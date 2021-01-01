« previous next »
Author Topic: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1452399 times)

Offline redgriffin73

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18920 on: Today at 11:55:59 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:01 am
"The allure of Eddie Howe". Jesus.

"The sultry promise of Steve Bruce"

"The seductive vibrations of Alan Pardew"

"The erotic charge of Sam Allardyce"

"The sexual healing of Joe Kinnear".

Hard to know which one is most absurd.

Are these the titles of their latest album releases?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline lobsterboy

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18921 on: Today at 12:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:53:58 am
FWIW I don't blame any footballer going there. Short career, earn your money, do what you like. The issue I have with Newcastle, as with much of football, is that the relevant authorities ever thought Saudi Arabia, much like Abu Dhabi, were 'fit and proper persons' to run a football club. As soon as that was permitted, footballers signing the dotted line to play for a nothing club for huge sums of money was guaranteed.

it was never in doubt. they aren't always the brightest and live in their own microcosm. Look how many head off to Dubai first chance they get to eat gold plated steak in a gold plated turd.
Online Legs

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18922 on: Today at 02:14:34 pm »
Trippier hasnt gone for the money Newcastle is a huge pull - Eddie Howe.

Got a joker here !
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18923 on: Today at 02:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:53:58 am
FWIW I don't blame any footballer going there.

I do. It's not like they are split between a choice of earning minimum wage or playing for Newcastle. They can earn plenty enough for playing for hundreds of other clubs.

But one thing I've learnt in recent years is that the significant majority of the population have loose morals, so fuck it.
Offline lfc_col

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18924 on: Today at 02:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:14:34 pm
Trippier hasnt gone for the money Newcastle is a huge pull - Eddie Howe.

Got a joker here !

Get ready for this sort of rubbish now as if anyone believes it  ;D :lmao
Offline Circa1892

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18925 on: Today at 02:27:47 pm »
Best bit is the BBC article playing along with it. Talking about how he's gone there for the lure of working with Eddie Howe. As if his current manager (regardless of what we think of him) isn't one of the top five in the world...
Offline JackWard33

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18926 on: Today at 02:32:41 pm »
Trippier on a rumoured 140k a week .....it begins

Depressing as fuck... 2 or 3 years from now there's zero chance we'll be able to compete on salary unless something changes as these and city are going to distort the top of the market beyond all recognition
Online rob1966

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18927 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:32:41 pm
Trippier on a rumoured 140k a week .....it begins

Depressing as fuck... 2 or 3 years from now there's zero chance we'll be able to compete on salary unless something changes as these and city are going to distort the top of the market beyond all recognition

That is when the Super League will happen. FSG won't accept what is going on and neither will the other non doped clubs at the top end of the division and across Europe.

For all the posturing of UEFA and FIFA, if Amazon/BT/whoever are prepared to lash billions for the TV rights, then there is nothing to stop a breakaway league. Abu Dhabi and the Saudis can only sign what 40 odd players in reality, the rest I reckon will fuck the Internationals off if the money is right. £500k a week to NOT play for your country? No brainer. and the Premier League can fucking collapse taking 15 or so clubs with it for all I care.
Online JRed

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18928 on: Today at 03:54:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:20:11 pm
That is when the Super League will happen. FSG won't accept what is going on and neither will the other non doped clubs at the top end of the division and across Europe.

For all the posturing of UEFA and FIFA, if Amazon/BT/whoever are prepared to lash billions for the TV rights, then there is nothing to stop a breakaway league. Abu Dhabi and the Saudis can only sign what 40 odd players in reality, the rest I reckon will fuck the Internationals off if the money is right. £500k a week to NOT play for your country? No brainer. and the Premier League can fucking collapse taking 15 or so clubs with it for all I care.
If its a choice between the super league or being in a league dominated by clubs owned by countries, then its super league all the way. As long as the state owned clubs are fucked off or there are strict financial rules in place to stop their cheating.
Offline JackWard33

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18929 on: Today at 04:05:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:20:11 pm
That is when the Super League will happen. FSG won't accept what is going on and neither will the other non doped clubs at the top end of the division and across Europe.

For all the posturing of UEFA and FIFA, if Amazon/BT/whoever are prepared to lash billions for the TV rights, then there is nothing to stop a breakaway league. Abu Dhabi and the Saudis can only sign what 40 odd players in reality, the rest I reckon will fuck the Internationals off if the money is right. £500k a week to NOT play for your country? No brainer. and the Premier League can fucking collapse taking 15 or so clubs with it for all I care.


Yeah always thought this was totally missed about the super league - it proposed a salary cap.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18930 on: Today at 04:13:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:05:39 pm

Yeah always thought this was totally missed about the super league - it proposed a salary cap.

It'll be very incentive based akin to the NFL. Urgh Franchises.
Online 12C

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18931 on: Today at 04:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:13:31 pm
It'll be very incentive based akin to the NFL. Urgh Franchises.

What do you think City  and Newcamel United are?
Franchises bought by countries.
