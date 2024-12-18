So what determines your decision on buying a video card? I'm just looking at the benchmark comparison and price point, not very scientific I guess. I am only really looking at laptops to be honest as I don't really have the space for a desktop. Also I'm surprised just how expensive desktops are when compared with their equivalent laptop, years ago it seemed to be extremely worthwhile to build your own desktop, now I'm not so sure? Years ago our company moved away from desktops and provided everyone with laptops much of that was for cost reasons, they are obviously much more practical too.
Laptop CPUs and GPUs are highly underpowered compared to the same 'model' desktop equivalent as they can't be outfitted with the same cooling solutions and so throttle themselves to avoid getting anywhere near as hot.
There are laptop-equivalent micro PCs out there now that basically just use laptop components without the chassis integrating keyboard, trackpad and screen. We buy them for many of our staff and they're around £100 less than a laptop, although there is always chatter about whether a laptop & docking station is a better overall bet for flexibility in the role.
The specific 4070 SUPER I picked was the MSI Gaming X Slim, because at some point I'm likely to want to downsize to a smaller case and so wanted a good ratio of performance to size (higher clocked cards need bigger/thicker heatsinks and more fans). Other people might pick a white one because their case is white and they want as much as possible to match. Other people might be happiest with the cheapest variant they can find, because they don't need the extra 3-4 FPS they might get from spending another £50.