Bruno Guimaraes says he signed for Newcastle because he believes the club can one day win the Champions League and become a significant force in world football.



The Brazil midfielder, 24, joined from Lyon for £35m on 30 January.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60293289



Another player excited by the Newcastle 'project'. 14 years after Man City takeover and they still haven't won the Champions League. He is 24, he will retire before Newcastle win their first CL.



Just read this interview and came in here to post. It's hard to stomach, isn't it?The thing for me with the oil clubs is that they're fucking joke clubs. Run poorly for years, very limited success other than cups and promotions from lower divisions and suddenly we have to hear that they're already elite global clubs or aiming to be.I don't really begrudge the long-suffering Geordies and I do get why they're excited. I didn't really begrudge the city fans until they turned weird. I've always begrudged Chelsea because they're a gang of horrible c*nts. The clubs themselves can fuck off though. It's not about wanting a closed shop either, Liverpool United and Arsenal will (hopefully) always be there or thereabouts with these three teams but it's other well-run clubs you feel for, with no real prospect of getting to the top table.Some might see Newcastle as shaking this up and adding more competition but it's not real and it's not earned.Most rival fans probably see this as another whining scouser who's scared of the competition but it's really not that with me, it's just depressing to see how this financial doping and sports washing can be so quickly ignored.