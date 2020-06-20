« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Down

Author Topic: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!  (Read 1146955 times)

Online Stubbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15240 on: June 20, 2020, 11:00:53 AM »
Quote from: Paully on June 19, 2020, 09:25:47 AM
I'm not Mike Ashley and they won't get rejected

You're not George Caulkin are you?

Meanwhile, this is an intriguing court case that Amanda is embroiled with at present isn't it. Suing Barclays for £1.5B It's another soap opera. She was accused by the Barclays QC this week of engaging in a 'hustle'. I don't know the details of the case, but it's difficult to get your head around why anyone should get £1.5B for acting as the facilitator and essentially getting two parties together for a potential deal (between Middle East Investors & Barclays). Looking forward to seeing how this all plays out. If she wins there might be even more money in the Toon transfer kitty!
Logged

Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15241 on: June 22, 2020, 07:35:01 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 19, 2020, 05:55:09 PM
And what will you do if they are rejected for being murderous tv robbing bastards,no seriously what will you all do ?


We know sure as shit that you won't protest,would be funny as fuck if you did though.

They won't get rejected so that's a silly question.

Logged

Offline Iska

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
  • The only club that matters
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15242 on: June 22, 2020, 08:14:36 AM »
This is all taking rather a long time, isnt it?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15243 on: June 22, 2020, 12:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Paully on June 22, 2020, 07:35:01 AM
They won't get rejected so that's a silly question.


You won't protest against them because you have zero morals or shame & your fanbase had your current owner because it's full of lazy gobshites.

So like I said,it'll be funny and not unexpected if you do decide to go into bat for those murderous bastards.

« Last Edit: June 22, 2020, 12:47:54 PM by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,644
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15244 on: June 22, 2020, 02:53:06 PM »
They wont get rejected for being murdering bastards..

Butthey might get rejected for years of a state policy of pirating the coverage of the very product they want to invest in.

Ignite if you had a restaurant called MacDonalds.

When you then try to buy a McNasty's franchise, people will be rightly pissed
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15245 on: June 22, 2020, 04:04:55 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 22, 2020, 02:53:06 PM
They wont get rejected for being murdering bastards..

Butthey might get rejected for years of a state policy of pirating the coverage of the very product they want to invest in.

Ignite if you had a restaurant called MacDonalds.

When you then try to buy a McNasty's franchise, people will be rightly pissed

They said in a letter they will clean up their act .. haha i wonder if that's enough (it probably is)
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15246 on: June 22, 2020, 06:50:21 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 22, 2020, 02:53:06 PM


Ignite if you had a restaurant called MacDonalds.



Hot topic, burning social issue...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,644
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15247 on: June 22, 2020, 10:12:33 PM »
Oops
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15248 on: June 24, 2020, 06:17:46 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 22, 2020, 12:45:42 PM

You won't protest against them because you have zero morals or shame & your fanbase had your current owner because it's full of lazy gobshites.

So like I said,it'll be funny and not unexpected if you do decide to go into bat for those murderous bastards.

Zero morals?

I was at your place on 16/04/94 too


https://twitter.com/saintmaxiiszn/status/1275525338332717058?s=21
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15249 on: June 24, 2020, 06:26:40 PM »
Quote from: Paully on June 24, 2020, 06:17:46 AM
Zero morals?

I was at your place on 16/04/94 too


https://twitter.com/saintmaxiiszn/status/1275525338332717058?s=21


And that means fuck all Paully because you are now cry arsing at the mere thought of not being owned by a group of murderous c*nts,not surprising though because your supporters have turned into a gang of Sky chanting bells who now sing "sign on" & "always the victims" to be honest if you are taken over by those murderous c*nts I fully expect you all to start singing "We only stone people on Sundays"
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15250 on: June 24, 2020, 07:03:04 PM »
Ah come on now.

Everyone knows Mike Ashley is far more evil than the murderous crown prince of saudi.
Its nothing to do with glory over morals. They just need to get rid of a really, really despicable owner.
Nothing to do with oil money transfer funds or being the next Manchester City. No siree!

I'd have a bit more respect for the shirtless biffa bacons if they were actually honest about it instead of trying to make a chubby snidey cockney business man out to be worse than a murdering tyrannical despot.

They will welcome him with open arms because he is as rich as you can get. Who cares if he is a monster.

Howay the lads.
Logged

Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15251 on: June 25, 2020, 07:52:32 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 24, 2020, 06:26:40 PM

And that means fuck all Paully because you are now cry arsing at the mere thought of not being owned by a group of murderous c*nts,not surprising though because your supporters have turned into a gang of Sky chanting bells who now sing "sign on" & "always the victims" to be honest if you are taken over by those murderous c*nts I fully expect you all to start singing "We only stone people on Sundays"

I'm not "cry arising" as it's going through.

I've never sang either of those songs.

Your full expectations must be beyond weird by your last statement.

Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,367
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15252 on: June 28, 2020, 08:11:00 PM »
Meant to ask before, I was out of the room when I think Lineker asked Shearer about the potential take-over. Did he endorse being purchased by that cohort of un-discernibles?



Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15253 on: June 28, 2020, 08:11:39 PM »
Quote from: John C on June 28, 2020, 08:11:00 PM
Meant to ask before, I was out of the room when I think Lineaker asked Shearer about the potential take-over. Did he endorse being purchased by that cohort of un-discernibles?

Yes he did.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,096
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15254 on: June 28, 2020, 08:14:46 PM »
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15255 on: Yesterday at 11:08:42 AM »
Alan Pardew's 8 year contract at Newcastle finishes today.  :D
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,726
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15256 on: Yesterday at 01:06:01 PM »
That dick Shearer will already be on their PR payroll.

Sports washing this regime and winning a few fucking trophies is more important and Mike Ashley is apparently worse than MBS (they still buy their geordie jeans in his fucking stores though)

100,000+ dead in Yemen, 1000's more starving, probably the worst humanitarian crisis in the world at the moment.

Not to mention the public executions, the slavery and the journalists being murdered.

Welcomed with open arms because they might flash the cash.

I fucking despair.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,797
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15257 on: Yesterday at 02:22:02 PM »
 ;D

Quote
Alan Pardew's eight year deal at Newcastle United expires today.
Logged

Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15258 on: Today at 12:13:13 PM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:06:01 PM

That dick Shearer will already be on their PR payroll.


He should be a Club Ambassador now as should KK.

Seeing your fans' reaction to this on here, it'll be interesting to see how you view Rafa (and KK) if they're involved under the new regime.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,687
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15259 on: Today at 12:18:03 PM »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 12:13:13 PM
He should be a Club Ambassador now as should KK.

Seeing your fans' reaction to this on here, it'll be interesting to see how you view Rafa (and KK) if they're involved under the new regime.

THATs what youd find interesting to all this?

You are a strange one. 
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 