I see that Trippier is citing the excitement of working with Eddie Howe, returning to the PL, and the club's plans as reason for transfer. "Once I knew they were interested" and all the usual bollocks. Remind me why he left Tottenham? The modern footballer deserves very little respect from fans but at least if he was honest about coming for the massive payday he would get some credit. Not a chance he earns anything from this move other than bags of cash. Not going to score them many goals though is he?