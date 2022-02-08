« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 475 476 477 478 479 [480]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1480632 times)

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19160 on: February 8, 2022, 11:14:33 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on February  7, 2022, 07:52:42 pm
Bruno Guimaraes says he signed for Newcastle because he believes the club can one day win the Champions League and become a significant force in world football.

The Brazil midfielder, 24, joined from Lyon for £35m on 30 January.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60293289

Another player excited by the Newcastle 'project'. 14 years after Man City takeover and they still haven't won the Champions League. He is 24, he will retire before Newcastle win their first CL.

Just read this interview and came in here to post. It's hard to stomach, isn't it?

The thing for me with the oil clubs is that they're fucking joke clubs. Run poorly for years, very limited success other than cups and promotions from lower divisions and suddenly we have to hear that they're already elite global clubs or aiming to be.

I don't really begrudge the long-suffering Geordies and I do get why they're excited. I didn't really begrudge the city fans until they turned weird. I've always begrudged Chelsea because they're a gang of horrible c*nts. The clubs themselves can fuck off though. It's not about wanting a closed shop either, Liverpool United and Arsenal will (hopefully) always be there or thereabouts with these three teams but it's other well-run clubs you feel for, with no real prospect of getting to the top table.

Some might see Newcastle as shaking this up and adding more competition but it's not real and it's not earned.

Most rival fans probably see this as another whining scouser who's scared of the competition but it's really not that with me, it's just depressing to see how this financial doping and sports washing can be so quickly ignored.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,654
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19161 on: February 8, 2022, 11:25:12 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on February  8, 2022, 11:14:33 am
Just read this interview and came in here to post. It's hard to stomach, isn't it?

The thing for me with the oil clubs is that they're fucking joke clubs. Run poorly for years, very limited success other than cups and promotions from lower divisions and suddenly we have to hear that they're already elite global clubs or aiming to be.

I don't really begrudge the long-suffering Geordies and I do get why they're excited. I didn't really begrudge the city fans until they turned weird. I've always begrudged Chelsea because they're a gang of horrible c*nts. The clubs themselves can fuck off though. It's not about wanting a closed shop either, Liverpool United and Arsenal will (hopefully) always be there or thereabouts with these three teams but it's other well-run clubs you feel for, with no real prospect of getting to the top table.

Some might see Newcastle as shaking this up and adding more competition but it's not real and it's not earned.

Most rival fans probably see this as another whining scouser who's scared of the competition but it's really not that with me, it's just depressing to see how this financial doping and sports washing can be so quickly ignored.

I absolutely begrudge them all. You deserve fuck all as a football fan, with respect. Those three clubs in particular have ended up in certain situations, and not particularly successful, because they've had years of mismanagement, shit managers, shit owners, shit signings. Tough shit. There's clubs through the entire football pyramid who can say the same. When I was at Uni I was in a house with a Grimsby fan, a Bradford fan and a Stockport fan. There's no divine right to be successful. If you can't enjoy supporting your team without it winning trophies, then its not the sport for you.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19162 on: February 8, 2022, 12:25:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on February  7, 2022, 09:09:19 pm
All you can say is ..Paul  Cannell

Fair play to you for remembering Paul Cannell.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,671
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19163 on: Yesterday at 01:25:05 pm »
I see the blueshite have reverted to normal after their cup euphoria.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,105
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19164 on: Yesterday at 02:00:08 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on February  8, 2022, 11:14:33 am
Just read this interview and came in here to post. It's hard to stomach, isn't it?

The thing for me with the oil clubs is that they're fucking joke clubs. Run poorly for years, very limited success other than cups and promotions from lower divisions and suddenly we have to hear that they're already elite global clubs or aiming to be.

I get your point, but the fact is that they weren't necessarily 'run poorly'. They're just smallish clubs. Newcastle isn't a large city. In terms of population, it's comparable in size to Wigan or Bolton (albeit Newcastle has a large catchment area unencumbered by other clubs, with only Sunderland being a football club of any note within about 50 miles). Abu Dhabi were the snotty-nosed little sibling of their giant neighbours from the same city (sound familiar?). Neither has a stellar record of consistent trophy-winning. Neither had much of  following outside their hinterlands, and certainly no global presence.

The Newcastle whining particularly fucks me off. I can't stand that fat slug Ashley, but he ran the club perfectly fine. Kept them self-sufficient, didn't take profits out. The result was that they operated at their correct level - mostly mid-/lower-Prem; sometimes punching above their weight and challenging within the top half, other times having a bad time and spending a season in the Championship.

But their whiney, entitled twattish fanbase stropped that this wasn't good enough (presumably because they thought Ashley should dip into his own pocket to fund bigger signings)

Them now getting the evil despots of Saudi Arabia pumping money in is therefore fucking galling. Especially when fans of other clubs buy into the utter bullshit that their Geordie gobshites 'deserve' a bit of pampering.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE. Stinks the place out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,194
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19165 on: Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on February  8, 2022, 11:14:33 am
Just read this interview and came in here to post. It's hard to stomach, isn't it?

The thing for me with the oil clubs is that they're fucking joke clubs. Run poorly for years, very limited success other than cups and promotions from lower divisions and suddenly we have to hear that they're already elite global clubs or aiming to be.

I don't really begrudge the long-suffering Geordies and I do get why they're excited. I didn't really begrudge the city fans until they turned weird. I've always begrudged Chelsea because they're a gang of horrible c*nts. The clubs themselves can fuck off though. It's not about wanting a closed shop either, Liverpool United and Arsenal will (hopefully) always be there or thereabouts with these three teams but it's other well-run clubs you feel for, with no real prospect of getting to the top table.

Some might see Newcastle as shaking this up and adding more competition but it's not real and it's not earned.

Most rival fans probably see this as another whining scouser who's scared of the competition but it's really not that with me, it's just depressing to see how this financial doping and sports washing can be so quickly ignored.

The idea the geordies are in any way long suffering is utter fucking shite and needs calling out whenever it comes up [which is way, way too often]. Loads of clubs have suffered more, millions of fans have suffered more. Oh and they sung 'feed the scousers' loud and proud at Anfield in December this year, so fuck them. They're just yet another shower of small time twats who happen to support another club who's won the lottery. Sadly I think they are going to stay up, but there's no club out there that deserves to go down more.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,671
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19166 on: Today at 12:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm
The idea the geordies are in any way long suffering is utter fucking shite and needs calling out whenever it comes up [which is way, way too often]. Loads of clubs have suffered more, millions of fans have suffered more. Oh and they sung 'feed the scousers' loud and proud at Anfield in December this year, so fuck them. They're just yet another shower of small time twats who happen to support another club who's won the lottery. Sadly I think they are going to stay up, but there's no club out there that deserves to go down more.
In a nutshell...
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,460
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19167 on: Today at 12:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm
The idea the geordies are in any way long suffering is utter fucking shite and needs calling out whenever it comes up [which is way, way too often]. Loads of clubs have suffered more, millions of fans have suffered more. Oh and they sung 'feed the scousers' loud and proud at Anfield in December this year, so fuck them. They're just yet another shower of small time twats who happen to support another club who's won the lottery. Sadly I think they are going to stay up, but there's no club out there that deserves to go down more.

Spot on!! Self-entitlted twats, they have never been a big club full of tradition, they deserve nothing that fans of other clubs dont deserve. On another note, it fucking sickening the silence from the media about their ownership and how FA and the government basically bend the rules so a despotic state could take over a club in the league. Southgate sitting next to their owners was fucking horrible. The media are just fapping themselves over who the next big signing will be.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19168 on: Today at 12:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 12:22:12 pm
Spot on!! Self-entitlted twats, they have never been a big club full of tradition, they deserve nothing that fans of other clubs dont deserve. On another note, it fucking sickening the silence from the media about their ownership and how FA and the government basically bend the rules so a despotic state could take over a club in the league. Southgate sitting next to their owners was fucking horrible. The media are just fapping themselves over who the next big signing will be.


It's all about photo opportunities. You can guarantee that was prominently published in a saudi newspaper or web site the next day.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,999
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19169 on: Today at 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm
The idea the geordies are in any way long suffering is utter fucking shite and needs calling out whenever it comes up [which is way, way too often]. Loads of clubs have suffered more, millions of fans have suffered more. Oh and they sung 'feed the scousers' loud and proud at Anfield in December this year, so fuck them. They're just yet another shower of small time twats who happen to support another club who's won the lottery. Sadly I think they are going to stay up, but there's no club out there that deserves to go down more.

I'd love it if any of the pundits that come off with this kind of bollocks was able to explain why the deserve it over fans of a club such as Rochdale for example.

I never really get why Newcastle are considered a 'big club' in the first place. They're in a one club city with a big stadium. That's literally all they have. Haven't won a domestic trophy since the 50s, and not even in a cup final in nearly a quarter of a century.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,497
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19170 on: Today at 02:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:10:32 pm
I'd love it if any of the pundits that come off with this kind of bollocks was able to explain why the deserve it over fans of a club such as Rochdale for example.

I never really get why Newcastle are considered a 'big club' in the first place. They're in a one club city with a big stadium. That's literally all they have. Haven't won a domestic trophy since the 50s, and not even in a cup final in nearly a quarter of a century.
I honestly think it is because of the stadium! Did this idea of Newcastle as a big club exist before Keegan's 'entertainers?'
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,315
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19171 on: Today at 02:57:36 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:39:23 pm
I honestly think it is because of the stadium! Did this idea of Newcastle as a big club exist before Keegan's 'entertainers?'

Not to my knowledge. In the 70s they were best known for getting battered by us in the Cup Final. In Tempe 80s they produced some outstanding players like Gazza, Beardsley and Waddle but they all left for better things and they got relegated a couple of times before Keegan took over. Their big claim to fame was signing Mirandinha when no one signed Brazilians but think he was a bit shit (although scored at Anfield).
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,347
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19172 on: Today at 03:09:08 pm »
I think Asprilla was a bigger signing for them but that may have been because Football Italia was big back then and the players got a lot of coverage.

He still turned out shit for them too.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online ThernJ

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19173 on: Today at 10:41:35 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:39:23 pm
I honestly think it is because of the stadium! Did this idea of Newcastle as a big club exist before Keegan's 'entertainers?'

Until the 70s we'd won more trophies than Liverpool, Spurs, Man City and obviously Chelsea.
By fans yes, unless were going back to 1991, in which case only yourselves and Man United are big clubs because everyone's had bad gates if were going back that far.
I didn't consider us a big club when I started going in 88/89 but realised that was us in the doldrums by 92 so fair enough, but they probably were until the late 70s.

Sorry, came for the video of the bloke dressed as a dinosaur against Everton and saw us getting pelters here. Fair enough cos we'd get the same mix before the takeover and after and give it too.
For the record I hated the money in general - at Blackburn, Chelsea as good as finished me off football ever being what it was and Man City (but happy it was them if anybody) So would have felt the same way and would rather it be like the 90s.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19174 on: Today at 10:45:16 pm »
Quote from: ThernJ on Today at 10:41:35 pm
Until
Spoiler
the 70s we'd won more trophies than Liverpool, Spurs, Man City and obviously Chelsea.
By fans yes, unless were going back to 1991, in which case only yourselves and Man United are big clubs because everyone's had bad gates if were going back that far.
I didn't consider us a big club when I started going in 88/89 but realised that was us in the doldrums by 92 so fair enough, but they probably were until the late 70s.

Sorry, came for the video of the bloke dressed as a dinosaur against Everton and saw us getting pelters here. Fair enough cos we'd get the same mix before the takeover and after and give it too.
For the record I hated the money in general - at Blackburn, Chelsea as good as finished me off football ever being what it was and Man City (but happy it was them if anybody) So would have felt the same way and would rather it be like the 90s.
[close]


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ThernJ

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19175 on: Today at 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 03:09:08 pm
I think Asprilla was a bigger signing for them but that may have been because Football Italia was big back then and the players got a lot of coverage.

He still turned out shit for them too.

Not how we see it. He was our best player bar Batty after we signed him that season. Didn't play much the following season but was again probably our best player in the last few months in a Shearer/Ferdinand/Tino triumverate and was easily our best player the following season until he was sold.
The Barcelona hat-trick skewers things and he's more cult hero than legend but he was already beloved before that and still is which wouln't be the case if he was 'shit' in our opinion and we had to watch the crazy radge.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 475 476 477 478 479 [480]   Go Up
« previous next »
 