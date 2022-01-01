« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 468 469 470 471 472 [473]   Go Down

Author Topic: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1451197 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18880 on: January 1, 2022, 11:53:48 am »
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18881 on: January 1, 2022, 12:09:42 pm »
First mercenary player in willing to work for a murderer then as long as the money is great.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • @tharris113
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18882 on: January 1, 2022, 12:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on January  1, 2022, 12:09:42 pm
First mercenary player in willing to work for a murderer then as long as the money is great.
No players will have a problem with it
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18883 on: January 1, 2022, 01:03:13 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on January  1, 2022, 12:59:14 pm
No players will have a problem with it
Unfortunately you may be right, most just want the money and dont care where it comes from.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18884 on: January 1, 2022, 01:09:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on January  1, 2022, 12:59:14 pm
No players will have a problem with it

Few layers of executive buffer between but still that's the reality.
 
If they're not bothered with it then so be it,i would.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18885 on: Yesterday at 01:40:49 pm »
The Saudi tourism ads are starting to pop up on the telly and you tube now.
I'd rather slam my bollocks in the fridge door than go there but heh-hoh.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,849
  • The first five yards........
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18886 on: Yesterday at 01:44:08 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:40:49 pm
The Saudi tourism ads are starting to pop up on the telly and you tube now.
I'd rather slam my bollocks in the fridge door than go there but heh-hoh.

I eagerly await the first news story of a coach load of bladdered Geordies getting arrested and thrown in some filthy Riyadh prison for breaking the drinking laws.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18887 on: Yesterday at 02:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:44:08 pm
I eagerly await the first news story of a coach load of bladdered Geordies getting arrested and thrown in some filthy Riyadh prison for breaking the drinking laws.

Knowing them it would be for punching a race horse.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18888 on: Yesterday at 02:20:33 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 02:04:13 pm
Knowing them it would be for punching a race horse.

More like a camel.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,849
  • The first five yards........
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18889 on: Yesterday at 02:48:35 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 02:04:13 pm
Knowing them it would be for punching a race horse.

Or wandering into a mosque in Mecca without a shirt on. The possibilities are endless.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18890 on: Yesterday at 03:29:46 pm »
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18891 on: Yesterday at 03:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 03:29:46 pm
A camel you say? A Geordie could fall for some of those beauties....

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/08/camels-enhanced-with-botox-barred-from-saudi-beauty-contest

Looks like a Geordie Shore line up...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,269
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18892 on: Yesterday at 03:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on January  1, 2022, 12:09:42 pm
First mercenary player in willing to work for a murderer then as long as the money is great.

Harsh reality is, they won't give a shit about it, so log as they paid them a shit load of cash. Hope no gay footballer signs for them though, he won't be welcome in Riyhad when the inevitable visit to Saudi is arranged.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18893 on: Yesterday at 04:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:48:35 pm
Or wandering into a mosque in Mecca without a shirt on. The possibilities are endless.

Don't you mean wandering into Mecca.

Infidels are barred from entering.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,849
  • The first five yards........
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18894 on: Yesterday at 04:21:20 pm »
That must be how they pronounce 'Geordie'. Still, quite surprised to see the signs up so quickly.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,269
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18895 on: Yesterday at 04:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:21:20 pm
That must be how they pronounce 'Geordie'. Still, quite surprised to see the signs up so quickly.

;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,974
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18896 on: Yesterday at 04:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:21:20 pm
That must be how they pronounce 'Geordie'. Still, quite surprised to see the signs up so quickly.

Surely 'Makkah' is the Arabic for Mackem? :(
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,333
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18897 on: Yesterday at 04:29:04 pm »
I know they're in panic mode for survival but the players they're linked with are all around 30 (Trippier, Digne, Ramsey). The age players want a last pay day rather than building for the future.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,974
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18898 on: Yesterday at 04:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:29:04 pm
I know they're in panic mode for survival but the players they're linked with are all around 30 (Trippier, Digne, Ramsey). The age players want a last pay day rather than building for the future.

None of those names are what you would expect to contribute in a relegation dogfight though.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,115
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18899 on: Yesterday at 04:32:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:30:15 pm
None of those names are what you would expect to contribute in a relegation dogfight though.

They're experienced players who know the league, I think they could be doing a lot worse.  They could be doing a lot better too, of course, but their league position will be putting a lot of players off.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,045
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18900 on: Yesterday at 04:35:41 pm »
It feels to be honest like exactly the kind of player they're going to get/should be targetting at this stage of there rebuild or whatever the fuck it is.

Journeymen of decent ability who have no real chance at top 4/6 club or really winning trophies but quite fancy a nice payday.

As to whether they're up for a dogfight I'm pretty sure they'd all back themselves and I certainly think Ramsey (if he's at all fit) and Trippier add something to their squad. Can't see Digne going there anyway.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,064
  • 11,053ft up
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18901 on: Yesterday at 11:03:21 pm »
If Trippier's contract is the standard then it looks like they're going to try to build a midtable side and keep them together even if they get relegated.  They'll probably make a mockery of the Championship as they'll have the most expensive Championship squad ever.  On the plus side the losses they'd then incur in the Championship would probably blow through their ~£400m FFP window between this year and next.  But by then I'm sure they'll have finagled enough fake sponsorship deals through PL review for it to not matter.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,980
  • J.F.T.97
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18902 on: Today at 08:01:22 am »
It took four years for city to win the league with their blood money.

I wonder if the Geordies are expecting the same success in a relatively short time
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,165
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18903 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
Even signing 31 year old Kieran Trippier has an odour of sports washing about it. You still see passionate Ingurland fans going on about his free kick against Croatia as the day my life peaked and all that bollocks.
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,822
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18904 on: Today at 08:27:02 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:01:22 am
It took four years for city to win the league with their blood money.

I wonder if the Geordies are expecting the same success in a relatively short time

They did have an interim period where they had some money pumped in by another foreign owner so Abu Dhabi lot did have a better base to work from than the Saudi, murdering c*nts.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18905 on: Today at 08:42:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:44:08 pm
I eagerly await the first news story of a coach load of bladdered Geordies getting arrested and thrown in some filthy Riyadh prison for breaking the drinking laws.

More like a cold, funky smelling prison in Medina.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,281
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18906 on: Today at 09:11:20 am »
Trippier said: "I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be."
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18907 on: Today at 09:13:28 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:11:20 am
Trippier said: "I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be."

The journalist in an embassy pose.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,336
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18908 on: Today at 09:27:32 am »
"So Kieran, what first attracted you to the billionaire club Newcastle?"
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,643
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18909 on: Today at 10:06:49 am »
The slow kill now in effect by Newcastle. Not so much as a ripple now of disgust or upset with opposition fans or media, another state owned club will be here winning league titles soon enough. Just like city they will buy up every thing they can to win.

Winning the league against one of those as Klopp did and getting the record points tally needed will be seen (as it is already by lots) as an almost miracle in years to come. With another of them here with billions of pounds worth of players in their squad soon it will be almost impossible.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,336
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18910 on: Today at 10:11:23 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:06:49 am
The slow kill now in effect by Newcastle. Not so much as a ripple now of disgust or upset with opposition fans or media, another state owned club will be here winning league titles soon enough. Just like city they will buy up every thing they can to win.

Winning the league against one of those as Klopp did and getting the record points tally needed will be seen (as it is already by lots) as an almost miracle in years to come. With another of them here with billions of pounds worth of players in their squad soon it will be almost impossible.

I just don't get how the clubs of a similar level wouldn't be concerned - one of them could go down instead of Newcastle, do they not look at the bigger picture?

Same as any club around the top of the table who are being pushed further down and maybe missing out on Europe by City being up there.

But hey, as long as Liverpool don't win the league eh?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Andypandimonium

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18911 on: Today at 10:17:39 am »
I see that Trippier is citing the excitement of working with Eddie Howe, returning to the PL, and the club's plans as reason for transfer. "Once I knew they were interested" and all the usual bollocks. Remind me why he left Tottenham? The modern footballer deserves very little respect from fans but at least if he was honest about coming for the massive payday he would get some credit. Not a chance he earns anything from this move other than bags of cash. Not going to score them many goals though is he?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,281
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18912 on: Today at 10:20:16 am »
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Quote
Newcastle fans will be feeling a little bit happier with the world.

Not only does it represent good value for an England international who won La Liga last season, but underlines that the new Saudi Arabian-backed owners mean business in this transfer window.

In many ways they need to be, given the club's position in the Premier League table. Yet Trippier's switch has shown that, despite Newcastle's form, the allure of playing for Eddie Howe at a club with a new direction could encourage other players to join him on Tyneside.

This is good early business but there will be more activity before the end of January. Howe, head of recruitment Steve Nickson and consultant Nicky Hammond have been working hard in preparation for further moves. They want to strengthen in central defence and midfield, as well as find a striker after the recent calf injury to top scorer Callum Wilson.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59878158


Operation Sportswash in full swing!
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,359
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18913 on: Today at 10:31:08 am »
There's nothing more a top-level professional footballer wants to do than play for Eddie How at a relegation threatened club.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 468 469 470 471 472 [473]   Go Up
« previous next »
 