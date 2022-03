Now that it's seemingly likely that they'll stay up you have to hope the other shoe drops when people see the possibility of Chelsea or Everton being negatively affected. In that having some odious regimes be solely responsible for the financial stability of the club is probably not a situation you want to get yourself in unless you're willing to see the club go away if the worst were to happen. Looking at our financials today in relation to ManC's and its just kind of joke it was let to be this extreme but them making £100m than either us or ManU in commercial revenue is just a joke. Who wants to bet that this time next year Newcastle won't be far behind? Probably a £200m a year contract for tourism with the PIF for starters.