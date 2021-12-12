« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1461080 times)

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19040 on: Today at 12:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:11:09 am
I don't see it happening. If there was going to be an issue with it, then someone would've stepped in by now. Saudi FC will be the new saviours of the league and it'll be "Look at France/Germany/Spain, they have the same winner every year but we have multiple teams that can win it. It's the best league in the world."

Your right. someone did step in though, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, to ensure the deal goes through. So yeah they are probably bullet proof. Only hope is the independent regulator panel. Although That will probably have Shieks on it. Everyone will know whats going on, but it will be tough tits.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,015
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19041 on: Today at 12:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:21:26 pm
It depends if Burnley spend the money on a decent replacement. As it stands, they are weakened and they were shit enough with him in the team. Sadly I think Saudi Arabia will stay up. Norwich are already gone, Burnley are terrible and Watford don't look like turning things round any time soon either. They will make another few signings and start to pick up a few points. I wouldn't be surprised if 25 points is enough to stay up this season.

You are probably right but as you say, they were shit with him in the team so it won't be hard to improve on his 3 goals. Maybe they needed someone different.

I do think Newcastle will end up staying up like, just would be very funny if they didn't and Burnley did now.  But yeah, probably won't be Newcastle's last bit of business unfortunately
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19042 on: Today at 01:06:30 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:50:33 am
Eddie Howe saying they don't have a bottomless pit of money just days before spunking £25m on a 30 year old Chris Wood is hilarious.

It is and he's blatantly doing his masters bidding here and lying or living in some bizarro world where black is white and up is down.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19043 on: Today at 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:20:07 pm
Six months ago Eddie Howe was thought of as a talented manager and one of football's good guys.  He's not exactly doing much to support the first statement and he is directly undermining the second.  Still, the money's good.

Anyway, other than weakening a relegation rival I'm not sure of the logic in signing a largely stationary target man.  Howe has always had two physical but very mobile forwards and set up to counter attack.  There's literally no other club in world football that would have signed Wood for £25m - make of that what you will.

Personally i never thought Eddie Howe is a talented manager. I still can't wrap my head around it why Newcastle appointed this guy to save them. Yes, his story with Bournemouth is a beautiful story and a successful too in a way, but all that works as one body. Take something out of that body, and it's crap
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,972
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19044 on: Today at 01:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:21:26 pm
It depends if Burnley spend the money on a decent replacement. As it stands, they are weakened and they were shit enough with him in the team. Sadly I think Saudi Arabia will stay up. Norwich are already gone, Burnley are terrible and Watford don't look like turning things round any time soon either. They will make another few signings and start to pick up a few points. I wouldn't be surprised if 25 points is enough to stay up this season.

This weekend could be very important. If Watford manage to win, they get 5 points clear, with the chance to stretch that further with their game in hand - Burnley on Tuesday (although either result there isn't great for Newcastle).

Watford's form has bee terrible, but they're certainly capable of putting a big performance in occasionally.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19045 on: Today at 01:29:52 pm »
£25M on Chris Wood. Was gonna ask for my custom tag to be removed but it can stay because what the fcuk is that?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,401
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19046 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:20:26 pm
This weekend could be very important. If Watford manage to win, they get 5 points clear, with the chance to stretch that further with their game in hand - Burnley on Tuesday (although either result there isn't great for Newcastle).

Watford's form has bee terrible, but they're certainly capable of putting a big performance in occasionally.

Possibly. They've had a tough run of fixtures since Ranieri took over. Their only 2 non defeats have been thrashings of Everton and United so that does give some scope for a positive outlook. Thier next 3 Newcastle, Burnley and Norwich so picking up points in those games is essential. There aren't too many remaining games after that where they can look and expect to take points. Leeds, Brentford and Burnley at home in April could be a key run of fixtures. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Up
« previous next »
 