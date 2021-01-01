« previous next »
Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi

So do they stay up or not after that window? -  I was surprised they didn't do more to be honest

The 538 model - which is pretty decent - has them at 67% chance to go down before the transfers
Bookies have them at about 45% to go down
Their fixture list looks pretty brutal but they have improved the squad.......

?

Another attacker would have helped but the signings look to be targeted at improving areas that need it,  unlike Everton's transfer business.  Trippier,  Targett and Burn are good enough to improve their defence in terms of quality,  how Howe sets them up will be pivotal.  Guimaraes comes with a great rep,  haven't seen much of him,  but their midfield needed bolstering.

Everton's defence,  especially the spine could finally send them down imo unless Lampard comes up with something special.  They've just added two number 10s when one of their best players in Richarlison plays there best. Under a lot of scenarios I can see Newcastle staying up at the expense of Everton,  just wait a few games for a better read on Lampard's level,  has he added anything to his coaching,  approach,  tactics.
 ;D
Hoping it goes down to the last game of the season.

Burnley v NUFC at Turf Moor.

Then we'll see how pivotal the transfer of Chris Wood was. My money's on Wout Weghorst delivering for Burnley. Then we can all laugh at the delicious irony of it.

Injuries permitting, theyll stay up now. I think theyve just about done enough in the transfer market.
Injuries permitting, theyll stay up now. I think theyve just about done enough in the transfer market.

It is difficult to implement a bunch of players at the start of a season with a pre-season behind them. It makes it doubly difficult to do so halfway through a season. They could get a bounce of sorts, but on the flipside it could take them a while to gel and time really isn't on their side.

