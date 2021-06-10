https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58742750



"The Premier League "abused its position" after it was "improperly influenced" by other clubs in the build-up to blocking a Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United, a tribunal has heard."



I wonder who



Honestly, I hope it goes through and it ends up being a con akin to Hicks and Gillette and you end up back where you belong in League One, never to return. Its something to see what twats Man City fans became when they got taken over by a human rights abusing despot, its quite something else to see Newcastle fans get even worse before you're even taken over. Lets be fair, you've always been a pretty pitiful fanbase but this is impressive even by Newcastle fans standards. You've spent £700 million since the start of the 'Premier League', and literally every other club who has spent more has won a trophy (even fucking Everton), and many who have spent a lot less have too. So I can see why you essentially want to 'become Man City' and win the lottery to guarantee success.Here's a nice thought though. If the takeover doesn't go through, you'll essentially be exactly the same as Man City fans.....except without the bought success. What a position to be in. You'll be a fanbase who don't give a shit about their actual 'club' or football and actively just wanted to become a rich mans plaything.....without the rich manFor a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for (yes, you personally too).