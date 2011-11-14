When you read Keegans book he almost comes across as bitter for the lack of fondness he is held in by LFC fans. Maybe lack of fondness isnt the right description but he doesn't get the same adulation as a lot of ex-players considering the success he did have.



First off, let's get this straight. Kevin Keegan is held in high regard by most LFC fans , including me. Does he have that little bit of extra fondness, well no!Kevin does not get the same adulation as Kenny Dalglish or Ian Rush or Robbie Fowler etc. etc. because when he left he made it obvious that his heart lay in the North East and nothing wrong with that, so why should he expect anything more than respect from us, fondness has to be reciprocal.Yes, sure he was a great player and gave his all on the park. Yes there was a special bond with Shankly. Yes he was a stand out player, very much in the way that Suarez is today. But would you say that Suarez is spoken of as fondly as say Robbie Fowler, well no because he has a little way to go yet in developing his assocaition with the club. Kevin Keegan was most certainly as important to LFC as Luis Suarez is today but Kevin never went the extra mile in developing a lasting bond with the club. Both Keegan and Suarez are outstanding players and have equal respect for their ability and contribution, but 'misty eyed' fondness comes from something more. Suarez may yet achieve this, but sadly Keegan, honest to a fault 'stacked his hand', laid his cards on the table and moved off with the admissionthat his heart lay elsewhere.