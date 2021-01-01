« previous next »
Christian Eriksen

Re: Christian Eriksen
There's literally nothing to suggest what happened is connected to the amount of games Eriksen has played this season.

He's played in 34 games for Inter. His lowest number of club games in a season since his first season with Ajax in 2009/10.

It could be something he was prone to made worse by all the exercise he's done . They've found this week that high intensity exercise increases the risk of developing motor neurone disease, been seen in Italian footballers and rugby players.
Re: Christian Eriksen
I know that the TV coverage was a misstep and editorial decisions were certainly odd.

However, the tidal wave of immediate criticism is symptomatic of the unseemly nature of how these events unfold. A sportsman lay dying in extraordinary circumstances that were gut-wrenching and unfolding in real time. Truly horrible...

So the first thing a ton of people do is engage in the performative 'disgust' about the coverage while seemingly moving away from the primary concern of the player's condition. Fury over the camera shots was simply not the thing to focus on in that moment.

Such a response is now commonplace - with every event leading to a heavy dose of anger and disapproval. Nothing, it seems, beats the sweet taste of sanctimony even when there's something better to engage in. Almost as if the player's health became secondary.

It's a strange old world.


Re: Christian Eriksen
I know that the TV coverage was a misstep and editorial decisions were certainly odd.

However, the tidal wave of immediate criticism is symptomatic of the unseemly nature of how these events unfold. A sportsman lay dying in extraordinary circumstances that were gut-wrenching and unfolding in real time. Truly horrible...

So the first thing a ton of people do is engage in the performative 'disgust' about the coverage while seemingly moving away from the primary concern of the player's condition. Fury over the camera shots was simply not the thing to focus on in that moment.

Such a response is now commonplace - with every event leading to a heavy dose of anger and disapproval. Nothing, it seems, beats the sweet taste of sanctimony even when there's something better to engage in. Almost as if the player's health became secondary.

It's a strange old world.

There wasnt anything strange in people getting angry about the coverage as it was a disgrace. Showing a man fighting for his life, his teammates forced to shield him from the intrusion of a roving camera. When medical teams are fighting to save someones life, they should be left to get on with the job with no distractions, we had no right to have a front seat at this particular drama. Am I right in thinking that you are all in favour of them of sticking a camera in his distressed girlfriend/wifes face as well? Being angry at the snoopy way the camera man behaved does not mean that people were not distressed by what was happening to him either. That is a bizarre statement coming from you to be honest.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Christian Eriksen
I know that the TV coverage was a misstep and editorial decisions were certainly odd.

However, the tidal wave of immediate criticism is symptomatic of the unseemly nature of how these events unfold. A sportsman lay dying in extraordinary circumstances that were gut-wrenching and unfolding in real time. Truly horrible...

So the first thing a ton of people do is engage in the performative 'disgust' about the coverage while seemingly moving away from the primary concern of the player's condition. Fury over the camera shots was simply not the thing to focus on in that moment.

Such a response is now commonplace - with every event leading to a heavy dose of anger and disapproval. Nothing, it seems, beats the sweet taste of sanctimony even when there's something better to engage in. Almost as if the player's health became secondary.

It's a strange old world.

It's more complicated than that. Okay, the first few minutes of coverage I could understand. We knew the situation was serious but perhaps not as serious as it turned out to be once it began to unfold.

I myself will be completely honest. I thought he had passed after they started performing CPR on him and his team mates had tears in their eyes and couldn't believe what was happening. At that point, I do believe the coverage should have been cut. I genuinely thought his death was being broadcast to millions around the world in real time. When his wife came onto the pitch sobbing it just became too much and they probably shouldn't have continued showing what they continued showing simply out of respect. Nothing to do with his health being secondary.
