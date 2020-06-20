Ah come on now.



Everyone knows Mike Ashley is far more evil than the murderous crown prince of saudi.

Its nothing to do with glory over morals. They just need to get rid of a really, really despicable owner.

Nothing to do with oil money transfer funds or being the next Manchester City. No siree!



I'd have a bit more respect for the shirtless biffa bacons if they were actually honest about it instead of trying to make a chubby snidey cockney business man out to be worse than a murdering tyrannical despot.



They will welcome him with open arms because he is as rich as you can get. Who cares if he is a monster.



Howay the lads.