment. It's main claim to 'being important' stems from them being in the middle of nowhere.

Their football club is an also-ran. They had a briefish golden period in the 1900's that skews their honours board, but haven't won the league since 1927, the FA Cup since 1955. I was born in 1972 and always viewed them as a lower-division side growing up. They got promoted to Div 1 in the 80's, but went down again a couple of years later and bigger teams picked off their best players.

I worked with a lad in the early 00's who was the equivalent of flagshagging Brexit twat - over-brimming with boasts about how great Newcastle was, and blind to inconveniences like facts. The football stuff was deluded enough (it was annoying that they had a decent spell around that time), but a big 'heated debate' kicked off about the European City of Culture. Both Liverpool and Newcastle were applying for it, and he genuinely claimed that Newcastle had a bigger cultural heritage than Liverpool. It was one of those moments you're lost for words. His argument was based around the Baltic Centre and the Angel of the North. Neither of which are actually in Newcastle (they're in Gateshead). As I recovered my thoughts, I reeled off the long list of cultural beacons from within Liverpool, from music to tv/film to arts to history to sport. It only knocked him off his stride a little. I rather maturely told him he was talking bollocks and that we should leave this because he's making a tit out of himself.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19293 on: Yesterday at 10:48:26 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  8, 2022, 09:10:46 am
Here we go. Christ.   ::)



Garth Crooks spouts shite to keep his name in the spotlight. Always has done. He was a shite footballer as well. All fucking elbows and tantrums.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19294 on: Yesterday at 11:32:12 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:43:20 am
The Washington Post (not from Geordie-land) with some pushback against The Athletics MBS love-in:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/03/06/mbs-the-atlantic-saudi-arabia-lies-disdain/


Great piece.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19295 on: Yesterday at 03:54:39 pm »
I'd be a little bit worried now if I was a Newcastle fan. The links between the owner of the club and the despotic Saudi regime are far, far, far closer than even the close link that existed between Abramovich and Putin. Under the current laughable rules that exist in the Premier League this hardly mattered. But the Ukraine war will change the landscape. I would expect the Labour party - and perhaps elements of the Tory party too - to bring in legislation to force the Premier League to develop a new set of rules regarding ownership and new forms of review.

The Saudi war in Yemen continues, even as the world looks towards Putin's massacres in Ukraine. The ceasefire that was negotiated by the UN during Covid was violated by the Saudis almost immediately. It's a war largely without cameras. But after Putin's army has been defeated in Ukraine I expect there to be a heightened political and media interest in Saudi Arabia's atrocities. At that point everyone in the football world (and outside it) will be asking "Why is Mohammed Bin Salman and Newcastle United being treated more generously than Abramovich and Chelsea were?'

They look vulnerable. And the more that waxwork model Amanda Staveley expresses her dismay over 'poor Roman' the more vulnerable they will become.

No-way the Lads.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19296 on: Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:54:39 pm
I'd be a little bit worried now if I was a Newcastle fan. The links between the owner of the club and the despotic Saudi regime are far, far, far closer than even the close link that existed between Abramovich and Putin. Under the current laughable rules that exist in the Premier League this hardly mattered. But the Ukraine war will change the landscape. I would expect the Labour party - and perhaps elements of the Tory party too - to bring in legislation to force the Premier League to develop a new set of rules regarding ownership and new forms of review.

The Saudi war in Yemen continues, even as the world looks towards Putin's massacres in Ukraine. The ceasefire that was negotiated by the UN during Covid was violated by the Saudis almost immediately. It's a war largely without cameras. But after Putin's army has been defeated in Ukraine I expect there to be a heightened political and media interest in Saudi Arabia's atrocities. At that point everyone in the football world (and outside it) will be asking "Why is Mohammed Bin Salman and Newcastle United being treated more generously than Abramovich and Chelsea were?'

They look vulnerable. And the more that waxwork model Amanda Staveley expresses her dismay over 'poor Roman' the more vulnerable they will become.

No-way the Lads.

I think the Chelsea fans should be encouraged to protest and heighten awareness of the atrocities being carried out by owners of other PL clubs - bring the whole fucking sportswash shitshow down to its knees with a vengeance.  Fuck knows why it would need to come to this for the PL and Government to sit up and notice though.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19297 on: Yesterday at 04:11:27 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm
I think the Chelsea fans should be encouraged to protest and heighten awareness of the atrocities being carried out by owners of other PL clubs - bring the whole fucking sportswash shitshow down to its knees with a vengeance.  Fuck knows why it would need to come to this for the PL and Government to sit up and notice though.

It'll be interesting to see what happens at the weekend when they play each other.

Will the Geordies show solidarity? Will they resort to mockery? Will they keep quiet in the hope that no one will notice them?

And what will the Cockneys do? Plead innocence or assert that Newcastle are even worse?
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19298 on: Yesterday at 04:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:11:27 pm
It'll be interesting to see what happens at the weekend when they play each other.

Will the Geordies show solidarity? Will they resort to mockery? Will they keep quiet in the hope that no one will notice them?

And what will the Cockneys do? Plead innocence or assert that Newcastle are even worse?

They'll probably all sing about Liverpool
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19299 on: Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm »
Jesus.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19300 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm »

'Shouldnt someone in football also care about the war in Yemen just a little?':-

Chelseas ownership is finally facing deserved scrutiny but there is a double standard when it comes to Newcastles owners

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/11/shouldnt-someone-in-football-also-care-about-the-war-in-yemen-just-a-little
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19301 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm »
Came to post that. A very fair article - would love to hear shearers response.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19302 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
'Shouldnt someone in football also care about the war in Yemen just a little?':-

Chelseas ownership is finally facing deserved scrutiny but there is a double standard when it comes to Newcastles owners

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/11/shouldnt-someone-in-football-also-care-about-the-war-in-yemen-just-a-little

Alan Shearer is a piece of shit. Confront him with this and the c*nt will spew some bollocks out of his vile mouth about how different the situation is. Wanker.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19303 on: Yesterday at 11:02:27 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Came to post that. A very fair article - would love to hear shearers response.

He would probably just come out with some rubbish about how these new lads will invest in the surrounding area and that they really really love Newcastle

This part "As Alan Shearer rightly states, we cannot have our football clubs tarnished, sullied, or linked with regimes that may be guilty of such crimes" - Hypocrisy has never been at such a level
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19304 on: Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm »
Well, Sunday is the right time to ask him.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19305 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm
Well, Sunday is the right time to ask him.

It is, but no one will. You'd love someone to have the balls to catch him live and ask him. Sure Jenas will be the next host on Question Time saying he was so good on it, he'll get him on there and ask him.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19306 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm »
So, these fuckers are due to get some new plastic fans, since Chelsea are going down the drain ...
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19307 on: Today at 12:52:15 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
'Shouldnt someone in football also care about the war in Yemen just a little?':-

Chelseas ownership is finally facing deserved scrutiny but there is a double standard when it comes to Newcastles owners

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/11/shouldnt-someone-in-football-also-care-about-the-war-in-yemen-just-a-little

I was also going to post that. Completely agree and shows what hypocrisy is going on right now.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19308 on: Today at 02:52:30 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
'Shouldnt someone in football also care about the war in Yemen just a little?':-

Chelseas ownership is finally facing deserved scrutiny but there is a double standard when it comes to Newcastles owners

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/11/shouldnt-someone-in-football-also-care-about-the-war-in-yemen-just-a-little

They bombed a wedding a few years back. Killed 250+ guests, obviously including children
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19309 on: Today at 03:27:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:54:39 pm
I'd be a little bit worried now if I was a Newcastle fan. The links between the owner of the club and the despotic Saudi regime are far, far, far closer than even the close link that existed between Abramovich and Putin. Under the current laughable rules that exist in the Premier League this hardly mattered. But the Ukraine war will change the landscape. I would expect the Labour party - and perhaps elements of the Tory party too - to bring in legislation to force the Premier League to develop a new set of rules regarding ownership and new forms of review.

The Saudi war in Yemen continues, even as the world looks towards Putin's massacres in Ukraine. The ceasefire that was negotiated by the UN during Covid was violated by the Saudis almost immediately. It's a war largely without cameras. But after Putin's army has been defeated in Ukraine I expect there to be a heightened political and media interest in Saudi Arabia's atrocities. At that point everyone in the football world (and outside it) will be asking "Why is Mohammed Bin Salman and Newcastle United being treated more generously than Abramovich and Chelsea were?'

They look vulnerable. And the more that waxwork model Amanda Staveley expresses her dismay over 'poor Roman' the more vulnerable they will become.

No-way the Lads.

Spot on.
