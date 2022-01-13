I rarely agree with Rod Liddle on anything, but the Sunday Times gave him space in this weeks sports section to vent at Newcastle. Very amusing as well. Some snippets of it below;



Entitled Newcastle fans deserve to go down. See you at the Den



'Like most normal people, I very much hope Newcastle get relegated this season. There are two main reasons for this. first, everybody likes to see the filthy rich humiliated - especially the arriviste filthy rich. Is there a more cheering news story than a Lotto Lout who has just lost it all and is about to go to prison?

Schadenfreude and spite are greatly undervalued dispositions in my opinion. And second? Well it's Newcastle isn't it? I mean ,come on. Just imagine the blubbing.

I never used to feel like this about the Geordies; indeed my extended family coming from the Durham coalfields, had plenty of Toon supporters among the Mackems and Smoggies. But their impatience and irascibility has become more and more annoying down the years, along with their sense of entitlement and the imputation that they are a very big club when in fact they rank third out of, er, three in the north east for meaningful trophy successes these past 50 years.

Then there's the Saudi stuff. You scarcely heard a whisper of complaint from the Newcastle fans about the provenance of their sudden good fortune. You get the feeling they'd have been perfectly happy to have been taken over by the Tonton Macoute, so long as there was money in the bank.

I look forward to playing them at The Den next season. We have loads of police horses in attendance. The Geordies can entertain themselves by punching them'.