« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1458926 times)

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19000 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Mistletoe Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm
So much for no-one in the league dealing with them then. Shocked at that.
If they meet a release clause the decision is taken out of their hands.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,992
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19001 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:39:19 pm
I think 25M for Wood is fair, I can see him scoring a few which could keep them up. Hes a solid Premier League striker, who ca
lead the line in Wilsons absence. Sheffield United spent 25M on Brewster, only for him to not score and they got relegated
I laugh at the signings of pogba,Sanchez , Ronaldo, Juan Sebastian veron , James Rodriguez and numerous others, and we've had our fair share, but Brewster must have been one of the most disastrous. Though I think Ali Dia is still probably the worst.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,435
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19002 on: Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:27:45 pm
Some big transfers occur as a result of the player's release clause being triggered. Doesn't mean they won't be considered when negotiating future deals.

£25m for Chris Wood is ludicrous and will inflate the market even more. It's a good deal strategically though because they instantly strengthen themselves and weaken(and demoralise) their rivals.
Don't agree on Wood, mainly because Everton alone paid more for Bolaise, Iwobi, and Sigurdsson who are varying degrees of shit and a similar sum on Tosun who is abysmal. Plenty of lower end PL sides in particular have spent similar on players with nowhere near Wood's record. He's alehouse yes, but is used to grinding it out in the lower end of the table. Also as someone else said, it weakens Burnley.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19003 on: Today at 12:34:53 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm
Don't agree on Wood, mainly because Everton alone paid more for Bolaise, Iwobi, and Sigurdsson who are varying degrees of shit and a similar sum on Tosun who is abysmal. Plenty of lower end PL sides in particular have spent similar on players with nowhere near Wood's record. He's alehouse yes, but is used to grinding it out in the lower end of the table. Also as someone else said, it weakens Burnley.

Chris Wood is tailor-made for Burnley though, so as negative as they are it is all setup to supply him. I don't see at all how he fits in to an Eddie Howe team.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,393
  • Dutch Class
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19004 on: Today at 02:48:50 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:34:53 am
Chris Wood is tailor-made for Burnley though, so as negative as they are it is all setup to supply him. I don't see at all how he fits in to an Eddie Howe team.

In the event they go down he's well suited for the Championship
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19005 on: Today at 03:25:50 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm
Don't agree on Wood, mainly because Everton alone paid more for Bolaise, Iwobi, and Sigurdsson who are varying degrees of shit and a similar sum on Tosun who is abysmal. Plenty of lower end PL sides in particular have spent similar on players with nowhere near Wood's record. He's alehouse yes, but is used to grinding it out in the lower end of the table. Also as someone else said, it weakens Burnley.
They are basically signing him for 5 months. £25m is excessive IMO but they have more money than sense.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19006 on: Today at 07:33:12 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm
Don't agree on Wood, mainly because Everton alone paid more for Bolaise, Iwobi, and Sigurdsson who are varying degrees of shit and a similar sum on Tosun who is abysmal. Plenty of lower end PL sides in particular have spent similar on players with nowhere near Wood's record. He's alehouse yes, but is used to grinding it out in the lower end of the table. Also as someone else said, it weakens Burnley.

Wood's been very poor this season and nothing special but he's still been Burnley's most reliable source of goals for years with about 10 or thereabouts/year and propably a big reason they're still in the PL.
They get good money but i think it's a big risk selling to a relegation rival when if they replace Wood badly and go down they're going to lose a lot more and aren't exactly a lock to get right back up again any time soon.
If there was a release clause in his contract like rumoured and Newcastle activated it then nothing they could do of course.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:37:28 am by Tobelius »
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19007 on: Today at 07:59:58 am »
Newcastle v Watford on Saturday is a big game . I think Watford look shot.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,378
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19008 on: Today at 08:00:50 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:10:32 pm
Buying for the future will begin as soon as theyre safe from relegation. That will dictate who will go there next season, and I doubt any expense will be spared if they stay up.

But they're already eating into what they can spend with FFP.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,378
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19009 on: Today at 08:03:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
I laugh at the signings of pogba,Sanchez , Ronaldo, Juan Sebastian veron , James Rodriguez and numerous others, and we've had our fair share, but Brewster must have been one of the most disastrous. Though I think Ali Dia is still probably the worst.

Don't think it mattered who Sheff U had up front last season. They swapped the striker every week and they never created a chance.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,362
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19010 on: Today at 08:10:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:00:50 am
But they're already eating into what they can spend with FFP.
Whoever is in charge of FFP will work for Aramco sooner or later. Absolutely no way these are scared of any rules.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Up
« previous next »
 