Offline Redrider

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #240 on: November 14, 2011, 07:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Meako1977 on November 13, 2011, 03:17:11 pm
When you read Keegans book he almost comes across as bitter for the lack of fondness he is held in by LFC fans. Maybe lack of fondness isnt the right description but he doesn't get the same adulation as a lot of ex-players considering the success he did have.
First off, let's get this straight. Kevin Keegan is held in high regard by most LFC fans , including me. Does he have that little bit of extra fondness, well no!
Kevin does not get the same adulation as Kenny Dalglish or Ian Rush or Robbie Fowler etc. etc. because when he left he made it obvious that his heart lay in the North East and nothing wrong with that, so why should he expect anything more than respect from us, fondness has to be reciprocal.
Yes, sure he was a great player and gave his all on the park. Yes there was a special bond with Shankly. Yes he was a stand out player, very much in the way that Suarez is today. But would you say that Suarez is spoken of as fondly as say Robbie Fowler, well no because he has a little way to go yet in developing his assocaition with the club. Kevin Keegan was most certainly as important to LFC as Luis Suarez is today but Kevin never went the extra mile in developing a lasting bond with the club. Both Keegan and Suarez are outstanding players and have equal respect for their ability and contribution, but 'misty eyed' fondness comes from something more. Suarez may yet achieve this, but sadly Keegan, honest to a fault 'stacked his hand', laid his cards on the table and moved off with the admissionthat his heart lay elsewhere.
Online John C

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #241 on: November 14, 2011, 08:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Redrider on November 14, 2011, 07:57:13 pm
First off, let's get this straight. Kevin Keegan is held in high regard by most LFC fans , including me. Does he have that little bit of extra fondness, well no!
Kevin does not get the same adulation as Kenny Dalglish or Ian Rush or Robbie Fowler etc. etc. because when he left he made it obvious that his heart lay in the North East and nothing wrong with that, so why should he expect anything more than respect from us, fondness has to be reciprocal.
Yes, sure he was a great player and gave his all on the park. Yes there was a special bond with Shankly. Yes he was a stand out player, very much in the way that Suarez is today. But would you say that Suarez is spoken of as fondly as say Robbie Fowler, well no because he has a little way to go yet in developing his assocaition with the club. Kevin Keegan was most certainly as important to LFC as Luis Suarez is today but Kevin never went the extra mile in developing a lasting bond with the club. Both Keegan and Suarez are outstanding players and have equal respect for their ability and contribution, but 'misty eyed' fondness comes from something more. Suarez may yet achieve this, but sadly Keegan, honest to a fault 'stacked his hand', laid his cards on the table and moved off with the admissionthat his heart lay elsewhere.
Keegan was undeniable part of the foundations of what this club is today. When we sing about our glorious history he presented us with the platform on which to build it, his fantastic  skill, style and industry permitted the rhythm to those songs. He was the dynamic that took Shankly's management to another level.
He spent sufficient successful years with us for his subsequent years never to be questioned. Keegan can often come across as 'odd' on occasions so I haven't got any "misty eyed fondness", but I do possess more that a huge amount of respect and admiration, therefore personally I find any debate, other than complete positivity about him, to be disrespectful.
Online stockdam

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #242 on: November 14, 2011, 08:23:47 pm »
Toshack and Keegan were the start of the "glorious era". They were the catalysts that paved the way for the great run of dominance.
Offline keyo

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #243 on: November 15, 2011, 02:24:10 am »
never known anyone to disrespect keegan and certainly most people i know respect his achievements highly enough and never underestimate his contribution

time has passed since keegan left, the profiles of footballers has changed and the adulation of fans is much higher......it was a different time, and once players went in the 70's they were remembered fondly but basically gone

and keegan is one of the few from the era who fond greater personal success once he left, which is perhaps more prominent in the memory for many than his time at liverpool, due purely to closeness of time and the focus projected onto keegan as a newcastle legend

the 90's and 2000's have seen greater exposure for players, with a heightened sense of loyalty and fanaticism about players and their status......the 80's had so much glory and tragedy that the emotional ties to players from that era are massive......accordingly players who are closer to our time receive greater adulation and are revered more obviously......but i don't think that represents any lack of appreciation for keegan, just a reflection of the times we live in, and the make up of our fan base globally with younger fans feeling greater affinity to those stars they know

Offline keyo

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #244 on: November 15, 2011, 02:37:50 am »
Quote from: Redrider on November  9, 2011, 05:17:36 pm
Oh, come on Keegan was only part of the seventies team. Yes he took a lot of the accolades and rightly so. Yes he was adored and appreciated. But the team and the spirit that was laid down and developed by Shankly and ultimately delivered under Paisley was not about one man. It was all about the blend of contribution and the culmination of a lot of hard work, developing a playing style to take on and tame the best that the continent had to offer. Keegan was good but not essential, there were other players who were just as influential in their own right.
Yes, he should be remembered with affection, but he was not the major factor, we would have done it with a.n. other in the nr 7 shirt, because the whole was greater than the sum of the parts.
If you wish to start distilling Major Factors then look no further than the 'Seventies Boot Room' aided by a superb administrator for his time in Peter Robinson.

this is just plain wrong.....the team, the coaching staff, etc. ARE paramount....however to just state that a.n. other would have dropped into the shirt and all would have taken off the same way......we were a great team in the 70's because the players individually and collectively were brilliant, and harnessed by a brilliant coaching side.....the 70's and 80's were a phenomenal period for the club, and could not be achieved without some extra special talent.......with the likes of keegan, hughes, callaghan, souness, mcdermott, dalglish, hansen, thompson, kennedy, and many more being exceptional players, in exceptional teams

keegan was a cracking player, and gets his due in the way many of the period do....understated.....shankly gets the greatest plaudits, and greatest amount of respect, appreciation, affection, etc....and understandably so
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #245 on: November 15, 2011, 07:50:15 am »
Quote from: Redrider on November 14, 2011, 07:57:13 pm
First off, let's get this straight. Kevin Keegan is held in high regard by most LFC fans , including me. Does he have that little bit of extra fondness, well no!
Kevin does not get the same adulation as Kenny Dalglish or Ian Rush or Robbie Fowler etc. etc. because when he left he made it obvious that his heart lay in the North East and nothing wrong with that, so why should he expect anything more than respect from us, fondness has to be reciprocal.
Yes, sure he was a great player and gave his all on the park. Yes there was a special bond with Shankly. Yes he was a stand out player, very much in the way that Suarez is today. But would you say that Suarez is spoken of as fondly as say Robbie Fowler, well no because he has a little way to go yet in developing his assocaition with the club. Kevin Keegan was most certainly as important to LFC as Luis Suarez is today but Kevin never went the extra mile in developing a lasting bond with the club. Both Keegan and Suarez are outstanding players and have equal respect for their ability and contribution, but 'misty eyed' fondness comes from something more. Suarez may yet achieve this, but sadly Keegan, honest to a fault 'stacked his hand', laid his cards on the table and moved off with the admissionthat his heart lay elsewhere.

Excellent insight Redrider. One that really attempts to uncover the distinction between why the feelings we have for some of our greats such as Kevin do not match what we retain for others some of whom may not have managed anything like the same achievements in the red shirt.

As highly as I regard Kevin - and as I made clear in my own eulogy it was his spark which ignited our second great modern day team and initiated us as a true European giant - the fondness I have for him whilst always there does not match the level of what it possibly should given I know precisley how much he achieved. You probably put it best when you say he gave his heart to the North east. I guess ultimately he never really was torn between two lovers and we became a lover spurned. 
Offline jaffod

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #246 on: November 15, 2011, 10:31:37 pm »
Saw a bit of the 60 minutes interview on LFC tv before and he said something that struck me as quite strange. He said if he had stayed at Liverpool he would 'definitely have stagnated'.
 Seemed a really odd thing to say considering we were the top team in Europe for the next 7 years. ???
Offline the 92A

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #247 on: November 16, 2011, 09:59:59 am »
Quote from: Redrider on November 14, 2011, 07:57:13 pm
First off, let's get this straight. Kevin Keegan is held in high regard by most LFC fans , including me. Does he have that little bit of extra fondness, well no!
Kevin does not get the same adulation as Kenny Dalglish or Ian Rush or Robbie Fowler etc. etc. because when he left he made it obvious that his heart lay in the North East and nothing wrong with that, so why should he expect anything more than respect from us, fondness has to be reciprocal.
Yes, sure he was a great player and gave his all on the park. Yes there was a special bond with Shankly. Yes he was a stand out player, very much in the way that Suarez is today. But would you say that Suarez is spoken of as fondly as say Robbie Fowler, well no because he has a little way to go yet in developing his assocaition with the club. Kevin Keegan was most certainly as important to LFC as Luis Suarez is today but Kevin never went the extra mile in developing a lasting bond with the club. Both Keegan and Suarez are outstanding players and have equal respect for their ability and contribution, but 'misty eyed' fondness comes from something more. Suarez may yet achieve this, but sadly Keegan, honest to a fault 'stacked his hand', laid his cards on the table and moved off with the admissionthat his heart lay elsewhere.

I think that while I can agree with parts of what you say I think you miss the point. I agree why Keegan does not get the same adulation as Dalglish etc for the reasons you point out but the OP asks 'does he get enough recognition for what he achieved?' and to be honest because of the way he left and the fact that his heart lay elsewhere he doesn't get the recognition for what he did for us on the football pitch.
 
Of course without Shankly, the bootroom and his teammates Liverpool could never have entertained their success, giving Keegan the recognition he deserves as a player does not belittle Shanklys role as the chief architect, but without Keegan that team did not spark and who knows what would have happened? Arguably Keegan was Shankly's most important buy and the fact he generally doesn't get the reecognition that this derserves may be down to his own actions but nevertheless without him that seventies side may never of came to fruition and that's a pretty important role he played in our development.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #248 on: November 16, 2011, 02:42:50 pm »
Quote from: jaffod on November 15, 2011, 10:31:37 pm
Saw a bit of the 60 minutes interview on LFC tv before and he said something that struck me as quite strange. He said if he had stayed at Liverpool he would 'definitely have stagnated'.
 Seemed a really odd thing to say considering we were the top team in Europe for the next 7 years. ???

He might have been referring more to himself as an individual than us as a team. Who knows how we would have developed as a European power had Kenny not replaced Keegan. On an individual level, Keegan certainly probably grew as a player at Hamburg. He was exposed to a different style of play, won two Ballon D'Ors and a Bundesliga title. He also picked up runner-up medals in the European Cup, European Super Cup and the Bundesliga in the process.

He also moved to the Bundesliga at a point when West Germany were probably the best nation in international football as they had won the previous World Cup in 1974 and the European Championships in 1972, as well as finishing runner-up in the 1976 European Championships losing to Czechoslovakia on penalties. During this time, Bayern Munich had won three straight European Cups between 1973/74 and 1975/76, while Mönchengladbach lost to us in the 1976/77 final. Hamburg had won the UEFA Cup Winners Cup in 1976/77 too. Certainly, West Germany provided him with a test. I also seem to remember reading something about he didn't want to be a player who would be forced to end up running a pub after his career was over, so the money he made in Germany would help secure his financial future. I believe he was the highest paid player in the Bundesliga at the time.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #249 on: November 25, 2011, 06:04:25 pm »
Just got around to watching his Sixty Minutes interview. Probably one of the best I've seen. Really enjoyable and informative stuff.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #250 on: December 4, 2011, 02:35:19 pm »
Just seen KK's Sixty Minutes With on LFCTV...absolutely marvelous interview... a must for any Liverpool fan...
Offline Gravy

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #251 on: June 27, 2017, 05:16:51 pm »
Apart from being one of the greatest players ever to wear the red shirt, KK is one of the nicest fellas
Online hide5seek

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #252 on: February 14, 2023, 08:05:42 am »
Online oojason

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #253 on: February 14, 2023, 11:26:40 am »
Online norecat

Re: Does Kevin Keegan get enough recognition for what he achieved at Liverpool?
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm »
It would have been fascinating to see what would have happened if he had succeeded Dalglish as manager in 1991. Given the exciting side he built a Newcastle. He may have been too emotionally volatile for a job like Liverpool. We'll never know.
