So what determines your decision on buying a video card? I'm just looking at the benchmark comparison and price point, not very scientific I guess. I am only really looking at laptops to be honest as I don't really have the space for a desktop. Also I'm surprised just how expensive desktops are when compared with their equivalent laptop, years ago it seemed to be extremely worthwhile to build your own desktop, now I'm not so sure? Years ago our company moved away from desktops and provided everyone with laptops much of that was for cost reasons, they are obviously much more practical too.



Yeah, performance and price are the two (main) things you look at, when buying a GPU. You look at how much money you want to spend and what your needs are. The latter will be very different depending on whether you play in 1080p or 4K and depending on whether you want max details with max fps in every game or whether you can live with graphics settings not being as high as possible. It's also a question of price. Do you want to spend 2K on an RTX 4090 or do you want to go for something more reasonable for a few 100 quid.Once you've made that decision about the base model, it's more or less personal preference which manufacturer you pick. Some are more on the budget-side and will give you a pretty basic card whereas others might give you better cooling solutions or even come with a slight overclock (and also charge a bit more). At the end of the day, if you're a "normal" gamer none of that really matters, because an RTX 4070 will perform like an RTX 4070 is supposed to perform and that is true for all the other models as well. Unless you have specific needs like having a low-profile card, the possibility to use water-cooling or doing over-clocking yourself, you're basically fine with whatever card you pick.