The issue is having rules that are obeyed. Look, if the rules are you bought the club, do what you want, spend all you want, fine. In fact, I think that makes the most sense.



Yet, the rules now are you spend within the club's means. That's what we signed up to. If City, Newcastle cheat that to pump in more funding, we will rightly have an issue with it (this season, for example, we would be on course for a league title) . Either cut out the rules, you're the owner, spend what you want or enforce them. There's work to do there.