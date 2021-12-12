It depends if Burnley spend the money on a decent replacement. As it stands, they are weakened and they were shit enough with him in the team. Sadly I think Saudi Arabia will stay up. Norwich are already gone, Burnley are terrible and Watford don't look like turning things round any time soon either. They will make another few signings and start to pick up a few points. I wouldn't be surprised if 25 points is enough to stay up this season.



You are probably right but as you say, they were shit with him in the team so it won't be hard to improve on his 3 goals. Maybe they needed someone different.I do think Newcastle will end up staying up like, just would be very funny if they didn't and Burnley did now. But yeah, probably won't be Newcastle's last bit of business unfortunately