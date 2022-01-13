« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1463898 times)

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,945
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19040 on: January 13, 2022, 12:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 11:11:09 am
I don't see it happening. If there was going to be an issue with it, then someone would've stepped in by now. Saudi FC will be the new saviours of the league and it'll be "Look at France/Germany/Spain, they have the same winner every year but we have multiple teams that can win it. It's the best league in the world."

Your right. someone did step in though, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, to ensure the deal goes through. So yeah they are probably bullet proof. Only hope is the independent regulator panel. Although That will probably have Shieks on it. Everyone will know whats going on, but it will be tough tits.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,020
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19041 on: January 13, 2022, 12:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 12:21:26 pm
It depends if Burnley spend the money on a decent replacement. As it stands, they are weakened and they were shit enough with him in the team. Sadly I think Saudi Arabia will stay up. Norwich are already gone, Burnley are terrible and Watford don't look like turning things round any time soon either. They will make another few signings and start to pick up a few points. I wouldn't be surprised if 25 points is enough to stay up this season.

You are probably right but as you say, they were shit with him in the team so it won't be hard to improve on his 3 goals. Maybe they needed someone different.

I do think Newcastle will end up staying up like, just would be very funny if they didn't and Burnley did now.  But yeah, probably won't be Newcastle's last bit of business unfortunately
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19042 on: January 13, 2022, 01:06:30 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on January 13, 2022, 09:50:33 am
Eddie Howe saying they don't have a bottomless pit of money just days before spunking £25m on a 30 year old Chris Wood is hilarious.

It is and he's blatantly doing his masters bidding here and lying or living in some bizarro world where black is white and up is down.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19043 on: January 13, 2022, 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 13, 2022, 12:20:07 pm
Six months ago Eddie Howe was thought of as a talented manager and one of football's good guys.  He's not exactly doing much to support the first statement and he is directly undermining the second.  Still, the money's good.

Anyway, other than weakening a relegation rival I'm not sure of the logic in signing a largely stationary target man.  Howe has always had two physical but very mobile forwards and set up to counter attack.  There's literally no other club in world football that would have signed Wood for £25m - make of that what you will.

Personally i never thought Eddie Howe is a talented manager. I still can't wrap my head around it why Newcastle appointed this guy to save them. Yes, his story with Bournemouth is a beautiful story and a successful too in a way, but all that works as one body. Take something out of that body, and it's crap
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19044 on: January 13, 2022, 01:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 12:21:26 pm
It depends if Burnley spend the money on a decent replacement. As it stands, they are weakened and they were shit enough with him in the team. Sadly I think Saudi Arabia will stay up. Norwich are already gone, Burnley are terrible and Watford don't look like turning things round any time soon either. They will make another few signings and start to pick up a few points. I wouldn't be surprised if 25 points is enough to stay up this season.

This weekend could be very important. If Watford manage to win, they get 5 points clear, with the chance to stretch that further with their game in hand - Burnley on Tuesday (although either result there isn't great for Newcastle).

Watford's form has bee terrible, but they're certainly capable of putting a big performance in occasionally.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby hates Rafa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19045 on: January 13, 2022, 01:29:52 pm »
£25M on Chris Wood. Was gonna ask for my custom tag to be removed but it can stay because what the fcuk is that?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,650
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19046 on: January 13, 2022, 01:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on January 13, 2022, 01:20:26 pm
This weekend could be very important. If Watford manage to win, they get 5 points clear, with the chance to stretch that further with their game in hand - Burnley on Tuesday (although either result there isn't great for Newcastle).

Watford's form has bee terrible, but they're certainly capable of putting a big performance in occasionally.

Possibly. They've had a tough run of fixtures since Ranieri took over. Their only 2 non defeats have been thrashings of Everton and United so that does give some scope for a positive outlook. Thier next 3 Newcastle, Burnley and Norwich so picking up points in those games is essential. There aren't too many remaining games after that where they can look and expect to take points. Leeds, Brentford and Burnley at home in April could be a key run of fixtures. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,500
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19047 on: January 13, 2022, 01:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 13, 2022, 11:11:09 am
I don't see it happening. If there was going to be an issue with it, then someone would've stepped in by now. Saudi FC will be the new saviours of the league and it'll be "Look at France/Germany/Spain, they have the same winner every year but we have multiple teams that can win it. It's the best league in the world."

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson stepped in personally to make sure it went through. The Queen and the Royal Tampon are both big mates with MBS as well.
For them the issue would have been if it didn't go through. They couldn't afford to tip the apple cart simply over the integrity of our national game.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,093
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19048 on: January 13, 2022, 01:36:30 pm »
Lucky that they are playing a poor Watford side this weekend.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19049 on: January 13, 2022, 01:41:20 pm »
So: Vast cash + Agents' Greed + pandemic bargains = Chris Wood for £ 25m 


Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19050 on: January 13, 2022, 01:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January 13, 2022, 01:16:07 pm
Personally i never thought Eddie Howe is a talented manager. I still can't wrap my head around it why Newcastle appointed this guy to save them. Yes, his story with Bournemouth is a beautiful story and a successful too in a way, but all that works as one body. Take something out of that body, and it's crap

Paying us silly money for Ibe and Solanke is enough to make me love him forever.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,093
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19051 on: January 15, 2022, 04:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on January 13, 2022, 01:41:20 pm
So: Vast cash + Agents' Greed + pandemic bargains = Chris Wood for £ 25m 
Bargain.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,282
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19052 on: January 15, 2022, 04:54:35 pm »
Look like they could do with defensive reinforcements.  I'm sure we can help them out for around £20m.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,268
  • 27 years...
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19053 on: January 15, 2022, 05:04:28 pm »
Nice one Watford.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,708
  • Bam!
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19054 on: January 15, 2022, 05:33:49 pm »
Andy Brassel seemed sure they would be signing Diego Carlos. Said he has been offered a life changing contract.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,070
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19055 on: January 15, 2022, 06:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on January 15, 2022, 05:33:49 pm
Andy Brassel seemed sure they would be signing Diego Carlos. Said he has been offered a life changing contract.

They've assured him either his brains or his signature will be on the contract?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,554
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19056 on: January 15, 2022, 06:16:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 15, 2022, 04:54:35 pm
Look like they could do with defensive reinforcements.  I'm sure we can help them out for around £20m.

Fuck that, unless we are planning on selling them me. I do not want us to sell anyone to this shower of c*nts.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,708
  • Bam!
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19057 on: Today at 11:03:59 am »
It's typical that Burnley are going to pick this season to be shit and go down, to save this crooked club.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19058 on: Today at 12:28:30 pm »
I rarely agree with Rod Liddle on anything, but the Sunday Times gave him space in this weeks sports section to vent at Newcastle. Very amusing as well. Some snippets of it below;

Entitled Newcastle fans deserve to go down. See you at the Den

'Like most normal people, I very much hope Newcastle get relegated this season. There are two main reasons for this. first, everybody likes to see the filthy rich humiliated - especially the arriviste filthy rich. Is there a more cheering news story than a Lotto Lout who has just lost it all and is about to go to prison?
Schadenfreude and spite are greatly undervalued dispositions in my opinion. And second? Well it's Newcastle isn't it? I mean ,come on. Just imagine the blubbing.
I never used to feel like this about the Geordies; indeed my extended family coming from the Durham coalfields, had plenty of Toon supporters among the Mackems and Smoggies. But their impatience and irascibility has become more and more annoying down the years, along with their sense of entitlement and the imputation that they are a very big club when in fact they rank third out of, er, three in the north east for meaningful trophy successes these past 50 years.
Then there's the Saudi stuff. You scarcely heard a whisper of complaint from the Newcastle fans about the provenance of their sudden good fortune. You get the feeling they'd have been perfectly happy to have been taken over by the Tonton Macoute, so long as there was money in the bank.
I look forward to playing them at The Den next season. We have loads of police horses in attendance. The Geordies can entertain themselves by punching them'.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19059 on: Today at 02:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 12:28:30 pm
I rarely agree with Rod Liddle on anything, but the Sunday Times gave him space in this weeks sports section to vent at Newcastle. Very amusing as well. Some snippets of it below;

Entitled Newcastle fans deserve to go down. See you at the Den

'Like most normal people, I very much hope Newcastle get relegated this season. There are two main reasons for this. first, everybody likes to see the filthy rich humiliated - especially the arriviste filthy rich. Is there a more cheering news story than a Lotto Lout who has just lost it all and is about to go to prison?
Schadenfreude and spite are greatly undervalued dispositions in my opinion. And second? Well it's Newcastle isn't it? I mean ,come on. Just imagine the blubbing.
I never used to feel like this about the Geordies; indeed my extended family coming from the Durham coalfields, had plenty of Toon supporters among the Mackems and Smoggies. But their impatience and irascibility has become more and more annoying down the years, along with their sense of entitlement and the imputation that they are a very big club when in fact they rank third out of, er, three in the north east for meaningful trophy successes these past 50 years.
Then there's the Saudi stuff. You scarcely heard a whisper of complaint from the Newcastle fans about the provenance of their sudden good fortune. You get the feeling they'd have been perfectly happy to have been taken over by the Tonton Macoute, so long as there was money in the bank.
I look forward to playing them at The Den next season. We have loads of police horses in attendance. The Geordies can entertain themselves by punching them'.

Rod Liddle? Isn't he the fella who ran off with a young one?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19060 on: Today at 02:09:49 pm »
He's the journalist who's done everything he can to become this era's Richard Littlejohn. That's really all you need to know.
Logged

Online KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19061 on: Today at 02:14:34 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:07:59 pm
Rod Liddle? Isn't he the fella who ran off with a young one?

https://youtu.be/ENBpwcNPo9o
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19062 on: Today at 02:15:33 pm »
They are going for anyone and everyone that is available. Martial, Eden Hazard, Ousmane Dembele. I wouldnt be surprised if secretly they tabled an offer for one of our players with insane amount of money.

I am sure we can find another Jonjo Shelvey to sell from our academy.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19063 on: Today at 02:17:30 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 02:14:34 pm
https://youtu.be/ENBpwcNPo9o

That is one of the greatest things I've had the privilege to watch/listen to.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Up
« previous next »
 