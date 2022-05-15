« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Telescopes  (Read 24669 times)

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,952
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #200 on: May 15, 2022, 01:36:41 pm »
Any of yous picked up Kepas penalty orbiting anywhere yet?
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,599
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #201 on: May 18, 2022, 08:44:03 am »
Saw a strange thing (well, strange to me) in the sky last night. It was cloudless, but a lot of moisture in the atmosphere. Everything was a bit twinkly, it was about 23.40 local time here in France, and I spotted a line of faint satellites. But the more I looked, the longer it seemed to grow. I couldn't really tell if I was imagining it. They were roughly travelling from NNW to S above Leoish. I didnt think I would have time to get my scope on it but miraculously I did, and these tiny bright points of light pinged across my field of view about a half second between each. The line covered about 40 degrees of sky! Thats the width of your fist X4.

Looks like it must be SpaceX or something. I'm sure Andy can supply details - well I hope so anyway.

Looked a bit like a timelapse of Kepas pelanty come to think of it.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #202 on: May 20, 2022, 02:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 18, 2022, 08:44:03 am
Saw a strange thing (well, strange to me) in the sky last night. It was cloudless, but a lot of moisture in the atmosphere. Everything was a bit twinkly, it was about 23.40 local time here in France, and I spotted a line of faint satellites. But the more I looked, the longer it seemed to grow. I couldn't really tell if I was imagining it. They were roughly travelling from NNW to S above Leoish. I didnt think I would have time to get my scope on it but miraculously I did, and these tiny bright points of light pinged across my field of view about a half second between each. The line covered about 40 degrees of sky! Thats the width of your fist X4.

Looks like it must be SpaceX or something. I'm sure Andy can supply details - well I hope so anyway.

Looked a bit like a timelapse of Kepas pelanty come to think of it.

Yeah they are satellites. When you catch them right they give off a flare

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satellite_flare

Seen loads and they are as annoying as fuck (Though nice sometimes to see) - must drive real astronomers around the bend!
Logged
Poor.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,599
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #203 on: May 21, 2022, 10:51:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 20, 2022, 02:42:55 pm
must drive real astronomers around the bend!
They soon will do when the other 100,000 get up there.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #204 on: June 26, 2022, 08:04:45 pm »
« Last Edit: June 26, 2022, 08:06:26 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #205 on: December 9, 2022, 07:05:04 am »
Some really nice observing at this, my favourite time of year for stargazing.

You can, of course, see the moon until it wanes which is always an amazing sight.

To the South, you can see Orion and you can clearly see the nebula in 'Orions Sword'. Up towards the right, you can see the 'seven sisters' which are an amazing sight with the naked eye, binoculars or a small telescope.

When you wait, then you see the brightest star in the Sky come up with Canis Major (At around 21:15 in the UK) - Sirius or the 'Dog Star' - this is an amazing sight - it's so bright and when you see it low in the sky, it glitters like a mad disco ball even to the naked eye. Through binoculars, it's an astonishing sight.

You can always find the 'Big Dipper' (Or Ursa Major) and if you look at the 'pot' then the right hand 'side' points inwards towards Polaris (The Pole Star) in the Little Dipper (Or Ursa Minor) - the 'handle' in Ursa Major also points to the top of two bright stars, this is the constellation Gemini and you can see the two stars Pollux and Castor - if you look across from there, you can again see the bright red star in Orion (Betelgeuse)

Look around for the E or W or M or 3 and that's Cassopia which has the milky way running right through the middle of it - which you can see if you're lucky enough to be somewhere dark! If you look to the left of Cassiopeia as it spins, you can see the constellation Perseus (With the astonishing 'Demon Star' (Called Algol) - this represents the Medusa's head and is said to be 'unlucky' - it's a strange star to observe as about every three days, it's companion star passes in front of it and it's appearance changes rapidly.

You usually see 'The Swan' (Cygnus) as well later on - this looks like a big cross and if you go from Polaris, and then outwards past the sweeping Draco constellation then you can see it rising there (17:00 onwards is a decent time to see it)

If you're lucky enough to be somewhere dark then there are some great objects; The Orion Nebula (In the Sword of Orion), the Pinwheel Galaxy (Near Ursa Major), The Andromeda Galaxy (Near Andromeda), The North American Nebula (To the 'top' of Cygnus)

Plenty to see out there and if you're using your eyes, binoculars or a telescope then this is the best time of year for me in the Northern Hemisphere. Always something to see.

You can also clearly see Mars - which comes from the East and moves across to the West (like all planets) across the Southern Sky - you need a decent telescope to resolve but further ahead, high in the sky you can see Jupiter which even with binoculars is an incredible sight - you can clearly see the pinpoints of light that are four (or more if you're lucky!) or it's moons - tonight you can probably see three to the 'right' - Io, Europa and Ganymede - If you keep watching and come back to it, then you can clearly see the moons move in their orbits!

On the 10th of December at around half four, you should be able to see Directly South - low on the horizon - Saturn. Look left (Towards the East) - you can see Jupiter higher up - if you are high up or somewhere flat then you might also be able to look towards the East and see Mars coming up over the horizon - this will get higher and higher as the night goes on - moving West before setting as the morning arrives.
« Last Edit: December 9, 2022, 07:22:23 am by The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Offline Sat1

  • Banned
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,357
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #206 on: Today at 08:13:00 pm »
Hi

My wife has asked me to help get her sister a telescope for her birthday.

It was between the Celestron Astromaster 130EQ and the Skywatcher Explorer 130. One request while searching was which one can connect to a mobile phone, Ive read the Astromaster does, but couldnt find anywhere saying the Explorer does. So, I think its the Astro. For the price, I found these. Would any of these be good, or anything else that could be worth considering?

Also the Astro comes with a motor, MD version. Guessing its worth investing in it?

Shell upgrade the eyepieces and filters once she sets it up.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on Today at 08:13:00 pm
Hi

My wife has asked me to help get her sister a telescope for her birthday.

It was between the Celestron Astromaster 130EQ and the Skywatcher Explorer 130. One request while searching was which one can connect to a mobile phone, Ive read the Astromaster does, but couldnt find anywhere saying the Explorer does. So, I think its the Astro. For the price, I found these. Would any of these be good, or anything else that could be worth considering?

Also the Astro comes with a motor, MD version. Guessing its worth investing in it?

Shell upgrade the eyepieces and filters once she sets it up.



What does she want to specifically use it for? Is she experienced? Might be worth getting a pair of binoculars and a tripod to start and then if you get the bug then invest in something bigger.

For the telescopes you mention, They are a few hundred quid then you'll want a better finderscope and eyepieces (Another £50-100 and £200) unless it comes with it, then you probably need a phone mount - about another £50

So you're talking about £500+ for a fully working telescope with what you want - if you are in a back garden with light pollution then it's probably not going to be the best - if you want to get to know the stars and go from there then some decent binoculars might be an idea.

I used to have a telescope about that big, but with the set up time, setting the mount, getting it to adjust to the outside temperature and then having to move it about, I ended up not getting that much pleasure out of it and when you add the light pollution, you're not really seeing much more than you get with good binocs.

I now have Canon 18x50 Image Stabilising binocs and they are a joy. I want to see something? Get them out. Walk outside. Instant stargazing. No set up. No dicking about. No messing when I come back in. Take them off, put them away and change the rechargeable batteries now and then and also great on holiday for use on ships and, again, of course, the night sky in darker locales.

A much smaller set of binocs 10x50 with a decent tripod would set you back about £40 for the bins. £30 for the tripod and £10 for the adapter to fit it.

Or there are speciality ones - I have some monster star gazing bincos with their own tripod, but that was around £500 - so I use my Canons for 99% of what I'm doing.

Mind you I wouldn't recommend my Canons off the bat as they are about £1200



Just some ideas, but if you deffo want a telescope go for it. I found mine quite fiddly and annoying most of the time, but I'm not a pro and just pottered around the garden. But i did get it free using nectar points so... :)
Logged
Poor.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 