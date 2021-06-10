« previous next »
RedSince86

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
June 10, 2021, 11:33:56 am
Saudi Arabia have been taken off the PL piracy list.

The timing of it just before the High Court case Ashley has brought so he can sell to the Saudi's.

Another nail in the coffin of English football.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Tobelius

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
June 10, 2021, 12:14:09 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 10, 2021, 11:33:56 am
Saudi Arabia have been taken off the PL piracy list.

The timing of it just before the High Court case Ashley has brought so he can sell to the Saudi's.

Another nail in the coffin of English football.

Yeah looks like when there's enough money on offer for the right people there's always a way.
Stubbins

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
June 10, 2021, 12:15:01 pm
Ah, those loveable Saudi's.

They have a starring role in this documentary (which they didn't want us to see)

https://twitter.com/thedissidentmov?lang=en
lobsterboy

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
June 10, 2021, 02:04:21 pm
If this goes through then its simply another reason not to bother with football any more. Its a charade now. Oil money, despots, bent refs and unfettered greed
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
September 17, 2021, 05:11:59 pm
www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/16/steve-bruces-defiance-at-newcastle-is-in-stark-contrast-to-bielsas-humility

Game against Leeds later.  Bruce wants to just keep the club 'ticking along', stay in the league... Remarkable admission of lack of ambition,  growth.  Though Ashley has demostrated this inertia aplenty in his actions,  it's still sickening to hear, even for a non-supporter. 

Wonder if the Everton fans could loan the Geordies their bedsheet brawlers to threaten (the wrong) Ashley residence. Be something.  At this point I would nominate the Newcastle fans for the Nobel Peace prize.  The restraint / commitment to getting away from the wife for an evening is insane.

Oh also there was a training ground bust up apparently.  Craig Hope is one of their better journos iirc,  the original report's from him.
Commie Bobbie

  Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
September 17, 2021, 06:50:40 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 10, 2021, 02:04:21 pm
If this goes through then its simply another reason not to bother with football any more. Its a charade now. Oil money, despots, bent refs and unfettered greed

It's getting harder and harder to love the game.
afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
September 17, 2021, 08:25:12 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on September 17, 2021, 05:11:59 pm
www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/16/steve-bruces-defiance-at-newcastle-is-in-stark-contrast-to-bielsas-humility

Game against Leeds later.  Bruce wants to just keep the club 'ticking along', stay in the league... Remarkable admission of lack of ambition,  growth.  Though Ashley has demostrated this inertia aplenty in his actions,  it's still sickening to hear, even for a non-supporter. 

Wonder if the Everton fans could loan the Geordies their bedsheet brawlers to threaten (the wrong) Ashley residence. Be something.  At this point I would nominate the Newcastle fans for the Nobel Peace prize.  The restraint / commitment to getting away from the wife for an evening is insane.

Oh also there was a training ground bust up apparently.  Craig Hope is one of their better journos iirc,  the original report's from him.

From the above Guardian article: "Not that a manager (Bielsa) evidently still smarting at being outmanoeuvred by Jürgen Klopp is about to rest on his laurels. 'I clearly saw the plan of the opponent in the last game had a superior effect to the one I proposed,' he acknowledged, frowning, on Thursday. 'It is very clear it is the managers fault.'

Humility in contrast to hubris...
gramck24

  Tryathlete
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 08:18:56 am
Wow. We all know Newcastle fans are desperado to rid Ashley, this is another level stuff.

'Big 6 cartel'

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23NUFCTakeover&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

I guess human rights and morals have no place in football.
Paully

  Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 04:42:36 pm
Quote from: gramck24 on Yesterday at 08:18:56 am
Wow. We all know Newcastle fans are desperado to rid Ashley, this is another level stuff.

'Big 6 cartel'

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23NUFCTakeover&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

I guess human rights and morals have no place in football.

There's been some startling revelations today mind - the QC acting on behalf of SJHL has destroyed the PL QC! It's been a good listen! Hopefully the media pick up on it and report it - Sky Sports News certainly won't!
fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 04:57:19 pm
Genuinely struggle to think of a more shameful club than these. They've tried spending big multiple times, didnt work. Tried hiring good managers, didnt work. Tried going the youth route, didnt work. So now they basically.....just want to be a rich mans toy (well a richer man than the rich man they have right now) cos they're bored of trying. Human rights dont matter, just a dreadful fan base.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 05:02:27 pm
Quote from: gramck24 on Yesterday at 08:18:56 am
Wow. We all know Newcastle fans are desperado to rid Ashley, this is another level stuff.

'Big 6 cartel'

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23NUFCTakeover&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

I guess human rights and morals have no place in football.

Says the club who so desperately want to make it a big 7 cartel so they can be owned by Saudi Arabia.
67CherryRed

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 05:54:38 pm
This is my favourite. All of the replies too. Definitely want a takeover for the right reasons and not just for the blood money. Definitely definitely.


https://twitter.com/alan_matthias/status/1442590512360341504
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 06:37:25 pm
How can they take the moral highground when they're begging to be owned by Saudi Arabia and their dirty money?
FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 07:01:46 pm
Poverty banter scruffs
Max_powers

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 07:06:29 pm
It's kinda funny seeing some fans from other mid-table teams cheering on this takeover.

If it happens it will just further put to bed any hopes they have of competing for European football.

Teams that get hurt the most are clubs like Everton and Villa. When the City takeover happened these teams were competing for Europa league spots and even threatening the top 4. After the takeover, they have pretty much been locked out.

Add another petro-dollar team and these clubs will never win or compete for anything ever again. All they can look forward to is exciting relegation battles.

Rather than build organically like Dortmund, Milan, Leicester, or us (post-2010), these fans just want football to be about the who's got the biggest sportswashing operation.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 07:07:09 pm
Saudi Arabia takeover of Newcastle United will be decided in January
Set to go ahead if club can prove Gulf kingdom not a director

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/29/saudi-arabia-takeover-of-newcastle-united-will-be-decided-in-january
I've been a good boy.

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 07:12:50 pm
Bunch of fucking hypocrites, like most football fans
Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 07:14:34 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:07:09 pm
Set to go ahead if club can prove Gulf kingdom not a director

Yeah because an owner throwing hundreds of millions in, and who has already proven themselves to think they are above the law, will not find a way to put stooges on the board to do their bidding.

Fucking ridiculous if so.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Yesterday at 07:30:23 pm
 
Paully

  Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Today at 08:00:32 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58742750

"The Premier League "abused its position" after it was "improperly influenced" by other clubs in the build-up to blocking a Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United, a tribunal has heard."

I wonder who  :wave
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Today at 08:03:03 am
An allegation made by a lawyer in court which hasn't been proven.

You'll never get the approval you so desperately seek, even if the takeover goes through. Look at what's happening to those frauds at Man City.
Stubbins

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Today at 08:59:16 am
Quote from: Paully on Today at 08:00:32 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58742750

"The Premier League "abused its position" after it was "improperly influenced" by other clubs in the build-up to blocking a Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United, a tribunal has heard."

I wonder who  :wave

Hardly surprising is it?

The Saudi's systematically pirated live PL TV broadcasts for years. They essentially stole a 'product' which beIN Sport had paid millions for. In turn they potentially deprived the PL and the individual clubs of a lucrative revenue stream. It comes some way down on their charge sheet, but they weren't going to be welcomed under those circumstances. 
cissesbeard

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Today at 09:06:53 am
i think this will go through now and would imagine they will start throwing some money around. we'll still go about our business the same way under FSG - going to make things even harder for everton.
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
Today at 09:08:38 am
Even if the takeover goes ahead, might be difficult to recruit the right managers.

Can you just pop into our London embassy for a chat, Mr Bruce
