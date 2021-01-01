« previous next »
Christian Eriksen

gray19lfc

Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 03:20:05 pm
Fantastic to see this
Tobelius

Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 03:22:34 pm
Nice  :) Take it easy now Christian.
rob1966

Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 03:38:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:49:21 pm
Came across a Facebook page called "EURO CUP LIVE 2020 Denmark vs Finland"

The page is literally just a video of the Eriksen footage.

Reported the video and the page for a whole host of reasons and Facebook have already reviewed the reports. Apparently it doesn't go against any of their community standards.

I reported the scum to the PCC over the front page where they showed a close up of Marc Vivien Foe lying on the grass (I don't read it, I was shown it by someone at work) and got a reply back that it didn't break any rules and no complaint had been made by his bereaved family so their was nothing could be done.

How about basic humanity?
Morgana

Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 06:37:58 pm
Sorry, posted in the wrong thread! Great to see Christian looking so well.  :wave
kcbworth

Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:34:31 am
Through this I have learned that defibs are even better than I ever knew!
GreatEx

Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #165 on: Today at 05:18:21 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:08:38 am
Done my first aid course 3 weeks ago, the defib is the easiest part, and the statistics on life saving increases if one is used are incredible. If they're not in every street , they should be.
I have started noticing them in red phone boxes since the course assessor mentioned them, a lot of villages in the south east have them. A nice idea.

I was absolutely stunned when, at my previous office, the building manager and our company CEO both refused to install a defibrillator in the building. Our CEO insisted it was the building manager's responsibility, the building manager insisted the building (5 floors of offices, probably around 300 staff in total) didn't need a defibrillator because there was a hospital only 15 minutes' walk away. Unbelievable, the arrogance and ignorance of some people.
