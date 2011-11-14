Oh, come on Keegan was only part of the seventies team. Yes he took a lot of the accolades and rightly so. Yes he was adored and appreciated. But the team and the spirit that was laid down and developed by Shankly and ultimately delivered under Paisley was not about one man. It was all about the blend of contribution and the culmination of a lot of hard work, developing a playing style to take on and tame the best that the continent had to offer. Keegan was good but not essential, there were other players who were just as influential in their own right.
Yes, he should be remembered with affection, but he was not the major factor, we would have done it with a.n. other in the nr 7 shirt, because the whole was greater than the sum of the parts.
If you wish to start distilling Major Factors then look no further than the 'Seventies Boot Room' aided by a superb administrator for his time in Peter Robinson.
this is just plain wrong.....the team, the coaching staff, etc. ARE paramount....however to just state that a.n. other would have dropped into the shirt and all would have taken off the same way......we were a great team in the 70's because the players individually and collectively were brilliant, and harnessed by a brilliant coaching side.....the 70's and 80's were a phenomenal period for the club, and could not be achieved without some extra special talent.......with the likes of keegan, hughes, callaghan, souness, mcdermott, dalglish, hansen, thompson, kennedy, and many more being exceptional players, in exceptional teams
keegan was a cracking player, and gets his due in the way many of the period do....understated.....shankly gets the greatest plaudits, and greatest amount of respect, appreciation, affection, etc....and understandably so