« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1454968 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,192
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18960 on: Yesterday at 05:27:24 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18961 on: Yesterday at 05:29:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on January  7, 2022, 08:15:38 pm
I disagree, completely.  Your short career point is bollocks mate, it applies to game time, minutes on the pitch and whether they should persevere on the bench. Not money.
PL footballers earn enough in one year to secure them for life, secure their entire family after 3 years. A good % of them can earn more than an average wage in any sort of journalism post-career.

If a player has a modicum of morals or decency, by age 35 you'd be able to sit in your generally unattainable house, with your high class car, with no financial worries whatsoever and say I didn't sell my soul to a bunch of murdering, homophobic c*nts.

Anyone who goes there under that regime is a despicable shit-stain for life.

But the point isn't bollocks though, is it? Whilst I agree with you entirely from a moral point of view, there will be plenty of players who want to maximise their earnings. It's human nature. Don't get me wrong, I'd love it if players didn't get lured by morally bankrupt clubs but they do and that will continue. The genie was let out of the bottle and there is little in the way to stop it now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:31:01 pm by cormorant »
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
  • Sound
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18962 on: Yesterday at 05:57:35 pm »
Bit of a mad decision Trippier going there especially faced with their relegation battle.
He must be on a big contract.

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,585
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18963 on: Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm »
Can see why Trippier binned off Simeone for Howe.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,190
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18964 on: Yesterday at 06:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm
Can see why Trippier binned off Simeone for Howe.
I'm pretty sure that wasn't the deciding factor 8)
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18965 on: Yesterday at 06:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:09:38 pm
Can see why Trippier binned off Simeone for Howe.

I heard he could no longer tolerate having grazed knees all the time from diving around like a fanny under the Gangsta looking prick
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,402
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18966 on: Yesterday at 06:31:36 pm »
Great result for football.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,198
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18967 on: Yesterday at 06:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 05:57:35 pm
Bit of a mad decision Trippier going there especially faced with their relegation battle.
He must be on a big contract.



140k with a clause that he still gets that if they get relegated. Money had nothing to do with it though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18968 on: Yesterday at 06:58:35 pm »
I don't watch other teams that much apart from the only team that matters (LFC!!!), but every time I see that Saint-Maximin he looks like one difficult player to defend against.

Serious question.. do you think he'd be a good fit in any of the top clubs in the PL?
He looks like one of those players that most managers would give a free role to try and cause havoc in the opposition's final third.
But, for me, he's come out of nowhere. Never heard of him before this season at NUFC, but certainly looks like a player that can create, assist and score out of half-chances.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18969 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 06:58:35 pm
I don't watch other teams that much apart from the only team that matters (LFC!!!), but every time I see that Saint-Maximin he looks like one difficult player to defend against.

Serious question.. do you think he'd be a good fit in any of the top clubs in the PL?
He looks like one of those players that most managers would give a free role to try and cause havoc in the opposition's final third.
But, for me, he's come out of nowhere. Never heard of him before this season at NUFC, but certainly looks like a player that can create, assist and score out of half-chances.

Apart from that he doesn't create, assist or score much at all, really. He's just a slightly more productive Adama Traore, or more like Zaha of a few years ago. He also thrives on space, which he wouldn't he get playing for a top club and especially not us.

Fun player to watch though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,310
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18970 on: Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
Apart from that he doesn't create, assist or score much at all, really. He's just a slightly more productive Adama Traore, or more like Zaha of a few years ago. He also thrives on space, which he wouldn't he get playing for a top club and especially not us.

Fun player to watch though.

he also seems to get injured every other game.



Welcome aboard!
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18971 on: Today at 02:46:20 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
Apart from that he doesn't create, assist or score much at all, really. He's just a slightly more productive Adama Traore, or more like Zaha of a few years ago. He also thrives on space, which he wouldn't he get playing for a top club and especially not us.

Fun player to watch though.
Yeh, deffo that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Up
« previous next »
 