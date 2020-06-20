That dick Shearer will already be on their PR payroll.
Sports washing this regime and winning a few fucking trophies is more important and Mike Ashley is apparently worse than MBS (they still buy their geordie jeans in his fucking stores though)
100,000+ dead in Yemen, 1000's more starving, probably the worst humanitarian crisis in the world at the moment.
Not to mention the public executions, the slavery and the journalists being murdered.
Welcomed with open arms because they might flash the cash.
I fucking despair.