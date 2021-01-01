Done my first aid course 3 weeks ago, the defib is the easiest part, and the statistics on life saving increases if one is used are incredible. If they're not in every street , they should be.
I have started noticing them in red phone boxes since the course assessor mentioned them, a lot of villages in the south east have them. A nice idea.
I was absolutely stunned when, at my previous office, the building manager and our company CEO both refused to install a defibrillator in the building. Our CEO insisted it was the building manager's responsibility, the building manager insisted the building (5 floors of offices, probably around 300 staff in total) didn't need a defibrillator because there was a hospital only 15 minutes' walk away. Unbelievable, the arrogance and ignorance of some people.