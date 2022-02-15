« previous next »
Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 05:51:38 am
They moved clear of relegation zone far too easily for my liking.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:01:02 am
Quote from: Tobelius on February 14, 2022, 12:09:54 pm
At least his is still attached to his body.

 :thumbup
Sobering really. That's the regime who owns them and they are celebrated for it.
That shite whining geordie on the Brits the other night even had one of the band in full slavery FC kit.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:05:47 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 15, 2022, 11:01:02 am
:thumbup
Sobering really. That's the regime who owns them and they are celebrated for it.
That shite whining geordie on the Brits the other night even had one of the band in full slavery FC kit.

The British Springsteen? Surely not.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:08:03 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 15, 2022, 11:01:02 am
:thumbup
Sobering really. That's the regime who owns them and they are celebrated for it.
That shite whining geordie on the Brits the other night even had one of the band in full slavery FC kit.

Whos that
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:11:56 am
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:32:50 am
Quote from: vinothmct on February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:33:01 am
Quote from: vinothmct on February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.

Good grief (and to the whole post).

Dont you think the focus should be on why the PL allows such owners, and taking issue with that? The idea its good because it makes it more competitive is all sorts of wrong.

Its like Everton fans being happy at Man City having such owners as it means it stops Liverpool winning. ALL it does is normalise sportswashing - as you have proved so simply here.

I cant get my head round fans being fine with any of it.

I mean, we as Liverpool are lucky thanks to having a genius manager and his coaches, a great staff and scouts meaning we can compete.  But Newcastle and Man City? This does NOTHING good for football.
Jürgen Klopp

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:33:39 am
The issue is having rules that are obeyed.  Look,  if the rules are you bought the club,  do what you want,  spend all you want,  fine.  In fact,  I think that makes the most sense.

Yet,  the rules now are you spend within the club's means.  That's what we signed up to.  If City,  Newcastle cheat that to pump in more funding,  we will rightly have an issue with it (this season,  for example,  we would be on course for a league title) .  Either cut out the rules,  you're the owner,  spend what you want or enforce them. There's work to do there.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:36:56 am
Quote from: vinothmct on February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.

:D :D
September 2021

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:50:59 am
Quote from: Tobelius on February 14, 2022, 12:09:54 pm
At least his is still attached to his body.

:wellin
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 11:51:54 am
Quote from: vinothmct on February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.

Clueless post
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 12:06:25 pm
Quote from: vinothmct on February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.

Wow. Someone gets their news from talkshite there.
Give me Mike Ashley over the Saudis any day.
Don't remember Mike Ashley murdering journalists, executing children, running a country committing some of the worst human rights abuses in the world or sponsoring terrorism.
Pretty sure many Liverpool fans would have been very, very vocally against it, just like they were over Dubai.
Some things are bigger than football.

Surely this is a fishing trip.....
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 12:08:08 pm
Quote from: spen71 on February 15, 2022, 11:08:03 am
Whos that

Dunno his name, some song about being 17? I'm too old for popular music these days..
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 12:09:22 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 15, 2022, 11:05:47 am
The British Springsteen? Surely not.

Sprinsteen is shite as well if I'm honest. Add him to the overrated thread along with Kanye and the geordie fella.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 12:11:31 pm
Quote from: vinothmct on February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.

Bit of a shocker there, friend.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 12:14:46 pm
Quote from: vinothmct on February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.

Utterly clueless. Talk about not reading the room !
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 12:17:19 pm
Quote from: vinothmct on February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.

There's so much wrong with this post that the phrase 'car crash' doesn't do it justice. But everything the Saudi's wanted to happen when they bought the sportwashing mags is right here. Congratulations.

There is nothing - nothing - good on a football or human level about one of the most barbaric nations in the world owning a premier league football club.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 12:19:57 pm
I know a Spurs fan like that, would prefer to sell Kane to Newcastle instead of a Manc club "because it will feel less bad about them winning the league", and I'm like... that should be your club winning things organically, not someone else!!!
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 12:21:56 pm
Quote from: vinothmct on February 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
I dont have a problem with Newcastle fans celebrating their owners.

Mike Ashley or Saudis. Its no brainer. It would be interesting what would have happened had Saudis tried to buy us when H&G was here.

Nevertheless Newcastle competing for PL title will only be good for the league. 7 top Teams would be good provided we keep producing the stuff.

Newcastle will slowly move up the Table just like Man city did.
Fuck in fucking hell!  >:(
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 15, 2022, 06:05:06 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 15, 2022, 12:21:56 pm
Fuck in fucking hell! >:(

The word you are looking for is 'Jahannam'.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 08:20:01 pm
Just saw their fans having a go at Zouma. Zero self-awareness, that lot.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 08:23:19 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February 20, 2022, 08:20:01 pm
Just saw their fans having a go at Zouma. Zero self-awareness, that lot.

Apparently West Ham complained because Chris Wood kept saying "Meow" to Zouma  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 09:17:10 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 08:23:19 pm
Apparently West Ham complained because Chris Wood kept saying "Meow" to Zouma  :D
Craig Dawson was the one complaining to the Ref. :D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 09:21:51 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 08:23:19 pm
Apparently West Ham complained because Chris Wood kept saying "Meow" to Zouma  :D
:wellin :lmao
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 09:25:40 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 20, 2022, 09:17:10 pm
Craig Dawson was the one complaining to the Ref. :D

He was not a-mew-sed.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 09:27:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 08:23:19 pm
Apparently West Ham complained because Chris Wood kept saying "Meow" to Zouma  :D

On the one hand, it's sort of funny on account of Zouma's actual atrocious behavio(u)r.

On the other, we all know we'd be "meowing" at Effes if he ever returned to the site, so...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 09:32:33 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February 20, 2022, 09:27:23 pm
On the one hand, it's sort of funny on account of Zouma's actual atrocious behavio(u)r.

On the other, we all know we'd be "meowing" at Effes if he ever returned to the site, so...
We'd be stuck between the Devil (fish) and the deep Blue (whale) sea.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 10:12:41 pm
Being stuck between a fish and a whale was Effes Saturday night
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 10:20:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February 20, 2022, 10:12:41 pm
Being stuck between a fish and a whale was Effes Saturday night
He was the life and sole of this plaice.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 20, 2022, 10:34:23 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 20, 2022, 10:20:19 pm
He was the life and sole of this plaice.


Generous as well, never shellfish
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Today at 06:12:04 pm
Just as a reminder that the US media can be just as pathetic as any other countries we have an interview with the charming Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia here going on about "IF I DID IT" in regards to Khashoggi.  Great stuff.....

A deep, brilliant
@gcaw
 profile of MBS in which, among other extraordinary things, he says he's innocent of the Khashoggi killing but if he were to assassinate a journalist: "its got to be professional and its got to be one of the top 1,000.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2022/04/mohammed-bin-salman-saudi-arabia-palace-interview/622822/
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Today at 06:13:57 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 20, 2022, 09:17:10 pm
Craig Dawson was the one complaining to the Ref. :D

Craig Dawson is a dirty cheating piece of shit.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Today at 06:55:39 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:12:04 pm

@gcaw
 profile of MBS in which, among other extraordinary things, he says he's innocent of the Khashoggi killing but if he were to assassinate a journalist: "its got to be professional and its got to be one of the top 1,000.[/i]

Top 1,000?

Top 1,000 journalists to target, or Top 1,000 hitman to hire to do it?

Genuine question btw
