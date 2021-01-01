Don't agree on Wood, mainly because Everton alone paid more for Bolaise, Iwobi, and Sigurdsson who are varying degrees of shit and a similar sum on Tosun who is abysmal. Plenty of lower end PL sides in particular have spent similar on players with nowhere near Wood's record. He's alehouse yes, but is used to grinding it out in the lower end of the table. Also as someone else said, it weakens Burnley.



Wood's been very poor this season and nothing special but he's still been Burnley's most reliable source of goals for years with about 10 or thereabouts/year and propably a big reason they're still in the PL.They get good money but i think it's a big risk selling to a relegation rival when if they replace Wood badly and go down they're going to lose a lot more and aren't exactly a lock to get right back up again any time soon.If there was a release clause in his contract like rumoured and Newcastle activated it then nothing they could do of course.