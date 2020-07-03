« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Down

Author Topic: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!  (Read 1151374 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,911
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15280 on: July 3, 2020, 02:52:46 PM »
Im liking how the Newcastle fans have already got their scripts ready for the upcoming years of having to justify such disgusting owners.  Taking a leaf out of Abu Dhabi FCs fanbases playbook.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15281 on: July 3, 2020, 05:33:30 PM »
Quote from: Paully on July  3, 2020, 11:52:31 AM
With relevance to posting on a LFC forum? Erm, yes!

I already know that I'm strange but thanks anyway!


Na not strange,just a twat with zero morals.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15282 on: July 3, 2020, 05:50:45 PM »
Whats going on with this deal anyway? It just seems to have gone completely silent
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
  • The only club that matters
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15283 on: July 3, 2020, 07:18:49 PM »
Just dotting the is and crossing the ts as I understand it.  For three whole months.  Nothing precarious about it at all, its definitely happening, Messi and Neymar up top under Herbert Chapman by the start of next season, guaranteed.
Logged

Offline free_at_last

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 815
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15284 on: July 4, 2020, 02:19:03 AM »
Quote from: Stubbins on July  3, 2020, 10:43:23 AM
How many Saudis does it take to murder and dismember a journalist? In a foreign embassy and all without the knowledge of all great one, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-53276121
If that was for somebody criticising them online you wouldn't want to be the oppostion striker who scored a last minute winner against them in the Cup Final.
Logged

Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15285 on: July 4, 2020, 08:49:20 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July  3, 2020, 05:33:30 PM

Na not strange,just a twat with zero morals.

Ive got plenty of morals and I appreciate the twat comment - have a good weekend!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15286 on: July 4, 2020, 03:44:38 PM »
Quote from: Paully on July  4, 2020, 08:49:20 AM
Ive got plenty of morals and I appreciate the twat comment - have a good weekend!


Morals of an alley cat maybe.Fact is if you support the Saudis then you're sick in the head.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,517
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15287 on: July 6, 2020, 09:30:25 AM »
Foreign Secretary just announced sanctions on Saudi Arabia among others.

Think they takeover will not be able to go ahead. We will have to continue seeing Fat Steve on tv for the foreseeable future.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
  • BOBBINS!
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15288 on: July 6, 2020, 09:47:18 AM »
I know I'm in the minority here, but I actually quite like Bruce and this Newcastle team.  They're harmless and can sometimes be quite entertaining.  Their team is an odd mix of deeply average players and quite exciting, unpredictable players.  And Joelinton.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15289 on: July 6, 2020, 09:55:55 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July  6, 2020, 09:47:18 AM
I know I'm in the minority here, but I actually quite like Bruce and this Newcastle team.  They're harmless and can sometimes be quite entertaining.  Their team is an odd mix of deeply average players and quite exciting, unpredictable players.  And Joelinton.

I've always loved Steve Bruce since the "Next time I will come back with a smaller head" line. I have so much respect for people with humility like that. Hope it all works out takeover or not.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15290 on: July 6, 2020, 10:43:08 AM »
Bruce seems like a decent spud (and looks a bit like a spud too). Wouldn't want him to be managing my team though.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15291 on: July 6, 2020, 11:16:40 AM »
I also remember when he was in charge of Sunderland and the usual chant started whilst he was on the touchline.. He just laughed and put his hood up.

A good sport who I imagine will be out of a job very quickly if the takeover goes through. Since football resumed, its almost like he has realised this as well and has just thought fuck it and let his team just play.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15292 on: July 6, 2020, 11:20:47 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  6, 2020, 11:16:40 AM
I also remember when he was in charge of Sunderland and the usual chant started whilst he was on the touchline.. He just laughed and put his hood up.

A good sport who I imagine will be out of a job very quickly if the takeover goes through. Since football resumed, its almost like he has realised this as well and has just thought fuck it and let his team just play.

I'm not sure they even got out their own half against Man City in the cup until the second half when they were behind. They weren't trying to play then and pretty much just played to keep the score down.

Only thing I hate about Bruce other than United is his record against us is always good. We could be going there on the last day playing for records.
« Last Edit: July 6, 2020, 11:23:53 AM by Fromola »
Logged

Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15293 on: Today at 08:04:51 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July  6, 2020, 09:47:18 AM
I know I'm in the minority here, but I actually quite like Bruce and this Newcastle team.  They're harmless and can sometimes be quite entertaining.  Their team is an odd mix of deeply average players and quite exciting, unpredictable players.  And Joelinton.

You mustn't have watched us before the restart then as we were dreadful to watch!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Up
« previous next »
 