Author Topic: The PC Gaming Thread  (Read 290232 times)

Offline Graeme

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3760 on: December 18, 2024, 06:30:34 pm »
Ill be honest Ive had some poor experiences with cheap docking stations. If you dont want to pay out for the Dell/Lenovo/HP etc then Anker is a solid inbetween.
Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3761 on: December 18, 2024, 06:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 18, 2024, 05:28:53 pm
My current setup is laptop riser on the left giving me monitor 1, monitor 2 (centre) is Dell 22" FHD via HDMI port and monitor 3 (right) is an identical Dell monitor via USB-C display port. Keyboard / Mouse / Headset and USB power for my DAB radio via USB-A hub. So that gives me three monitors for work. I swap the laptop for my home one but currently it only gives me two monitors as it only has a single HDMI output for the centre monitor, the USB-C doesn't seem to have a display output. Hopefully my next laptop will have more options. I've noticed these docking stations have been turning up on the desks at work, they seem very versatile.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Docking-Station-Monitor-Display-Ethernet-14-1/dp/B08H5CYC43/ref=sr_1_3_sspa?c=ts&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.cdD1xt1gYBmg9GpuxOnT3t6VzLhjAoqI1nPXLxu4eV2gTH6Ca8HQOe8bMpZb3UNdOic1K3IJjclwYwzxGEWNh3xFQD2Y7UdtzDoSO2HqP9hqzVRusomuveLcSSsfD-UwUwJqwwGpzt63BbCFOO59qBNO_k7uZeKrbyYTW2qaC4MB7Xh6g5y_Je8blft4bkM3EVVHabkcqo288kSuN3fT-cx3ukZbQ40aDkh5rojpWSW_CoBl18EEZuNiMOeEVXg2TEm22O_Db1DEi1JM0G8uwerosGmDwu_tFCPXRySm9Uo.dV28HFK4N2huZAy0CfBkaL3OtY7sDheRYG5MkRWcx38&dib_tag=se&keywords=Docking%2BStations&qid=1734542316&s=computers&sr=1-3-spons&ts_id=430482031&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&th=1

Yeah I got work to fund me a dell docking station as I didn't need monitors and got one which supported the different inputs. Next is full wireless on one set up and wired the other, no more changing cables!
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3762 on: December 18, 2024, 08:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on December 18, 2024, 06:30:34 pm
Ill be honest Ive had some poor experiences with cheap docking stations. If you dont want to pay out for the Dell/Lenovo/HP etc then Anker is a solid inbetween.

How bad was it Graeme? I turned up at a desk at work of one of these rascals was sat there. I plugged the Monitor into the HMDI port, the power supply into the USB-C port, mouse / keyboard and headset into the USB ports and then a single connection into the laptop. Everything worked flawlessly and I was amazed that I had charging, display and all peripherals from a single USB-C port connection. Not sure what make it was but it'll be in the company IT catalogue, I'll check when I go back in.   
Offline Riquende

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 04:51:05 pm »
I've only ever used HP or Dell ones at about £150 each. It was about 5 years back, but our experiences with the budget end of docks at the time was not great.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 05:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 17, 2024, 07:32:06 pm
Wow, didn't realise there were that many variants. Thanks.

MSI alone make 20 different 4070 variants, and that's before you get to the 4070 SUPER that replaced it in the same tier, or the 4070 ti which sits slightly higher.

Some of the availability is region-specific I think, and the actual real-world performance differences are probably minimal. Some of it is whether you want low profile or SFF cards, how much RGB lighting you want on it, whether you want a white one, so on.

But yeah for any given model of card you can probably find over 100 different designs to buy worldwide.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 10:52:23 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:09:31 pm
MSI alone make 20 different 4070 variants, and that's before you get to the 4070 SUPER that replaced it in the same tier, or the 4070 ti which sits slightly higher.

Some of the availability is region-specific I think, and the actual real-world performance differences are probably minimal. Some of it is whether you want low profile or SFF cards, how much RGB lighting you want on it, whether you want a white one, so on.

But yeah for any given model of card you can probably find over 100 different designs to buy worldwide.

So what determines your decision on buying a video card? I'm just looking at the benchmark comparison and price point, not very scientific I guess. I am only really looking at laptops to be honest as I don't really have the space for a desktop. Also I'm surprised just how expensive desktops are when compared with their equivalent laptop, years ago it seemed to be extremely worthwhile to build your own desktop, now I'm not so sure? Years ago our company moved away from desktops and provided everyone with laptops much of that was for cost reasons, they are obviously much more practical too.
Offline Riquende

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 11:25:21 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:52:23 am
So what determines your decision on buying a video card? I'm just looking at the benchmark comparison and price point, not very scientific I guess. I am only really looking at laptops to be honest as I don't really have the space for a desktop. Also I'm surprised just how expensive desktops are when compared with their equivalent laptop, years ago it seemed to be extremely worthwhile to build your own desktop, now I'm not so sure? Years ago our company moved away from desktops and provided everyone with laptops much of that was for cost reasons, they are obviously much more practical too.

Laptop CPUs and GPUs are highly underpowered compared to the same 'model' desktop equivalent as they can't be outfitted with the same cooling solutions and so throttle themselves to avoid getting anywhere near as hot.

There are laptop-equivalent micro PCs out there now that basically just use laptop components without the chassis integrating keyboard, trackpad and screen. We buy them for many of our staff and they're around £100 less than a laptop, although there is always chatter about whether a laptop & docking station is a better overall bet for flexibility in the role.

The specific 4070 SUPER I picked was the MSI Gaming X Slim, because at some point I'm likely to want to downsize to a smaller case and so wanted a good ratio of performance to size (higher clocked cards need bigger/thicker heatsinks and more fans). Other people might pick a white one because their case is white and they want as much as possible to match. Other people might be happiest with the cheapest variant they can find, because they don't need the extra 3-4 FPS they might get from spending another £50.
Online stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 01:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:52:23 am
So what determines your decision on buying a video card? I'm just looking at the benchmark comparison and price point, not very scientific I guess. I am only really looking at laptops to be honest as I don't really have the space for a desktop. Also I'm surprised just how expensive desktops are when compared with their equivalent laptop, years ago it seemed to be extremely worthwhile to build your own desktop, now I'm not so sure? Years ago our company moved away from desktops and provided everyone with laptops much of that was for cost reasons, they are obviously much more practical too.

Yeah, performance and price are the two (main) things you look at, when buying a GPU. You look at how much money you want to spend and what your needs are. The latter will be very different depending on whether you play in 1080p or 4K and depending on whether you want max details with max fps in every game or whether you can live with graphics settings not being as high as possible. It's also a question of price. Do you want to spend 2K on an RTX 4090 or do you want to go for something more reasonable for a few 100 quid.

Once you've made that decision about the base model, it's more or less personal preference which manufacturer you pick. Some are more on the budget-side and will give you a pretty basic card whereas others might give you better cooling solutions or even come with a slight overclock (and also charge a bit more). At the end of the day, if you're a "normal" gamer none of that really matters, because an RTX 4070 will perform like an RTX 4070 is supposed to perform and that is true for all the other models as well. Unless you have specific needs like having a low-profile card, the possibility to use water-cooling or doing over-clocking yourself, you're basically fine with whatever card you pick.
